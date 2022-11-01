4.8out of 3,000+ reviews

Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Fond du Lac, WI, for 2022

Car InsurancedelimiterWisconsindelimiterFond Du Lac
Car InsurancedelimiterWisconsindelimiterFond Du Lac

Amy is a personal finance and technology writer. With a background in the legal field and a bachelor's degree from Ferris State University, she has a talent for transforming complex topics into content that’s easy to understand. Connect with Amy on LinkedIn.
Jackie Cohen is an editorial manager at Insurify specializing in property & casualty insurance educational content. She has years of experience analyzing insurance trends and helping consumers better understand their insurance coverage to make informed decisions about their finances.Jackie's work has been cited in USA Today, The Balance, and The Washington Times.

Updated November 1, 2022

Quick Facts

  • The average cost of car insurance in Fond du Lac is $110 per month or $1,320 annually.

  • Car insurance in Fond du Lac is $55 less than the average cost of insurance in Wisconsin.

  • The cheapest car insurance provider in Fond du Lac on average is Integrity, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.

Car Insurance in Fond du Lac, WI

Fond du Lac residents pay between $60 and $192 per month on average for car insurance. Finding the best car insurance in Fond du Lac is as easy as using Insurify’s quote-comparison tool. Just enter some information about yourself and let Insurify find you the cheapest car insurance quotes from top companies like State Farm, GEICO, Liberty Mutual, and more.

Quotes by Top Companies

Integrity
$60
Novo
$70
Foremost GroupSelect
$79
Progressive
$80
Clearcover
$84

Cheapest Car Insurance in Fond du Lac, WI

What is the cheapest car insurance in Fond du Lac?

Integrity is the cheapest car insurance option on average in Fond du Lac, with rates starting at $60 per month. It’s still useful to compare car insurance rates because everyone’s situation is unique.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Integrity$60
Novo$70
Foremost GroupSelect$79
Progressive$80
Clearcover$84
Acuity$84
Travelers$85
Kemper Preferred$89
National General$90
First Chicago$97
Safeco$106
Direct Auto$115
The General$124
Liberty Mutual$130
Midvale Home & Auto$131
Nationwide$134
Bristol West$135
State Auto$136
MetLife$137
Dairyland$149
Stillwater$192
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Best Car Insurance in Fond du Lac, WI

Insurify reviews many car insurance companies and scores them on price, customer service, and claims assistance (the result is an Insurify Composite Score, or ICS). Clearcover tops the chart at 97. Fond du Lac residents pay an average of $84 per month for Clearcover car insurance. However, some insurance companies have not been rated yet.

Best CompaniesICSThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.Average Monthly Quote
Clearcover97$84
Nationwide89$134
Safeco86$106
Liberty Mutual82$130
Travelers80$85
State Auto76$136
MetLife72$137
National General58$90
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

  • The Insurify Composite Score (ICS) is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.

    Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.

Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Wisconsin

All motor vehicles operated or parked on Wisconsin roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:

  • Requested by law enforcement

  • Renewing vehicle registration

  • The vehicle is involved in a car accident

The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Wisconsin[1] are:

  • $25,000 per person for bodily injury

  • $50,000 per accident for bodily injury

As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Wisconsin is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.

  • $10,000 per accident for property damage

If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.

  • $25,000 per person for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury

  • $50,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury

Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In Wisconsin, drivers are only required to purchase coverage for bodily injury.

Fond du Lac Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age

Car insurance rates vary depending on the age of the driver. The youngest drivers pay the most because they have the least experience and are more prone to accident and injury claims. As drivers gain experience throughout their lifetime, their auto insurance rates drop until they reach their 70s. The averages below are for the entire state of Wisconsin, not just Fond du Lac.

Driver’s AgeAverage Monthly Cost
Teens$275
20s$183
30s$145
40s$142
50s$127
60s$104
70s$104
80+$115
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Fond du Lac Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History

Keeping a clean driving record is one of the easiest ways to find the best rates for car insurance. People who have driving violations like at-fault accidents, speeding, and DUIs pay higher rates that can last for several years.

Driver HistoryAverage Monthly Cost
Clean Record$105
Speeding Ticket$141
At-Fault Accident$153
DUI$209
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Fond du Lac Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier

Borrowing money isn’t the only time your credit score matters—car insurance companies and insurance agencies can also check your credit report. Expect to pay more for car insurance if you have a poor or average credit score. Generally, drivers with excellent credit scores pay the least.

Credit TierAverage Monthly Cost
Excellent$90
Good$108
Average$117
Poor$181
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Fond du Lac

Getting the cheapest car insurance in Fond du Lac is relatively simple. Wisconsin residents have an advantage since their rates are much lower than in other states. But shopping around different insurers is the best way to make sure you get the lowest prices.

Insurify does all the hard work for you. Start by entering your ZIP code and some information about yourself and your vehicle. Sit back and sip a drink while Insurify checks dozens of insurers in seconds so you can compare insurance rates in one place.

Frequently Asked Questions

  • Bundling your auto and home or renters insurance can lower your premiums, but comparing quotes is the best way to get the cheapest car insurance rates. Insurify’s quote-comparison tool takes just three minutes to enter information about your vehicle, driving history, and location, then lets you compare car insurance quotes from all the top insurance companies.

  • Fond du Lac, WI, residents pay an average of $110 per month for car insurance. Your rate depends on which insurer you choose, your driving history, and the coverage levels you select for your policy.

  • Fond du Lac residents who have a history of moving violations like accidents, DUIs, or speeding tickets pay more for car insurance. Also, your insurance rates will be higher if you drive a lot of miles each day, increase your liability coverage, or decrease your deductible.

  • Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.

Sources

  1. Wisconsin Department of Transportation. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022
