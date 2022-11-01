Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Grove City, OH, for 2022

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Grove City is $137 per month or $1,644 annually.
Car insurance in Grove City is $27 less than the average cost of insurance in Ohio.
The cheapest top car insurance provider in Grove City on average is Progressive.
Car Insurance in Grove City, OH
Are you on the lookout for cheap car insurance in Grove City? If so, rest assured that it does exist and that you can save hundreds of dollars per year. Once you do some research and compare car insurance quotes, you’re sure to find the best deal for your unique budget and coverage needs. Let’s take a closer look at cheap auto insurance in Grove City.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Grove City, OH
What is the cheapest car insurance in Grove City?
Progressive is the cheapest top car insurance provider on average in Grove City, with rates starting at $74 per month. It’s still vital to compare car insurance rates, as everyone’s insurance needs are unique.
As a driver in Grove City, you can choose from a number of car insurance providers. These insurers offer policies that have a wide range in prices. The table below shows the average monthly quote by company.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Progressive
|$74
|National General
|$101
|Travelers
|$109
|Liberty Mutual
|$130
|Nationwide
|$149
|Stillwater
|$68
|Mile Auto
|$73
|Hugo
|$76
|Clearcover
|$90
|Grange
|$94
|Acuity
|$101
|GAINSCO
|$109
|Elephant
|$110
|Commonwealth Casualty
|$123
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$125
|Kemper Preferred
|$127
|Safeco
|$130
|SafeAuto
|$134
|Direct Auto
|$135
|Kemper Specialty
|$140
|State Auto
|$153
|The General
|$178
|AAA
|$193
|Dairyland
|$204
|Bristol West
|$211
|Kemper
|$274
|Hallmark
|$286
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Ohio
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Ohio roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
Inspecting a vehicle
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Ohio[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Ohio is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$25,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
Grove City Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Your driving record plays a major role in what you pay for your auto insurance coverage[2]. If you have a record free of serious traffic violations, like speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, and DUIs, you can expect the lowest premiums. In the table below, you’ll see how driver history impacts the average monthly cost of car insurance in Grove City.
|Driver History
|Average Monthly Cost
|Clean Record
|$132
|Speeding Ticket
|$177
|At-Fault Accident
|$193
|DUI
|$263
Grove City Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
When you apply for car insurance, insurers will likely pull your credit score to determine how much to charge you for your premium[3]. Since research states that drivers with excellent or good credit file fewer claims, many insurers will charge those with higher credit scores less than those with poor credit scores.
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$116
|Good
|$137
|Average
|$150
|Poor
|$233
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Grove City
With Insurify, you can find the cheapest car insurance plan for your unique situation without the time or hassle. Simply fill out a short online form and share details about yourself and your vehicle and you’ll receive personalized auto insurance quotes in minutes all without leaving the site. Best of all, you don’t have to sign up for Insurify or pay a fee.
Another way to save on your car insurance policy is by utilizing the many available discounts. Drivers who bundle their auto insurance with renters insurance, life insurance, homeowners insurance, or other insurance products can see hefty savings. If you’re unsure which discounts you qualify for, ask your insurance agent.
Frequently Asked Questions
To find cheap car insurance in Grove City, you’ll need to shop around and compare your options. You may tackle this process on your own or turn to Insurify for some assistance. Insurify can provide you with cheap auto insurance quotes within minutes. Best of all, you don’t have to spend any money or make any long-term commitments to find the best rates.
The cost of car insurance in Grove City can be anywhere from $68 to $286 per month. The rate you pay, however, will be based on factors like your age, driving history, and credit score. Your coverage and deductibles, as well as any discounts you qualify for, will also impact your rates. Some insurers might also consider your previous car insurance history.
At some point, you might notice that your car insurance premiums go up because of factors beyond your control. If an extreme snowstorm hits Grove City, for example, many policyholders might file car insurance claims. This can result in increased rates. Higher crime rates and more uninsured drivers can also raise the cost of your auto policy.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
