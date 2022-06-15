4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated June 15, 2022
Drivers in the Sooner State need car insurance they can rely on. Not only is it required by law, but it’s also necessary to protect Oklahomans’ finances. Unfortunately, auto insurance in Oklahoma can be costly. According to Insurify’s proprietary data, Oklahoma drivers pay an average of $203 per month for car insurance, just 10 percent less than the national average.
But every insurance company in Oklahoma determines premiums a little differently, so you can save money if you compare customized quotes for different policies. Insurify makes it easy to view quotes from multiple companies in one spot. After you answer some basic questions, you’ll be able to quickly locate the best deal in car insurance.
Quick Facts
Insurify’s best-rated insurance provider in Oklahoma is Clearcover.
Travelers is the cheapest insurer on average in Oklahoma, with average rates of $126 per month.
The best-rated car insurance provider might not be the best for every unique driver profile, so it’s important for drivers to compare quotes from multiple insurers before buying a policy.
Best Car Insurance Companies 2022
|Rank
|Company Name
|Average Cost Per Month in Oklahoma
|1
|Clearcover
|$135
|97
|2
|Safeco
|$141
|86
|3
|Liberty Mutual
|$218
|82
|4
|Travelers
|$126
|80
|5
|Mercury
|$151
|81
|6
|Bristol West
|$178
|Not Rated
Insurify Composite Score Methodology
The Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.
Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
Top Car Insurance Companies: Find the Right One for You
Who has the best car insurance rates in Oklahoma?
In Oklahoma, Clearcover, Travelers, and Safecol generally offer low rates to drivers. Keep in mind that what you pay for car insurance will depend on your age, gender, driving record, credit score, and other factors in your unique driving profile.
After using Insurify to pin down the cheapest Oklahoma car insurance that meets your coverage needs, you can check your results against our list of the most reputable auto insurance companies in Oklahoma.
Clearcover
Clearcover is a fintech startup providing affordable auto insurance rates to residents of a handful of states. The company only sells auto insurance policies, so bundling is not an option. Clearcover aims to provide an entirely digital process with a robust mobile app and outstanding customer service to policyholders.
Clearcover’s policies are subsidiaries of Fortegra, which has an A- (Excellent) financial strength rating from A.M. Best. The company was not rated in J.D. Power’s 2020 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study.
Clearcover doesn’t offer explicit discounts, but the company does use your information to give you the lowest possible car insurance rates. In other words, discounts are baked into the company’s low premiums.
Insurance premiums from Clearcover can vary based on your age, credit score, and driving record. For example, applicants with a DUI on their record will receive higher car insurance quotes. Here’s what you can expect.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$186
|Drivers Over 60
|$114
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$125
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$199
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$175
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$138
Safeco
Safeco is a provider of Oklahoma auto insurance that offers both standard coverage that meets the state minimum insurance requirements and add-ons like 24-hour roadside assistance. Safeco has an A (Excellent) financial strength rating from A.M. Best but ranked slightly below average in J.D. Power’s 2020 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study.
Top discounts that the company offers include:
Claims-free cash-back up to 5 percent per year
Diminishing deductible for maintaining a clean driving record
RightTrack: save up to $513 per year for safe driving
Annual premiums at Safeco are lower than at some other companies, but average rates vary for different groups. For example, teen drivers and Oklahomans with violations in their driving history will pay more for car insurance.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$217
|Drivers Over 60
|$112
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$132
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$180
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$193
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$146
Liberty Mutual
Liberty Mutual doesn’t offer the cheapest auto insurance on average, but the company has more coverage policy options than other insurers. Liberty Mutual offers required coverages like property damage liability and bodily injury liability in addition to comprehensive and collision insurance. There are also some unique options, such as teacher car insurance.
Liberty Mutual has an A (Excellent) financial strength rating from A.M. Best but was ranked below average in J.D. Power’s 2020 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study.
Top discounts that the company offers include:
Homeowner discount
Student discounts
Safe driving discounts
Multi-policy discount
Multi-vehicle discount
Payment discounts
Liberty Mutual reserves its lowest rates for safe drivers. High-risk drivers, young drivers, and drivers with poor credit will pay higher premiums for the same coverage limits. Here’s what you can expect.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$325
|Drivers Over 60
|$156
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$203
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$279
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$283
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$221
Travelers
Travelers offers some of the most affordable car insurance rates in Oklahoma. You can get liability insurance from the company that meets state requirements as well as full-coverage auto insurance and uninsured motorist coverage. Travelers also offers optional coverages such as loan/lease gap insurance and roadside assistance.
Travelers has an A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from A.M. Best but was ranked below average in J.D. Power’s 2020 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study.
Top discounts that the company offers include:
Driver training discount
Student discounts
Homeowner discount
Multi-policy discount
Multi-vehicle discount
Payment discounts
Travelers reserves its best rates for safe drivers and people with good credit. Here’s what you can expect on average.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$171
|Drivers Over 60
|$105
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$119
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$153
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$165
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$133
Mercury
Mercury Insurance offers 24/7 claims service and plenty of coverage options, from minimum coverage to ride-sharing coverage. Rates are affordable, and it’s easy to manage your policy online or through the mobile app. Mercury has an A (Excellent) financial strength rating from A.M. Best but was ranked below average in the J.D. Power 2020 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study.
Top discounts that the company offers include:
Good driver discount
Payment discounts
Student discounts
Multi-policy discount
Multi-car discount
Mercury offers the following average premiums:
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$237
|Drivers Over 60
|$111
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$134
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$242
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$220
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$153
Bristol West
Bristol West offers all the standard coverages in addition to rideshare coverage and other add-ons. The company provides you with 24/7 online access to manage your policy. Bristol West has an A- (Excellent) financial strength rating with A.M. Best but was not rated in J.D. Power’s 2020 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study.
Top discounts that the company offers include:
Payment discounts
Homeowner discount
Student discounts
Good driver discounts
Accident forgiveness
Here’s what drivers in the following categories can expect to pay on average:
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$255
|Drivers Over 60
|$136
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$162
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$248
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$235
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$179
Average Monthly Cost of Car Insurance in Oklahoma
Your individual auto insurance rate will also vary depending on where you live in Oklahoma. Here’s what residents pay on average in several cities.
|City
|Average Monthly Premium
|Broken Arrow
|$189
|Edmond
|$193
|Lawton
|$162
|Muskogee
|$154
|Norman
|$191
|Oklahoma City
|$200
|Shawnee
|$164
|Stillwater
|$158
|Tulsa
|$188
|Yukon
|$204
How to Determine the Best Car Insurance Company for Yourself
Whether you drive a Toyota or a Tesla, you need car insurance you can count on in Oklahoma. Luckily, it’s easy to find the best rate by comparing customized quotes with Insurify. You’ll just need to answer a few questions about your vehicle and driving history, and our artificial intelligence technology will do the rest.
You’ll be able to view quotes from national companies like Allstate and GEICO alongside local and non-standard providers. You can even toggle between coverage limits and deductible amounts until you find a policy that fits your budget. Insurify will even factor in some of the discounts you may be eligible for and allow you to get a rate estimate for rideshare coverage.
Frequently Asked Questions
According to Insurify’s evaluation of several financial strength and customer satisfaction indicators, Clearcover is the top insurance company in Oklahoma.
According to Insurify’s proprietary data, Progressive offers the cheapest car insurance rates in Oklahoma on average.
By law, you’re required to carry liability insurance in Oklahoma, but most drivers should also consider collision and comprehensive coverage to fully protect their finances.
The best way to find the cheapest car insurance for you is to compare customized quotes with Insurify. The average Insurify user saves $585 per year just by switching providers!
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.