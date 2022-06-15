4.8out of 3,000+ reviews

auto insurance

Updated June 15, 2022

Drivers in the Sooner State need car insurance they can rely on. Not only is it required by law, but it’s also necessary to protect Oklahomans’ finances. Unfortunately, auto insurance in Oklahoma can be costly. According to Insurify’s proprietary data, Oklahoma drivers pay an average of $203 per month for car insurance, just 10 percent less than the national average.

But every insurance company in Oklahoma determines premiums a little differently, so you can save money if you compare customized quotes for different policies. Insurify makes it easy to view quotes from multiple companies in one spot. After you answer some basic questions, you’ll be able to quickly locate the best deal in car insurance.

Quick Facts

  • Insurify’s best-rated insurance provider in Oklahoma is Clearcover.

  • Travelers is the cheapest insurer on average in Oklahoma, with average rates of $126 per month.

  • The best-rated car insurance provider might not be the best for every unique driver profile, so it’s important for drivers to compare quotes from multiple insurers before buying a policy.

Best Car Insurance Companies 2022

RankCompany NameAverage Cost Per Month in OklahomaInsurify Composite ScoreThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
1Clearcover$13597
2Safeco$14186
3Liberty Mutual$21882
4Travelers$12680
5Mercury$15181
6Bristol West$178Not Rated
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Insurify Composite Score Methodology

The Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.

Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.

Top Car Insurance Companies: Find the Right One for You

Who has the best car insurance rates in Oklahoma?

In Oklahoma, Clearcover, Travelers, and Safecol generally offer low rates to drivers. Keep in mind that what you pay for car insurance will depend on your age, gender, driving record, credit score, and other factors in your unique driving profile.

After using Insurify to pin down the cheapest Oklahoma car insurance that meets your coverage needs, you can check your results against our list of the most reputable auto insurance companies in Oklahoma.

1
Clearcover logo

Clearcover

Average Monthly Cost:
$135
Insurify Composite Score:
97

Clearcover is a fintech startup providing affordable auto insurance rates to residents of a handful of states. The company only sells auto insurance policies, so bundling is not an option. Clearcover aims to provide an entirely digital process with a robust mobile app and outstanding customer service to policyholders.

Clearcover’s policies are subsidiaries of Fortegra, which has an A- (Excellent) financial strength rating from A.M. Best. The company was not rated in J.D. Power’s 2020 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study.

Clearcover doesn’t offer explicit discounts, but the company does use your information to give you the lowest possible car insurance rates. In other words, discounts are baked into the company’s low premiums.

Insurance premiums from Clearcover can vary based on your age, credit score, and driving record. For example, applicants with a DUI on their record will receive higher car insurance quotes. Here’s what you can expect.

Driver CategoryAverage Monthly Cost
Drivers Under 25$186
Drivers Over 60$114
Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)$125
Drivers With a Prior Accident$199
Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket$175
Drivers With Average Credit$138
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.
2
Safeco logo

Safeco

Average Monthly Cost:
$141
Insurify Composite Score:
86

Safeco is a provider of Oklahoma auto insurance that offers both standard coverage that meets the state minimum insurance requirements and add-ons like 24-hour roadside assistance. Safeco has an A (Excellent) financial strength rating from A.M. Best but ranked slightly below average in J.D. Power’s 2020 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study.

Top discounts that the company offers include:

  • Claims-free cash-back up to 5 percent per year

  • Diminishing deductible for maintaining a clean driving record

  • RightTrack: save up to $513 per year for safe driving

Annual premiums at Safeco are lower than at some other companies, but average rates vary for different groups. For example, teen drivers and Oklahomans with violations in their driving history will pay more for car insurance.

Driver CategoryAverage Monthly Cost
Drivers Under 25$217
Drivers Over 60$112
Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)$132
Drivers With a Prior Accident$180
Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket$193
Drivers With Average Credit$146
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Liberty Mutual doesn’t offer the cheapest auto insurance on average, but the company has more coverage policy options than other insurers. Liberty Mutual offers required coverages like property damage liability and bodily injury liability in addition to comprehensive and collision insurance. There are also some unique options, such as teacher car insurance.

Liberty Mutual has an A (Excellent) financial strength rating from A.M. Best but was ranked below average in J.D. Power’s 2020 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study.

Top discounts that the company offers include:

  • Homeowner discount

  • Student discounts

  • Safe driving discounts

  • Multi-policy discount

  • Multi-vehicle discount

  • Payment discounts

Liberty Mutual reserves its lowest rates for safe drivers. High-risk drivers, young drivers, and drivers with poor credit will pay higher premiums for the same coverage limits. Here’s what you can expect.

Driver CategoryAverage Monthly Cost
Drivers Under 25$325
Drivers Over 60$156
Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)$203
Drivers With a Prior Accident$279
Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket$283
Drivers With Average Credit$221
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.
4
Travelers logo

Travelers

Average Monthly Cost:
$126
Insurify Composite Score:
80

Travelers offers some of the most affordable car insurance rates in Oklahoma. You can get liability insurance from the company that meets state requirements as well as full-coverage auto insurance and uninsured motorist coverage. Travelers also offers optional coverages such as loan/lease gap insurance and roadside assistance.

Travelers has an A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from A.M. Best but was ranked below average in J.D. Power’s 2020 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study.

Top discounts that the company offers include:

  • Driver training discount

  • Student discounts

  • Homeowner discount

  • Multi-policy discount

  • Multi-vehicle discount

  • Payment discounts

Travelers reserves its best rates for safe drivers and people with good credit. Here’s what you can expect on average.

Driver CategoryAverage Monthly Cost
Drivers Under 25$171
Drivers Over 60$105
Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)$119
Drivers With a Prior Accident$153
Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket$165
Drivers With Average Credit$133
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.
5
Mercury logo

Mercury

Average Monthly Cost:
$151
Insurify Composite Score:
81

Mercury Insurance offers 24/7 claims service and plenty of coverage options, from minimum coverage to ride-sharing coverage. Rates are affordable, and it’s easy to manage your policy online or through the mobile app. Mercury has an A (Excellent) financial strength rating from A.M. Best but was ranked below average in the J.D. Power 2020 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study.

Top discounts that the company offers include:

  • Good driver discount

  • Payment discounts

  • Student discounts

  • Multi-policy discount

  • Multi-car discount

Mercury offers the following average premiums:

Driver CategoryAverage Monthly Cost
Drivers Under 25$237
Drivers Over 60$111
Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)$134
Drivers With a Prior Accident$242
Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket$220
Drivers With Average Credit$153
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.
6
Bristol West logo

Bristol West

Average Monthly Cost:
$178
Insurify Composite Score:
N/A

Bristol West offers all the standard coverages in addition to rideshare coverage and other add-ons. The company provides you with 24/7 online access to manage your policy. Bristol West has an A- (Excellent) financial strength rating with A.M. Best but was not rated in J.D. Power’s 2020 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study.

Top discounts that the company offers include:

  • Payment discounts

  • Homeowner discount

  • Student discounts

  • Good driver discounts

  • Accident forgiveness

Here’s what drivers in the following categories can expect to pay on average:

Driver CategoryAverage Monthly Cost
Drivers Under 25$255
Drivers Over 60$136
Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)$162
Drivers With a Prior Accident$248
Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket$235
Drivers With Average Credit$179
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Average Monthly Cost of Car Insurance in Oklahoma

Your individual auto insurance rate will also vary depending on where you live in Oklahoma. Here’s what residents pay on average in several cities.

CityAverage Monthly Premium
Broken Arrow$189
Edmond$193
Lawton$162
Muskogee$154
Norman$191
Oklahoma City$200
Shawnee$164
Stillwater$158
Tulsa$188
Yukon$204
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

How to Determine the Best Car Insurance Company for Yourself

Whether you drive a Toyota or a Tesla, you need car insurance you can count on in Oklahoma. Luckily, it’s easy to find the best rate by comparing customized quotes with Insurify. You’ll just need to answer a few questions about your vehicle and driving history, and our artificial intelligence technology will do the rest.

You’ll be able to view quotes from national companies like Allstate and GEICO alongside local and non-standard providers. You can even toggle between coverage limits and deductible amounts until you find a policy that fits your budget. Insurify will even factor in some of the discounts you may be eligible for and allow you to get a rate estimate for rideshare coverage.

Frequently Asked Questions

  • According to Insurify’s evaluation of several financial strength and customer satisfaction indicators, Clearcover is the top insurance company in Oklahoma.

  • According to Insurify’s proprietary data, Progressive offers the cheapest car insurance rates in Oklahoma on average.

  • By law, you’re required to carry liability insurance in Oklahoma, but most drivers should also consider collision and comprehensive coverage to fully protect their finances.

  • The best way to find the cheapest car insurance for you is to compare customized quotes with Insurify. The average Insurify user saves $585 per year just by switching providers!

  • Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.

