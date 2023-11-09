>Car Insurance>Ford

Cost of Ford Focus Car Insurance (2023)

The Ford Focus costs around $142 monthly, or $1,704 yearly, to insure.

Christy Rakoczy has been a personal finance and insurance writer for over a decade. Her work has been published on USA Today, MSN, Yahoo Finance, Credit Karma, Forbes Advisor, and more. Christy has a JD from UCLA School of Law and previously worked as a data analyst for Blue Cross and as a paralegal studies instructor before transitioning to writing full time.

  • Licensed auto and home insurance agent

  • 4+ years in content creation and marketing

As Insurify’s home and pet insurance editor, Danny also specializes in auto insurance. His goal is to help consumers navigate the complex world of insurance buying.

Updated December 11, 2023 at 11:00 AM PST

The Ford Focus was the world’s bestselling car in 2012, but Ford stopped making new versions of this vehicle in 2018.[1] Many people still drive a Ford Focus, and those who keep this popular vehicle on the road will need car insurance.

The good news is that this car is affordable to insure. The average cost for full-coverage car insurance for a Ford Focus is $189 per month, while the average cost of liability-only car insurance is only $95. By contrast, the average premium for a full-coverage policy for a Honda Civic is $215 per month, while a liability-only policy averages $108.

Keep in mind that your Ford Focus insurance rates will vary based on your age, location, model year, safety features, driving record, and discounts you’re eligible for. These details have a significant effect on Ford Focus insurance costs because they affect accident risk. Compare car insurance quotes from at least three insurers before buying a policy.

Quick Facts

  • A Ford Focus costs $142 per month to insure, slightly higher than the national average.

  • USAA is the most affordable insurance company for the Ford Focus.

  • The Ford Focus was discontinued after 2018.

Cost of Ford Focus insurance

The average cost of Ford Focus insurance is $189 for full-coverage car insurance and $95 for liability-only insurance.

USAA offers the least expensive liability insurance and the least expensive full-coverage insurance for the 2018 Ford Focus model. State Farm also offers affordable coverage for Ford Focus owners who don’t qualify for a USAA policy, with average premiums of $49 for liability-only coverage and $103 for full coverage.

2018 Ford Focus insurance

The MSRP or window sticker price for the 2018 Ford Focus ranged from $17,950 to $24,470.[2] Here’s how much different insurers charge to cover this vehicle today so you can see the best companies to get insurance quotes from.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
USAA$68
State Farm$76
GEICO$78
Allstate$93
Progressive$112
American Family$118
Liberty Mutual$123
Travelers$136
Farmers$160
The General$174
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

2017 Ford Focus insurance

The 2017 Ford Focus had an MSRP that ranged from $16,775 to $24,075, depending on trim level.[2] Drivers of the 2017 Ford Focus can see average auto insurance quotes for this year’s model in the table below.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
USAA$67
State Farm$75
GEICO$77
Allstate$92
Progressive$111
American Family$116
Liberty Mutual$121
Travelers$134
Farmers$158
The General$172
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

2016 Ford Focus insurance

For the 2016 Ford Focus model, the MSRP was between $17,225 and $23,725, depending on the trim.[2] If you’re still driving this car today, here’s how much money you might pay to insure it based on average auto insurance quotes from some of the best car insurance companies.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
USAA$67
State Farm$74
GEICO$76
Allstate$91
Progressive$110
American Family$115
Liberty Mutual$120
Travelers$133
Farmers$156
The General$170
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

2015 Ford Focus insurance

The MSRP for different trim levels of the 2015 Ford Focus ranged from $17,170 to $23,670.[2] The table below shows the average quotes different insurers offer to provide coverage for this vehicle.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
USAA$63
State Farm$70
GEICO$72
Allstate$86
Progressive$104
American Family$109
Liberty Mutual$114
Travelers$126
Farmers$148
The General$161
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

2014 Ford Focus insurance

For the different 2014 models of the Ford Focus, the MSRP was between $16,810 and $24,065.[2] Whether you bought your vehicle new or used, the table below shows how much you could expect to pay for an insurance policy for this vehicle based on average Ford Focus insurance quotes.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
USAA$63
State Farm$70
GEICO$72
Allstate$85
Progressive$103
American Family$108
Liberty Mutual$113
Travelers$125
Farmers$147
The General$160
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

2013 Ford Focus insurance

The 2013 Ford Focus had an MSRP between $16,200 to $24,200, depending on the trim level chosen.[2] If you’re driving this car, the table below can help you find out average insurance premiums from different insurers so you can better estimate your cost.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
USAA$61
State Farm$68
GEICO$70
Allstate$84
Progressive$101
American Family$106
Liberty Mutual$111
Travelers$122
Farmers$144
The General$156
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

2012 Ford Focus insurance

In 2012, the MSRP for a Ford Focus was between $16,500 and $22,700, depending on the specific trim for the vehicle.[2] To insure this vehicle today, here are the average monthly quotes you could pay from different auto insurance companies.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
USAA$60
State Farm$67
GEICO$69
Allstate$82
Progressive$99
American Family$104
Liberty Mutual$108
Travelers$120
Farmers$141
The General$153
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Ford Focus car insurance coverages

You’ll have to decide what kinds of car insurance you need for your Focus. It’s important to get the right protections in place before you drive the vehicle away from the dealership. Most states will require liability coverage at the least, but carrying full coverage is typically a good idea.

Some different types of coverages you should consider include:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/f2ca9fa443/protection-for-passengers.svg

    Liability coverage

    Liability insurance includes bodily injury liability that pays costs associated with physical harm a policyholder causes others. It also includes property damage liability that pays for property damaged by the policyholder.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision coverage pays for damage to your vehicle from a collision. It covers the costs to repair your Focus or pays its fair market value if it’s damaged beyond repair in a covered incident.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    When something other than a collision damages your Ford Focus, comprehensive insurance pays to repair it or pays its fair market value if that’s not possible (which might happen if the vehicle is stolen, for example).

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

    If another driver is at fault in an accident and has no liability coverage or not enough liability coverage, your uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage pays for your damage and injuries.[3]

Ford Focus car insurance FAQs

If you’re shopping for insurance for your Ford Focus, this additional information may help as you research your coverage options.

  • Who has the cheapest Ford Focus insurance?

    USAA has the cheapest Ford Focus insurance, but only active-duty military members, veterans, and certain family members of military-affiliated people can get USAA. State Farm also offers affordable Ford Focus insurance, with average premiums for full coverage and liability coverage below what most competitors charge.

  • Is a Ford Focus expensive to insure?

    No, a Ford Focus typically isn’t expensive to insure. Since Ford discontinued the Focus years ago, the vehicles still on the road are older models. Older models are worth less than new cars, so Ford Focus vehicles often cost less to insure as a result.

  • How much does it cost to insure a Ford Focus?

    The average cost to insure a Ford Focus is $189 for full-coverage insurance and $95 for liability-only insurance. However, your driving record, age, location, and other factors can affect your rates. Drivers can find the most affordable insurance policies by comparing several insurance quotes for the Focus.

  • Are Ford vehicles more expensive to insure?

    Fords are not necessarily more expensive to insure than similar cars — it depends on many factors, including the vehicle model. The Ford Focus has lower average annual premiums than other small cars, such as the Honda Civic.

Sources

  1. Ford of West Memphis. "Saying Goodbye to Ford Cars in 2020: Which Car Models Are Being Discontinued?." Accessed November 1, 2023
  2. Auto Blog. "2018 Ford Focus." Accessed November 1, 2023
  3. Insurance Information Institute. "Auto insurance basics—understanding your coverage." Accessed November 1, 2023
