Cost of Ford Focus Car Insurance (2023)

Christy Rakoczy has been a personal finance and insurance writer for over a decade. Her work has been published on USA Today, MSN, Yahoo Finance, Credit Karma, Forbes Advisor, and more. Christy has a JD from UCLA School of Law and previously worked as a data analyst for Blue Cross and as a paralegal studies instructor before transitioning to writing full time.
The Ford Focus was the world’s bestselling car in 2012, but Ford stopped making new versions of this vehicle in 2018.[1] Many people still drive a Ford Focus, and those who keep this popular vehicle on the road will need car insurance.
The good news is that this car is affordable to insure. The average cost for full-coverage car insurance for a Ford Focus is $189 per month, while the average cost of liability-only car insurance is only $95. By contrast, the average premium for a full-coverage policy for a Honda Civic is $215 per month, while a liability-only policy averages $108.
Keep in mind that your Ford Focus insurance rates will vary based on your age, location, model year, safety features, driving record, and discounts you’re eligible for. These details have a significant effect on Ford Focus insurance costs because they affect accident risk. Compare car insurance quotes from at least three insurers before buying a policy.
Quick Facts
A Ford Focus costs $142 per month to insure, slightly higher than the national average.
USAA is the most affordable insurance company for the Ford Focus.
The Ford Focus was discontinued after 2018.
Find Cheap Car Insurance for Your Ford Focus
Cost of Ford Focus insurance
The average cost of Ford Focus insurance is $189 for full-coverage car insurance and $95 for liability-only insurance.
USAA offers the least expensive liability insurance and the least expensive full-coverage insurance for the 2018 Ford Focus model. State Farm also offers affordable coverage for Ford Focus owners who don’t qualify for a USAA policy, with average premiums of $49 for liability-only coverage and $103 for full coverage.
2018 Ford Focus insurance
The MSRP or window sticker price for the 2018 Ford Focus ranged from $17,950 to $24,470.[2] Here’s how much different insurers charge to cover this vehicle today so you can see the best companies to get insurance quotes from.
2017 Ford Focus insurance
The 2017 Ford Focus had an MSRP that ranged from $16,775 to $24,075, depending on trim level.[2] Drivers of the 2017 Ford Focus can see average auto insurance quotes for this year’s model in the table below.
2016 Ford Focus insurance
For the 2016 Ford Focus model, the MSRP was between $17,225 and $23,725, depending on the trim.[2] If you’re still driving this car today, here’s how much money you might pay to insure it based on average auto insurance quotes from some of the best car insurance companies.
2015 Ford Focus insurance
The MSRP for different trim levels of the 2015 Ford Focus ranged from $17,170 to $23,670.[2] The table below shows the average quotes different insurers offer to provide coverage for this vehicle.
2014 Ford Focus insurance
For the different 2014 models of the Ford Focus, the MSRP was between $16,810 and $24,065.[2] Whether you bought your vehicle new or used, the table below shows how much you could expect to pay for an insurance policy for this vehicle based on average Ford Focus insurance quotes.
2013 Ford Focus insurance
The 2013 Ford Focus had an MSRP between $16,200 to $24,200, depending on the trim level chosen.[2] If you’re driving this car, the table below can help you find out average insurance premiums from different insurers so you can better estimate your cost.
2012 Ford Focus insurance
In 2012, the MSRP for a Ford Focus was between $16,500 and $22,700, depending on the specific trim for the vehicle.[2] To insure this vehicle today, here are the average monthly quotes you could pay from different auto insurance companies.
Ford Focus car insurance coverages
You’ll have to decide what kinds of car insurance you need for your Focus. It’s important to get the right protections in place before you drive the vehicle away from the dealership. Most states will require liability coverage at the least, but carrying full coverage is typically a good idea.
Some different types of coverages you should consider include:
Liability coverage
Liability insurance includes bodily injury liability that pays costs associated with physical harm a policyholder causes others. It also includes property damage liability that pays for property damaged by the policyholder.
Collision coverage
Collision coverage pays for damage to your vehicle from a collision. It covers the costs to repair your Focus or pays its fair market value if it’s damaged beyond repair in a covered incident.
Comprehensive coverage
When something other than a collision damages your Ford Focus, comprehensive insurance pays to repair it or pays its fair market value if that’s not possible (which might happen if the vehicle is stolen, for example).
If you’re shopping for insurance for your Ford Focus, this additional information may help as you research your coverage options.
Who has the cheapest Ford Focus insurance?
USAA has the cheapest Ford Focus insurance, but only active-duty military members, veterans, and certain family members of military-affiliated people can get USAA. State Farm also offers affordable Ford Focus insurance, with average premiums for full coverage and liability coverage below what most competitors charge.
Is a Ford Focus expensive to insure?
No, a Ford Focus typically isn’t expensive to insure. Since Ford discontinued the Focus years ago, the vehicles still on the road are older models. Older models are worth less than new cars, so Ford Focus vehicles often cost less to insure as a result.
How much does it cost to insure a Ford Focus?
The average cost to insure a Ford Focus is $189 for full-coverage insurance and $95 for liability-only insurance. However, your driving record, age, location, and other factors can affect your rates. Drivers can find the most affordable insurance policies by comparing several insurance quotes for the Focus.
Are Ford vehicles more expensive to insure?
Fords are not necessarily more expensive to insure than similar cars — it depends on many factors, including the vehicle model. The Ford Focus has lower average annual premiums than other small cars, such as the Honda Civic.
