Compare GEICO vs. American Family: Quotes, Discounts 2022

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Why you can trust Insurify
Updated August 5, 2022
GEICO vs. American Family: A Summary
Comparing car insurance policies and prices can be confusing; there are dozens of companies to choose from and compare. If you’re considering buying a policy from GEICO or American Family, check out the table below to see the average monthly cost and Insurify Composite Score for each.
|Insurance Company
|Avg. Monthly Car Insurance Quote
|Insurify Composite ScoreThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|American Family
|$234
|89
|GEICO
|$46
|Not Rated
Insurify Composite Score
The Insurify Composite Score (ICS) is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.
Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
GEICO
GEICO is the second-largest auto insurance company in the United States. Established in 1936, GEICO is well-known for its low rates and successful advertising campaigns featuring its Cockney-accented mascot, Martin the gecko, and The Caveman (to complement GEICO’s ad slogan “so easy a caveman can do it”).
Though mainly known for its comprehensive auto insurance offerings, GEICO also provides property insurance. Find the pros and cons of GEICO listed below.
Good for
User-friendly mobile app
Available nationwide
Multiple coverage options
Lower rates for drivers with bad credit
Generally low premiums
Not the best option for
Mobile app isn’t available nationwide
Doesn’t offer accident forgiveness nationwide
High rates for drivers with DUI(s)
Small network of local agents available; only 17 major locations
American Family
Odds are, you’ve probably heard American Family’s advertising jingle and had it stuck in your head before. American Family Insurance began offering auto insurance in 1927, focusing on farmers. Since then, the company has expanded its customer demographic and now offers property, home, life, and auto insurance. Read more for the pros and cons of American Family.
Good for
Has insurance options for multiple vehicles
Low car insurance rates for teen drivers
Multiple discount options
Not the best option for
Only available in 19 states
Some rates are higher than the national average
Negative reviews regarding claims process
Statistical rating organizations, like the ones listed below, can provide great insight into the merits and value of an insurance company. See the table below to view and compare the ratings for GEICO and American Family from these five organizations.
|Rating Factor
|GEICO
|American Family
|Fitch
|AA-
|Not Rated
|A.M. Best
|A++
|A
|Moody’s
|Aa3
|Not Rated
|S&P
|AA+
|A
|J.D. Power
|869
|899
The Best Car Insurance Companies in 2022
|Rank
|Company Name
|Average Monthly Quote
|Insurify Composite ScoreThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|1
|Clearcover
Best Overall
|$135
|97
|2
|Nationwide
Best for Safe Drivers
|$199
|89
|3
|American Family
Best for Families with Teen Drivers
|$234
|89
|4
|Safeco
Best for Drivers with Poor Credit
|$186
|86
|5
|Farmers
Best for Rideshare Coverage
|$239
|85
|6
|Foremost
Best for Hassle-Free Claims
|$159
|82
|7
|Liberty Mutual
Best for Accident Forgiveness
|$241
|82
|8
|Mercury
Best for Face-to-Face Service
|$232
|81
|9
|Progressive
Best for Senior Drivers
|$147
|80
|10
|Travelers
Best for Young Drivers
|$163
|80
See More: The Best Car Insurance Companies
American Family made it onto Insurify’s list of the Best Car Insurance Companies in 2022. Ranked third, American Family has an average quote of $234 and an ICS of 89. The insurance provider also ranked best for families with young drivers.
GEICO did not make it onto our list but averages around $94 per month for car insurance. The insurance company offers rates lower than the national average for most drivers, but it offers especially inexpensive insurance rates for drivers with bad credit.
Compare GEICO vs. American Family: Which Is Cheaper?
GEICO has the cheapest monthly car insurance rates on average for nearly all types of drivers. American Family does offer slightly—less than a $1 difference—cheaper rates for drivers with a DUI than GEICO, but across the board, GEICO is the cheapest option for all drivers. Continue reading for more detailed price comparisons and breakdowns.
The Cheapest Car Insurance Companies in 2022
|Rank
|Insurance Company
|Average Cost Per Month
|ICSThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor�’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|1
|USH&C
|$44
|Not Rated
|2
|Metromile
|$63
|Not Rated
|3
|Direct Auto
|$64
|Not Rated
|4
|Travelers
|$65
|80
|5
|Kemper
|$71
|Not Rated
|6
|Progressive
|$87
|Not Rated
|7
|Mile Auto
|$91
|85
|8
|National General
|$93
|58
|9
|Clearcover
|$94
|97
|10
|GAINSCO
|$94
|Not Rated
Neither American Family nor GEICO ranked in Insurify’s “Cheapest Car Insurance Companies in 2022” list. However, American Family typically offers cheaper rates for young drivers (specifically teenager drivers), while GEICO offers lower rates for drivers with bad credit.
See More: The Cheapest Car Insurance Companies
GEICO vs. American Family: Which Is Cheaper Based on Your Age?
GEICO had significantly cheaper rates for elderly drivers and teen drivers. GEICO’s teen driver rate was 27 percent cheaper than American Family’s. GEICO also overall had cheaper prices for all ages compared to American Family’s average rates.
Depending on your age, you may pay more or less for your car insurance. Teen drivers and elderly drivers are both considered riskier and more prone to accident or injury; thus insurance rates are more expensive for those age groups. See the specific rates for each age group, organized youngest to oldest, for both GEICO and American Family in the table below.
|Age Group
|GEICO Average Monthly Rate
|American Family Average Monthly Rate
|Teens
|$113
|$156
|20s
|$46
|$56
|30s
|$50
|$59
|40s
|$40
|$54
|50s
|$38
|$50
|60s
|$40
|$50
|70s
|$54
|$66
|80s
|$58
|$75
Compare GEICO vs. American Family: Which Is Cheaper Based on Your Gender?
Gender can play a role in how much you pay for auto insurance. Though the differences in monthly quotes between men and women are mostly insignificant, women will often pay less than men since accidents and violations involve more men than women, historically.
The following sections will go in-depth on the average auto insurance monthly rates for men and women at GEICO and American Family. Keep reading to see which insurance provider will give you the cheapest monthly auto insurance coverage.
Which is cheapest for men?
On average, GEICO’s average monthly car insurance quote for men is cheaper than American Family. GEICO’s quote was $15 cheaper than American Family’s and is the cheapest option between the two. See the chart below for more details and how the quotes compare to the national industry average.
|Gender
|GEICO
|American Family
|National Average
|Men
|$47/mo
|$62/mo
|$70/mo
Which is cheapest for women?
When comparing GEICO and American Family, women should choose GEICO if they are looking for the cheapest option for car insurance. With GEICO, they will spend on average almost $10 less. See the chart below for details and how the two quotes compare to the national industry average.
|Gender
|GEICO
|American Family
|National Average
|Women
|$47/mo
|$56/mo
|$68/mo
Compare GEICO vs. American Family: Which Is Cheaper Based on Your Mileage?
Car insurance companies take into account the yearly mileage on your car when issuing you a quote. Typically, the farther you drive and the more frequently you drive, the more likely you are to be in an accident or receive a violation. Because of this, higher mileage means a more expensive car insurance rate.
Insurance companies define high mileage as 15,000 to 20,000 miles and low mileage as 5,000 to 10,000 miles annually. The following sections compare GEICO and American Family to determine which has the cheapest rate for drivers with both high and low annual mileage.
Which is cheapest for drivers with high mileage?
GEICO has the cheapest monthly cost for drivers with high mileage, charging on average $46 per month. For both GEICO and American Family, the average rate does not change for 15,000 or 20,000 annual miles. View the table below for specific costs, organized with the cheapest first.
|Annual Mileage Category
|GEICO
|American Family
|National Average
|15,000-20,000 miles
|$46/mo
|$55/mo
|$68/mo
See More: Car Insurance for High-Mileage Drivers
Which is cheapest for drivers with low mileage?
GEICO was also the cheapest option for drivers with low mileage with $46 for 5,000 miles and $46 for 10,000. Notice that the average for 10,000 annual miles was the same as the average for 15,000 and 20,000 miles. For drivers with 5,000 miles, GEICO was more than $10 cheaper each month than American Family.
|Annual Mileage Category
|GEICO
|American Family
|National Average
|5,000 miles
|$46/mo
|$57/mo
|$68/mo
|10,000 miles
|$46/mo
|$56/mo
|$68/mo
See More: Car Insurance for Low-Mileage Drivers
Compare GEICO vs. American Family: Which Is Cheaper Based on Your Credit Score?
The three-digit credit score assigned to you by credit reporting agencies impacts how much you’ll pay monthly for auto insurance coverage. Typically, those with higher credit scores (these fall into the excellent and good tiers) will pay less than those with lower credit scores (scores in the average and poor tiers).
There are technically four credit tiers—excellent, good, average, and poor—but in the next two sections, we will only compare GEICO and American Family car insurance rates for drivers with good and bad credit.
Which is cheapest for good credit?
A good credit score can range from 670 to 739. GEICO offers the cheapest monthly average rate for car insurance to drivers with good credit. At $43, GEICO is nearly $10 cheaper than American Family. See the table below for details and to compare both rates with the national average monthly quote for drivers with good credit.
|Credit Tier
|GEICO
|American Family
|National Average
|Excellent Credit
|$37/mo
|$45/mo
|$51/mo
|Good Credit
|$43/mo
|$52/mo
|$61/mo
See More: Car Insurance for Drivers with Good Credit
Which is cheapest for bad credit?
Bad credit is any score under 670, but specifically ranging from 300 to 579. Drivers with bad credit will find GEICO offers the cheapest monthly quote for auto insurance. GEICO is 25 percent cheaper than American Family, with a monthly rate of $63. As you can see, the rates jumped significantly when comparing drivers with good credit and drivers with bad credit.
Improving your credit score will help you pay less each month for car insurance. One of the best ways to do so is to pay out any debt you have. Not only will this make you more financially secure, but it will also result in cheaper monthly insurance costs.
|Credit Tier
|GEICO
|American Family
|National Average
|Average Credit
|$46/mo
|$57/mo
|$67/mo
|Poor Credit
|$64/mo
|$86/mo
|$102/mo
See More: Car Insurance for Drivers with Bad Credit
Compare GEICO vs. American Family: Which Is Cheaper Based on Your Driving Record?
How cautiously you drive and how few violations there are on your driving record will determine the cost you pay for your car insurance. Car insurance companies investigate your driving record when giving you a quote.
Any violation—no matter the type—that goes on your record hikes up your monthly rates. And those violations typically remain on your record for two to five years, meaning you’ll pay higher rates that entire time.
The next few sections will compare the GEICO and American Family average monthly costs for drivers with clean records and not-so-clean records. You’ll find specific data for the following violations: speeding tickets, DUIs, and accidents.
Which is cheapest for good drivers?
Drivers with clean records will find GEICO offers the cheapest car insurance rates. With GEICO, you’ll pay on average $46 a month, over $10 less than American Family. Interestingly, good drivers with American Family pay about the same monthly amount on average that GEICO charges drivers with a speeding ticket.
|Driver Type
|GEICO
|American Family
|National Average
|Drivers with Clean Record
|$46/mo
|$57/mo
|$68/mo
See More: Car Insurance for Drivers with a Clean Driving Record
Which is cheapest after a speeding ticket?
GEICO offers the cheapest monthly cost for auto insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket. The insurer’s rate is 25 percent less than American Family, coming in at $57 on average per month. It’s a much cheaper option than the $77 you’ll pay with American Family. Often, the more speeding tickets you have, the more you’ll pay each month for car insurance.
|Driver Type
|GEICO
|American Family
|National Average
|Drivers with Speeding Ticket
|$57/mo
|$77/mo
|$77/mo
See More: Car Insurance for Drivers with a Speeding Ticket
Which is cheapest after an accident?
If you’ve been in an accident, the cheapest option for car insurance will be GEICO, with its monthly average rate of $72. GEICO’s monthly rate is nearly 25 percent cheaper than American Family’s, which averages $95 per month.
|Driver Type
|GEICO
|American Family
|National Average
|Drivers with Accident
|$72/mo
|$95/mo
|$113/mo
See More: Car Insurance for Drivers with an Accident on Their Record
Which is cheapest after a DUI?
For drivers with a DUI, American Family provides the cheapest option with a monthly rate of $93. But GEICO remains a cheap option, with a difference of just a dollar. American Family’s average cost for a DUI is less than its average cost for drivers involved in an accident.
|Driver Type
|USAA
|Nationwide
|National Average
|Drivers with DUI
|$84/mo
|$182/mo
|$155/mo
See More: Car Insurance for Drivers with a DUI
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
GEICO vs. American Family Car Insurance: What Discounts Does Each Offer?
|Discount
|GEICO
|American Family
|Multi-policy
|Multi-vehicle
|Military
|Emergency deployment
|Federal employees
|Driver’s education
|Good student
|Seat belt use
|Good driver
|New vehicle
|Airbag
|Anti-theft system
|Loyalty
|Generational
|Early bird
|Steer into Savings
|Autopay
|Customer full pay
|Paperless
|Low mileage
|TeenSafeDriver
|Young volunteer
Our Methodology and How We Compared GEICO and American Family
The car insurance quotes provided in Insurify’s insurance company comparison guides are based on the analysis of over 50 thousand insurance quotes from 500 ZIP codes nationwide. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of factors car insurance providers weigh to calculate rates, including driver demographics, driving record, credit score, desired coverage level, and more to give representative samples.
Insurify’s analysis also incorporates the Insurify Composite Score (ICS) assigned to each insurance provider. The ICS is a proprietary rating calculated by weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.
Ratings used to calculate the ICS include Financial Strength Ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
With the above insights and ranking methods, Insurify is able to offer car insurance shoppers a window into how insurance providers compare to one another in terms of both cost and quality.
Frequently Asked Questions: GEICO vs. American Family
On average, GEICO offers cheaper car insurance rates for all kinds of drivers. GEICO was the significantly cheaper option for drivers involved in accidents, drivers with speeding tickets, drivers with bad credit, and teen drivers. American Family does provide a cheaper monthly rate for drivers with DUIs, but the difference between American Family and GEICO amounted to less than a dollar a month.
Based on price alone, GEICO is the better option. GEICO is also offered nationwide, whereas American Family is only available in 19 states. Despite this, American Family does offer a wide array of discounts and, for some drivers, had only marginally more expensive rates than GEICO.
Insurify is one of the best tools to use when comparing GEICO and American Family—as well as other insurance providers. In less than two minutes, Insurify helps you compare official quotes from well-known, top insurance companies. Quick, easy, and free, Insurify is the best comparison tool you’ll find. Start comparing to find the cheapest and best car insurance today.
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.