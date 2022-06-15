Best Cheap Gap Insurance Companies in Wisconsin: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

Wisconsin Gap Insurance Laws

The state of Wisconsin does not require gap insurance, but lenders often require it if you’re financing or leasing a new car. This is especially true for types of vehicles that depreciate quickly, like SUVs and luxury cars. Even if gap insurance isn’t required, it could be worth purchasing.

According to the Office of the Wisconsin Commissioner for Insurance, drivers in the Dairy State are required to have three components of auto insurance: liability insurance for bodily injury, liability coverage for property damage, and uninsured motorist coverage, with the following minimum limits:

$25,000 for injury or death of one person

$50,000 for injury or death of two or more people

$10,000 for property damage.

Uninsured motorist coverage of at least $25,000/$50,000 per motor vehicle accident for bodily injury

How much gap insurance do I need in Wisconsin?

You should get enough coverage to pay for the “gap” between what you owe on the vehicle and its actual cash value. But usually, there are two options for gap coverage: policies that cover 25 percent of your car’s value and policies that will fully pay off the loan regardless of the amount. It’s best to do the math and figure out which is better for you.

