Compare GEICO vs. The Hartford: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

Compare GEICO vs. The Hartford: Which Is Cheaper?

After accounting for demographics and dynamic scenarios, the data reveals that GEICO wins the race for most cost-effective. As you may have noticed earlier, GEICO’s average monthly auto insurance premium is $47, and The Hartford’s is $92. GEICO slides way below the national average of $69, while The Hartford finishes $23 above it.

The Cheapest Car Insurance Companies in 2022

Rank Insurance Company Average Cost Per Month ICS The Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews. 1 USH&C $44 Not Rated 2 Metromile $63 Not Rated 3 Direct Auto $64 Not Rated 4 Travelers $65 80 5 Kemper $71 Not Rated 6 Progressive $87 Not Rated 7 Mile Auto $91 85 8 National General $93 58 9 Clearcover $94 97 10 GAINSCO $94 Not Rated

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Despite neither insurance provider making the list, they each provide competitive insurance products to distinct market segments. While GEICO started for government workers and has expanded to a broader audience, The Hartford concentrates all its efforts on the senior niche. Nevertheless, folks in the proper age bracket may consider gathering quotes from both.

Compare GEICO vs. The Hartford Car Insurance by Age

More experienced drivers are generally better drivers. Moreover, with age comes improved credit and the possibility of becoming a homeowner. For older drivers, these factors can lead to discounted rates. For example, experienced drivers typically buy full coverage for less than teens dish out for liability only (bodily injury and property damage coverage).

A quick check of the data shows a few interesting facts. First, GEICO’s teen customers pay the highest premiums, and after that, the rates gradually decrease until around retirement. They then inch up as aging causes driving ability to deteriorate. Because of its customer base, The Hartford only has figures for those aged 50 and up, but rates still climb with age.

Age Group GEICO The Hartford Teen $113 N/A 20s $46 N/A 30s $50 N/A 40s $40 N/A 50s $38 $52 60s $40 $64 70s $54 $93 80s $58 $122

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Compare GEICO vs. The Hartford Car Insurance by Gender

Gender is another element that may influence the cost of your auto insurance policy. Typically, the price difference between genders is minor. However, women often receive a small price break because they are generally less aggressive on the road than men, and young men in particular.

Women pay $1 less per month than men at GEICO and $10 less per month at The Hartford. That means GEICO’s men shell out two percent more, and men at The Hartford hand over 11 percent more. For reference, the national average and its $1 difference leave men spending only an extra one percent.

Which is cheapest for men?

Men might want to dig deeper into GEICO. At $47 per month, the insurer is $50 less than The Hartford and $23 cheaper than the national average. In addition, you’re looking at $600 in annual savings versus The Hartford and $276 per year compared to the national average. So men will need pretty clear benefits to justify picking The Hartford over GEICO.

Gender GEICO The Hartford National Average Men $47 $97 $70

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest for women?

For women, GEICO is the most affordable option. The average monthly premium for the company is $46, representing a $23 per month reduction versus the national average. And women also score a $41 price cut compared to The Hartford. On the other hand, The Hartford’s $87 requires women to pay $18 more than the national average monthly.

Gender GEICO The Hartford National Average Women $46 $87 $69

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Compare GEICO vs. The Hartford Car Insurance by Mileage

Insurance agents will inform you that those who drive more should expect to hand over more for an auto insurance policy. Why? They know that spending more time in the driver’s seat increases the likelihood of a car crash. However, each insurance company has its own way of calculating risk based on annual miles, so prices at different mileage levels may vary.

Unlike most auto insurance providers, GEICO and The Hartford let you skip all the worry about annual mileage. Perhaps both insurers apply a standard mileage despite what potential customers input. Furthermore, GEICO is lower than the national average at all three levels, whereas The Hartford tops the national average.

Which is cheapest for drivers with high mileage?

If you enjoy cruising while blasting the radio or have a long daily commute, GEICO may be your best bet. At $46 per month, GEICO is $23 less than the national average and $41 less than The Hartford. By contrast, The Hartford’s monthly price of $87 means it’s $216 pricier than the national average every year.

Annual Mileage GEICO The Hartford National Average 15,000-20,000 $46 $87 $78

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest for drivers with low mileage?

GEICO is an appealing option if you drive fewer than 10,000 miles per year. All the figures are identical to the higher level. So, if you’re an infrequent driver or remote worker, perhaps try GEICO.

Annual Mileage GEICO The Hartford National Average 5,000-10,000 $46 $87 $78

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Compare GEICO vs. The Hartford Car Insurance by Credit Score

You probably know that impeccable credit can result in lower auto loan payments, but did you realize it might save you money on car insurance? Insurers have shown a connection between creditworthiness and driver safety. But those with less-than-perfect credit can still uncover reasonable rates at Insurify.

Excellent credit gets the lowest rates from GEICO and The Hartford, along with the national average. As credit scores lower, premiums rise. Additionally, GEICO skates below the national average at all levels, whereas The Hartford soars well above it.

Which is cheapest for good credit?

GEICO should probably be somewhere on your shopping list if you have exceptional credit. The company’s premiums for those with excellent credit save you $276 per year compared to the national average and $408 versus The Hartford. Similarly, with good credit, GEICO saves you $336 each year off the national average and $444 off The Hartford.

Credit Tier GEICO The Hartford National Average Excellent $37 $71 $60 Good $43 $80 $71

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest for bad credit?

GEICO is a great place to start if you’re rebuilding your credit. With average credit, your monthly premium will be $41 less than The Hartford’s $87 fee and $32 less than the national average of $78. Remarkably, with poor credit, you actually have the best potential to save. At GEICO, you save $672 per year versus the national average and $912 compared to The Hartford.

Credit Tier GEICO The Hartford National Average Average $46 $87 $78 Poor $64 $142 $120

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Compare GEICO vs. The Hartford Car Insurance by Driving Record

Insurers base their premiums on your driving history over the past three or five years. As a result, a clean driving record makes you eligible for the lowest car insurance prices. Although moving violations and at-fault accidents will bump up your auto insurance rates, it is still feasible to secure a low-cost policy with Insurify.

Whether you have a perfect driving record or a series of mishaps, companies like GEICO offer affordable auto insurance coverage. On the other hand, The Hartford offers plans with higher premiums than the national average. Surprisingly, its pricing for drivers at fault in a collision exceeds its rates for drivers with a DUI.

Which is cheapest for good drivers?

GEICO gives rock-bottom rates when you have a flawless driving record. GEICO’s $46 per month fee is $384 per year less than the national average’s $78 sticker price. In addition, choosing GEICO over The Hartford nets you a price reduction of $396 a year. With that much money back in your wallet, you can add extra protection like uninsured motorist coverage.

Driver Type GEICO The Hartford National Average Clean Record $46 $87 $78

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest after a speeding ticket?

Being on time seems more important than possibly getting pulled over when you’re in a hurry. However, if you have a ticket on your record, you’ll want to fly over to GEICO. At only $57 each month, you secure a rate that is $47 lower than the national average, saving you $564 per year. Also, the insurer is $744 per year cheaper than The Hartford.

Driver Type GEICO The Hartford National Average Speeding Ticket $57 $119 $104

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest after an accident?

Despite its accident forgiveness, The Hartford’s $145 rate puts it $73 per month beyond GEICO, doubling the cheaper insurer’s pricing. GEICO is less expensive than the national average, whereas The Hartford shoots past it by $32 So if you’ve been in a major car accident or even a fender bender, GEICO might deserve a shot.

Driver Type GEICO The Hartford National Average At-Fault Accident $72 $145 $113

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest after a DUI?

DUIs are the violation with the severest consequences on car insurance rates. As a result, the national average after a DUI shows an increase of 99 percent compared to a clean driving record. Similarly, GEICO jumps up by 113 percent, and The Hartford rises by 55 percent. GEICO has the costliest relative price hike, but its ultimate monthly bill of $94 is still the lowest.

Driver Type GEICO The Hartford National Average DUI $94 $135 $155

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.