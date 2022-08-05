Compare GEICO vs. American Family: Quotes, Discounts 2022

Compare GEICO vs. American Family: Which Is Cheaper?

GEICO has the cheapest monthly car insurance rates on average for nearly all types of drivers. American Family does offer slightly—less than a $1 difference—cheaper rates for drivers with a DUI than GEICO, but across the board, GEICO is the cheapest option for all drivers. Continue reading for more detailed price comparisons and breakdowns.

The Cheapest Car Insurance Companies in 2022

Rank Insurance Company Average Cost Per Month ICS The Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor�’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews. 1 USH&C $44 Not Rated 2 Metromile $63 Not Rated 3 Direct Auto $64 Not Rated 4 Travelers $65 80 5 Kemper $71 Not Rated 6 Progressive $87 Not Rated 7 Mile Auto $91 85 8 National General $93 58 9 Clearcover $94 97 10 GAINSCO $94 Not Rated

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Neither American Family nor GEICO ranked in Insurify’s “Cheapest Car Insurance Companies in 2022” list. However, American Family typically offers cheaper rates for young drivers (specifically teenager drivers), while GEICO offers lower rates for drivers with bad credit.

GEICO vs. American Family: Which Is Cheaper Based on Your Age?

GEICO had significantly cheaper rates for elderly drivers and teen drivers. GEICO’s teen driver rate was 27 percent cheaper than American Family’s. GEICO also overall had cheaper prices for all ages compared to American Family’s average rates.

Depending on your age, you may pay more or less for your car insurance. Teen drivers and elderly drivers are both considered riskier and more prone to accident or injury; thus insurance rates are more expensive for those age groups. See the specific rates for each age group, organized youngest to oldest, for both GEICO and American Family in the table below.

Age Group GEICO Average Monthly Rate American Family Average Monthly Rate Teens $113 $156 20s $46 $56 30s $50 $59 40s $40 $54 50s $38 $50 60s $40 $50 70s $54 $66 80s $58 $75

Compare GEICO vs. American Family: Which Is Cheaper Based on Your Gender?

Gender can play a role in how much you pay for auto insurance. Though the differences in monthly quotes between men and women are mostly insignificant, women will often pay less than men since accidents and violations involve more men than women, historically.

The following sections will go in-depth on the average auto insurance monthly rates for men and women at GEICO and American Family. Keep reading to see which insurance provider will give you the cheapest monthly auto insurance coverage.

Which is cheapest for men?

On average, GEICO’s average monthly car insurance quote for men is cheaper than American Family. GEICO’s quote was $15 cheaper than American Family’s and is the cheapest option between the two. See the chart below for more details and how the quotes compare to the national industry average.

Gender GEICO American Family National Average Men $47/mo $62/mo $70/mo

Which is cheapest for women?

When comparing GEICO and American Family, women should choose GEICO if they are looking for the cheapest option for car insurance. With GEICO, they will spend on average almost $10 less. See the chart below for details and how the two quotes compare to the national industry average.

Gender GEICO American Family National Average Women $47/mo $56/mo $68/mo

Compare GEICO vs. American Family: Which Is Cheaper Based on Your Mileage?

Car insurance companies take into account the yearly mileage on your car when issuing you a quote. Typically, the farther you drive and the more frequently you drive, the more likely you are to be in an accident or receive a violation. Because of this, higher mileage means a more expensive car insurance rate.

Insurance companies define high mileage as 15,000 to 20,000 miles and low mileage as 5,000 to 10,000 miles annually. The following sections compare GEICO and American Family to determine which has the cheapest rate for drivers with both high and low annual mileage.

Which is cheapest for drivers with high mileage?

GEICO has the cheapest monthly cost for drivers with high mileage, charging on average $46 per month. For both GEICO and American Family, the average rate does not change for 15,000 or 20,000 annual miles. View the table below for specific costs, organized with the cheapest first.

Annual Mileage Category GEICO American Family National Average 15,000-20,000 miles $46/mo $55/mo $68/mo

Which is cheapest for drivers with low mileage?

GEICO was also the cheapest option for drivers with low mileage with $46 for 5,000 miles and $46 for 10,000. Notice that the average for 10,000 annual miles was the same as the average for 15,000 and 20,000 miles. For drivers with 5,000 miles, GEICO was more than $10 cheaper each month than American Family.

Annual Mileage Category GEICO American Family National Average 5,000 miles $46/mo $57/mo $68/mo 10,000 miles $46/mo $56/mo $68/mo

Compare GEICO vs. American Family: Which Is Cheaper Based on Your Credit Score?

The three-digit credit score assigned to you by credit reporting agencies impacts how much you’ll pay monthly for auto insurance coverage. Typically, those with higher credit scores (these fall into the excellent and good tiers) will pay less than those with lower credit scores (scores in the average and poor tiers).

There are technically four credit tiers—excellent, good, average, and poor—but in the next two sections, we will only compare GEICO and American Family car insurance rates for drivers with good and bad credit.

Which is cheapest for good credit?

A good credit score can range from 670 to 739. GEICO offers the cheapest monthly average rate for car insurance to drivers with good credit. At $43, GEICO is nearly $10 cheaper than American Family. See the table below for details and to compare both rates with the national average monthly quote for drivers with good credit.

Credit Tier GEICO American Family National Average Excellent Credit $37/mo $45/mo $51/mo Good Credit $43/mo $52/mo $61/mo

Which is cheapest for bad credit?

Bad credit is any score under 670, but specifically ranging from 300 to 579. Drivers with bad credit will find GEICO offers the cheapest monthly quote for auto insurance. GEICO is 25 percent cheaper than American Family, with a monthly rate of $63. As you can see, the rates jumped significantly when comparing drivers with good credit and drivers with bad credit.

Improving your credit score will help you pay less each month for car insurance. One of the best ways to do so is to pay out any debt you have. Not only will this make you more financially secure, but it will also result in cheaper monthly insurance costs.

Credit Tier GEICO American Family National Average Average Credit $46/mo $57/mo $67/mo Poor Credit $64/mo $86/mo $102/mo

Compare GEICO vs. American Family: Which Is Cheaper Based on Your Driving Record?

How cautiously you drive and how few violations there are on your driving record will determine the cost you pay for your car insurance. Car insurance companies investigate your driving record when giving you a quote.

Any violation—no matter the type—that goes on your record hikes up your monthly rates. And those violations typically remain on your record for two to five years, meaning you’ll pay higher rates that entire time.

The next few sections will compare the GEICO and American Family average monthly costs for drivers with clean records and not-so-clean records. You’ll find specific data for the following violations: speeding tickets, DUIs, and accidents.

Which is cheapest for good drivers?

Drivers with clean records will find GEICO offers the cheapest car insurance rates. With GEICO, you’ll pay on average $46 a month, over $10 less than American Family. Interestingly, good drivers with American Family pay about the same monthly amount on average that GEICO charges drivers with a speeding ticket.

Driver Type GEICO American Family National Average Drivers with Clean Record $46/mo $57/mo $68/mo

Which is cheapest after a speeding ticket?

GEICO offers the cheapest monthly cost for auto insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket. The insurer’s rate is 25 percent less than American Family, coming in at $57 on average per month. It’s a much cheaper option than the $77 you’ll pay with American Family. Often, the more speeding tickets you have, the more you’ll pay each month for car insurance.

Driver Type GEICO American Family National Average Drivers with Speeding Ticket $57/mo $77/mo $77/mo

Which is cheapest after an accident?

If you’ve been in an accident, the cheapest option for car insurance will be GEICO, with its monthly average rate of $72. GEICO’s monthly rate is nearly 25 percent cheaper than American Family’s, which averages $95 per month.

Driver Type GEICO American Family National Average Drivers with Accident $72/mo $95/mo $113/mo

Which is cheapest after a DUI?

For drivers with a DUI, American Family provides the cheapest option with a monthly rate of $93. But GEICO remains a cheap option, with a difference of just a dollar. American Family’s average cost for a DUI is less than its average cost for drivers involved in an accident.

