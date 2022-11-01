Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Dunbar, WV, for 2022

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Why you can trust Insurify
Updated November 1, 2022
Car Insurance in Dunbar, WV
Residents of Dunbar, West Virginia, pay an average of $75 to $311 for car insurance each month. Fortunately, finding cheap car insurance rates is as easy as visiting Insurify and entering a little information about yourself, your car, and your driving history. Then, Insurify lets you compare auto insurance quotes from multiple top providers to find you the best deal.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Dunbar is $188 per month or $2,256 annually.
Car insurance in Dunbar is $33 less than the average cost of insurance in West Virginia.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Dunbar on average is Safeco, but you should always compare car insurance quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
See More:
Cheap Car Insurance West Virginia
Cheapest Car Insurance in Dunbar, WV
What is the cheapest car insurance in Dunbar?
Safeco is the cheapest car insurance option on average in Dunbar, with rates starting at $75 per month. It’s still useful to compare car insurance rates because everyone’s situation is different.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Safeco
|$75
|Nationwide
|$117
|Liberty Mutual
|$131
|State Auto
|$142
|Progressive
|$169
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$188
|Clearcover
|$193
|CSAA
|$201
|Dairyland
|$234
|Direct Auto
|$308
|The General
|$311
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Best Car Insurance in Dunbar, WV
Insurify evaluates many auto insurance companies and compiles a score that factors price, customer service, and claims assistance (this is called an Insurify Composite Score, or ICS). Clearcover scores the top rating of 97. Dunbar, WV, residents pay an average of $117 per month for Clearcover car insurance. Some insurance companies do not yet have ratings.
|Best Companies
|ICSThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|Average Monthly Quote
|Clearcover
|97
|$193
|Nationwide
|89
|$117
|Safeco
|86
|$75
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$131
|State Auto
|76
|$142
The Insurify Composite Score (ICS) is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.
Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
See More: Best Car Insurance Companies
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in West Virginia
All motor vehicles operated or parked on West Virginia roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in West Virginia[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. West Virginia is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$25,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$25,000 per person for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodiliy injury
$25,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist property damage
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In West Virginia, motorists are required to purchase the same level of insurance for this coverage as liability coverage.
Dunbar Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
When it comes to auto insurance premiums, age has an effect, with it typically costing more for coverage if you’re a younger driver. However, car insurance rates typically drop until you hit age 70. The average monthly costs listed below apply to the whole state of West Virginia, not Dunbar specifically.
|Driver’s Age
|Average Monthly Cost
|Teens
|$402
|20s
|$226
|30s
|$163
|40s
|$168
|50s
|$152
|60s
|$149
|70s
|$160
|80+
|$144
Dunbar Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Car insurance premiums are impacted by your driving and accident record. If you have a driving history that includes a DUI, an at-fault accident, or a speeding ticket, you could pay significantly more for car insurance for several years. However, if you maintain a clean driving record, you can qualify for the cheapest car insurance rates.
|Driver History
|Average Monthly Cost
|Clean Record
|$173
|Speeding Ticket
|$232
|At-Fault Accident
|$253
|DUI
|$344
See More:
High-Risk Car Insurance West Virginia
Dunbar Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
You might be surprised to find out that your credit score can play a role in how much you pay for car insurance in Dunbar, WV. Drivers with good or excellent credit generally pay less than drivers with average or poor credit.
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$156
|Good
|$186
|Average
|$202
|Poor
|$313
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Dunbar
Dunbar drivers enjoy relatively cheap car insurance rates compared to the rest of the country. However, your rates depend on several factors, including your age, vehicle type, and insurance company. You can usually cut costs by bundling policies together, such as combining your home insurance or renters insurance with your vehicle coverage at the same insurer.
Discover the cheapest car insurance rates by getting quotes at Insurify. First, enter some information about the vehicle, driving history, and location. Then, Insurify checks prices with multiple companies and helps you compare each one. With Insurify, getting the cheapest car insurance in Dunbar only takes about three minutes.
For more detailed West Virginia city guides, check out these below
Frequently Asked Questions
Dunbar, WV, residents can find the cheapest car insurance rates with Insurify's quote-comparison tool. Begin by entering information about your vehicle, your driving history, and where you live. Then, compare insurance after Insurify checks with each insurer to get you the cheapest car insurance quotes.
Car insurance for drivers in Dunbar costs an average of $188 per month or $2,256 annually. However, the amount you pay can depend on which insurer you choose and the deductible and coverage levels you select for your policy.
Drivers pay more for Dunbar insurance if they have a history of accidents, DUIs, speeding tickets, or other insurance claims. Plus, if you have a long commute, drive for a rideshare service, add coverage features, or move, your insurance cost may increase.
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- West Virginia Insurance Commisioner. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022