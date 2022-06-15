Top Car Insurance Companies: Find the Right One for You

Who has the best car insurance rates in Oklahoma? In Oklahoma, Clearcover, Travelers, and Safecol generally offer low rates to drivers. Keep in mind that what you pay for car insurance will depend on your age, gender, driving record, credit score, and other factors in your unique driving profile.

After using Insurify to pin down the cheapest Oklahoma car insurance that meets your coverage needs, you can check your results against our list of the most reputable auto insurance companies in Oklahoma.

1 Clearcover Average Monthly Cost: $135 Insurify Composite Score: 97

Clearcover is a fintech startup providing affordable auto insurance rates to residents of a handful of states. The company only sells auto insurance policies, so bundling is not an option. Clearcover aims to provide an entirely digital process with a robust mobile app and outstanding customer service to policyholders.

Clearcover’s policies are subsidiaries of Fortegra, which has an A- (Excellent) financial strength rating from A.M. Best. The company was not rated in J.D. Power’s 2020 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study.

Clearcover doesn’t offer explicit discounts, but the company does use your information to give you the lowest possible car insurance rates. In other words, discounts are baked into the company’s low premiums.

Insurance premiums from Clearcover can vary based on your age, credit score, and driving record. For example, applicants with a DUI on their record will receive higher car insurance quotes. Here’s what you can expect.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $186 Drivers Over 60 $114 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $125 Drivers With a Prior Accident $199 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $175 Drivers With Average Credit $138

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

2 Safeco Average Monthly Cost: $141 Insurify Composite Score: 86

Safeco is a provider of Oklahoma auto insurance that offers both standard coverage that meets the state minimum insurance requirements and add-ons like 24-hour roadside assistance. Safeco has an A (Excellent) financial strength rating from A.M. Best but ranked slightly below average in J.D. Power’s 2020 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study.

Top discounts that the company offers include:

Claims-free cash-back up to 5 percent per year

Diminishing deductible for maintaining a clean driving record

RightTrack: save up to $513 per year for safe driving

Annual premiums at Safeco are lower than at some other companies, but average rates vary for different groups. For example, teen drivers and Oklahomans with violations in their driving history will pay more for car insurance.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $217 Drivers Over 60 $112 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $132 Drivers With a Prior Accident $180 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $193 Drivers With Average Credit $146

3 Liberty Mutual Average Monthly Cost: $218 Insurify Composite Score: 82

Liberty Mutual doesn’t offer the cheapest auto insurance on average, but the company has more coverage policy options than other insurers. Liberty Mutual offers required coverages like property damage liability and bodily injury liability in addition to comprehensive and collision insurance. There are also some unique options, such as teacher car insurance.

Liberty Mutual has an A (Excellent) financial strength rating from A.M. Best but was ranked below average in J.D. Power’s 2020 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study.

Top discounts that the company offers include:

Homeowner discount

Student discounts

Safe driving discounts

Multi-policy discount

Multi-vehicle discount

Payment discounts

Liberty Mutual reserves its lowest rates for safe drivers. High-risk drivers, young drivers, and drivers with poor credit will pay higher premiums for the same coverage limits. Here’s what you can expect.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $325 Drivers Over 60 $156 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $203 Drivers With a Prior Accident $279 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $283 Drivers With Average Credit $221

4 Travelers Average Monthly Cost: $126 Insurify Composite Score: 80

Travelers offers some of the most affordable car insurance rates in Oklahoma. You can get liability insurance from the company that meets state requirements as well as full-coverage auto insurance and uninsured motorist coverage. Travelers also offers optional coverages such as loan/lease gap insurance and roadside assistance.

Travelers has an A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from A.M. Best but was ranked below average in J.D. Power’s 2020 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study.

Top discounts that the company offers include:

Driver training discount

Student discounts

Homeowner discount

Multi-policy discount

Multi-vehicle discount

Payment discounts

Travelers reserves its best rates for safe drivers and people with good credit. Here’s what you can expect on average.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $171 Drivers Over 60 $105 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $119 Drivers With a Prior Accident $153 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $165 Drivers With Average Credit $133

5 Mercury Average Monthly Cost: $151 Insurify Composite Score: 81

Mercury Insurance offers 24/7 claims service and plenty of coverage options, from minimum coverage to ride-sharing coverage. Rates are affordable, and it’s easy to manage your policy online or through the mobile app. Mercury has an A (Excellent) financial strength rating from A.M. Best but was ranked below average in the J.D. Power 2020 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study.

Top discounts that the company offers include:

Good driver discount

Payment discounts

Student discounts

Multi-policy discount

Multi-car discount

Mercury offers the following average premiums:

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $237 Drivers Over 60 $111 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $134 Drivers With a Prior Accident $242 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $220 Drivers With Average Credit $153

6 Bristol West Average Monthly Cost: $178 Insurify Composite Score: N/A

Bristol West offers all the standard coverages in addition to rideshare coverage and other add-ons. The company provides you with 24/7 online access to manage your policy. Bristol West has an A- (Excellent) financial strength rating with A.M. Best but was not rated in J.D. Power’s 2020 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study.

Top discounts that the company offers include:

Payment discounts

Homeowner discount

Student discounts

Good driver discounts

Accident forgiveness

Here’s what drivers in the following categories can expect to pay on average:

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $255 Drivers Over 60 $136 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $162 Drivers With a Prior Accident $248 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $235 Drivers With Average Credit $179

