Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Kent, OH, for 2022

Updated November 1, 2022
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Kent is $132 per month or $1,584 annually.
Car insurance in Kent is $32 less than the average cost of insurance in Ohio.
The cheapest top car insurance provider in Kent on average is Progressive.
Car Insurance in Kent, OH
Policyholders in Kent pay less than the average Ohioan and the average American, but for drivers who want to save even more, there are many ways to save money on car insurance in Kent. Perhaps the best way to reduce your rates is by comparing car insurance quotes online. Read on to learn about the easiest way to compare quotes and save on car insurance.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Kent, OH
What is the cheapest car insurance in Kent?
Progressive is the cheapest top car insurance provider on average in Kent, with rates starting at $72 per month. It’s still important to compare car insurance rates, as everyone’s situation is unique.
We looked at thousands of free quotes generated on Insurify for drivers in Kent, Ohio, to uncover exactly which car insurance companies consistently offer the best rates. As you review the average rates below, consider this: the cheapest rate isn’t necessarily the best value. A policy that’s just a few dollars more may offer additional perks like roadside assistance.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Progressive
|$72
|National General
|$81
|Travelers
|$104
|Nationwide
|$121
|Liberty Mutual
|$123
|Hugo
|$36
|Mile Auto
|$84
|GAINSCO
|$103
|Elephant
|$103
|Commonwealth Casualty
|$108
|Kemper Specialty
|$108
|Clearcover
|$111
|Safeco
|$121
|Direct Auto
|$125
|Kemper Preferred
|$128
|State Auto
|$136
|SafeAuto
|$140
|Acuity
|$152
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$155
|The General
|$164
|Foremost
|$182
|Dairyland
|$185
|Bristol West
|$186
|Kemper
|$227
|Hallmark
|$252
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Ohio
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Ohio roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
Inspecting a vehicle
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Ohio[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Ohio is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$25,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
Kent Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Next to your location, your driving history has a huge impact on your car insurance costs[2]. People with clean records pay the least and have the least trouble finding affordable car insurance. In Kent, drivers with clean records save quite a bit compared to drivers with an at-fault car accident on their records—one more reason to take that defensive driving course.
|Driver History
|Average Monthly Cost
|Clean Record
|$121
|Speeding Ticket
|$162
|At-Fault Accident
|$177
|DUI
|$241
Kent Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Car insurance companies use your credit score as one factor in determining the price you pay for car insurance[3]. People with poor credit pay much more for car insurance than drivers with excellent credit. They also may have greater difficulty obtaining affordable financing for a new car, making things even more expensive—another reason to stay on top of your budget.
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$115
|Good
|$136
|Average
|$149
|Poor
|$231
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Kent
One of the best ways to get a cheap auto insurance policy is by utilizing discounts. Discounts vary by insurance company, but bundling insurance products like auto insurance with renters insurance or home insurance typically gives the best price reduction. If you’re not sure which discounts you qualify for, just ask your insurance agent.
As always, make sure to compare rates by gathering quotes from multiple insurance companies before you buy. Insurify let you do this quickly, for free, and without talking to an insurance agent. You can compare quotes side by side and adjust insurance coverage options to see how they affect costs.
Frequently Asked Questions
There are several methods to lower your car insurance costs. Two easy ways are by raising your deductibles (what you pay out of pocket in the event of a claim) and getting all the discounts your policy offers. If you drive an older vehicle, you may be able to downsize to a policy with liability coverage only. Lastly, always compare car insurance quotes before buying.
Drivers in Kent, Ohio, pay about $132 per month, or $1,584 a year, on car insurance, which is less than the average Ohioan pays. Based on thousands of car insurance quotes generated on Insurify, several companies have affordable policies, including Progressive, National General, and Travelers.
Most rate increases result from two types of incidents: tickets and claims. Traffic citations, even minor ones, stay on your record for three years in Ohio and result in higher car insurance rates. Vehicle insurance claims of any kind, whether you’re at fault or not, can also trigger price hikes. Serious tickets and at-fault claims drive up rates the most.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
