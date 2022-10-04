Best Rideshare Insurance in Ohio: Quotes, Discounts 2022

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
The average cost of rideshare insurance in Ohio is $140 per month.
The cheapest insurer we found for rideshare insurance in Ohio is Clearcover, with average monthly premiums of $95.
Although it’s not required by law, rideshare drivers should purchase a rideshare endorsement to stay fully protected on the road.
Frequently Asked Questions
As is the case in most states across the nation, motorists who decide to work as rideshare drivers will need to purchase a rideshare insurance plan. Often, your auto insurance company will offer this additional coverage as an add-on to your current auto insurance policy. If they don’t, you can use the Insurify online platform to quickly compare quotes from multiple providers.
There are several factors that can affect how much you pay a month for rideshare insurance, such as your driving history, the vehicle you drive, and where you are located. Generally, the average monthly premium for Uber and Lyft drivers in the state of Ohio is $140 per month. This is well below other states, such as California, Florida, New York, Illinois, and Texas.
There are many carriers in Ohio that offer rideshare insurance to drivers. Depending on where you are located in the state, you may have the option to choose a regional insurance agency or a legacy brand. If there aren’t any boutique insurance companies nearby, then the best place to start is with a provider like USAA, Progressive, Allstate, GEICO, Farmers, or State Farm.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.