4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Why you can trust Insurify
Updated November 1, 2022
Car Insurance in Waukesha, WI
The average cost of Wisconsin car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates in Waukesha, WI to find you the cheapest quotes in the area.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Waukesha is $117 per month, or $1404 annually.
Car insurance in Waukesha is $26 less than the average cost of car insurance in Wisconsin.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Waukesha on average is Foremost GroupSelect℠, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
See More:
Cheapest Car Insurance in Waukesha, WI
The cost of car insurance can vary depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance provider values information like your driving history and your credit score a little bit differently. Although the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance premiums on average, it’s always important to compare quotes. Use Insurify to find your best rate today!
|Insurance Provider in Waukesha
|Quotes The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Progressive
|$26 /mo
|State Farm
|$93 /mo
|Travelers
|$99 /mo
|American Family
|$117 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|$148 /mo
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Wisconsin
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Wisconsin roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Wisconsin[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Wisconsin is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$10,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$25,000 per person for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In Wisconsin, drivers are only required to purchase coverage for bodily injury.
Find local Waukesha agents
Couri Insurance Agency, Inc.379 West Main Street,
Waukesha, WI 53186
R & R Insurance Services, Inc.1581 East Racine Avenue,
Waukesha, WI 53186-6826
H & H Insurance Services, Inc.N14W23755 Stone Ridge Drive,
Waukesha, WI 53188
The Horton Group, Inc.N19 W24101 Riverwood Drive,
Waukesha, WI 53188
Integrated Risk Solutions, Inc.2120 Pewaukee Road,
Waukesha, WI 53188
Richards Group Home and Auto Insurance Waukesha821 Meadowbrook Rd UNIT 9,
Waukesha, WI 53188
Jim Burg Insurance Agency444 W Sunset Dr,
Waukesha, WI 53189
Lucent SR22 Auto Insurance21001 Watertown Rd Unit 101,
Waukesha, WI 53186
Tom Matoska - State Farm InsuranceS30W24670 W Sunset Dr,
Waukesha, WI 53189
Jennifer Scheler Agency LLC American Family Insurance1425 Summit Ave,
Waukesha, WI 53188
For more detailed Wisconsin city level guides, check out these below.
FAQs - Waukesha, WI Car Insurance
Insurance companies weigh multiple factors when calculating your car insurance rates, including your age, driving history, type of vehicle, and even your marital status. Not only do states have different laws and limits surrounding minimum liability coverage, but where you live within your state could also affect your driver risk profile. Insurance companies use your ZIP code to analyze your area’s weather patterns, rates of vehicle theft, likelihood of vandalism, average traffic congestion, and other factors that might lead you to file an insurance claim.
If you want to pay the lowest possible rate on your car insurance policy, opt for state minimum coverage. This is the cheapest level of car insurance coverage your state will allow. Comparing real, ready-to-purchase quotes on a car insurance comparison site like Insurify can find you the lowest rates for your area, risk profile, and financial needs.
Car insurance rates vary by state, driver, and company. Click here to find the cheapest car insurance quotes and companies in your area. If you’re looking for rates tailored to you, use Insurify to compare up to 10+ real quotes for your specific driver profile and unlock savings and discounts.
Insurify Insights
How Waukesha Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Waukesha, Wisconsin below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Waukesha drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Wisconsin in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Toyota Corolla
Most Popular Car in Waukesha
#4
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Wisconsin
#9
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Wisconsin
#4
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Wisconsin
#10
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Wisconsin
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Waukesha drivers rank 19 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Wisconsin.
- Rank within state: #19
- Percent of drivers in Waukesha with an accident: 8%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Waukesha drivers rank 4 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Wisconsin.
- Rank within state: #4
- Percent of drivers in Waukesha with a DUI: 3.6%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Wisconsin, Waukesha drivers rank 28 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #28
- Percent of drivers in Waukesha with a reckless driving offense: 1%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Wisconsin, Waukesha drivers rank 28 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #28
- Percent of drivers in Waukesha with a reckless driving violation: 1%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Wisconsin, Waukesha drivers rank 4 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #4
- Percent of drivers in Waukesha with a speeding ticket: 14.5%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Waukesha drivers rank 19 in clean driving records across all cities in Wisconsin.
- Rank within state: #19
- Percent of drivers in Waukesha with clean record: 72.5%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Waukesha drivers rank 19 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Wisconsin.
- Rank within state: #19
- Percent of drivers in Waukesha with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 0.21%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- Wisconsin Department of Transportation. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022