4.8out of 3,000+ reviews

Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Dublin, OH, for 2022

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
auto insurance

Why you can trust Insurify

Insurify is America's highest-rated insurance comparison platform. We partner with the nation's top insurance companies and are licensed as an agent in all 50 states. However, the insurance experts writing our content operate independently of our partners, and you can learn more about how we make money by viewing our advertising disclosures. Also check out reviews from over 3,000 satisfied customers, our data methodology, and our editorial standards.
Car InsurancedelimiterOhiodelimiterDublin
Car InsurancedelimiterOhiodelimiterDublin

Why you can trust Insurify

Insurify is America's highest-rated insurance comparison platform. We partner with the nation's top insurance companies and are licensed as an agent in all 50 states. However, the insurance experts writing our content operate independently of our partners, and you can learn more about how we make money by viewing our advertising disclosures. Also check out reviews from over 3,000 satisfied customers, our data methodology, and our editorial standards.
JJ Starr
Written by
JJ Starr
Photo of an Insurify author
Written by
JJ Starr
Insurance Writer
J.J. Starr is a health and finance writer with a background in banking, lending, and financial advising. She holds a Series 6, FINRA, and life insurance licensure and a master's degree from New York University. Through her writing, she strives to use her decade of experience to help consumers make sound financial choices. Connect with J.J. on LinkedIn.
Danny Smith
Edited by
Danny Smith
Photo of an Insurify author
Edited by
Danny Smith
Insurance Writer
Danny is an insurance writer at Insurify. Specializing in auto insurance, he works to help drivers navigate the complicated world of insurance to find the best possible policy. He received a bachelor's degree from the University of Massachusetts Amherst. You can connect with Danny on LinkedIn.

Updated November 1, 2022

Quick Facts

  • The average cost of car insurance in Dublin is $136 per month or $1,632 annually.

  • Car insurance in Dublin is $28 less than the average cost of insurance in Ohio.

  • The cheapest top car insurance provider in Dublin on average is Progressive.

Car Insurance in Dublin, OH

If you’re a driver in Dublin, you’ll likely pay less than the average Ohioan and the average American. But that doesn’t mean you can’t have even lower rates. Finding those rates starts with comparing car insurance quotes from as many providers in your area as possible. Read on to learn the easiest ways to find and compare car insurance.

Quotes by Top Companies

Progressive
$72
National General
$95
Travelers
$102
Liberty Mutual
$125
Nationwide
$141

See More:

Cheap Car Insurance Ohio

Compare Car Insurance

Cheapest Car Insurance in Dublin, OH

What is the cheapest car insurance in Dublin?

Progressive is the cheapest top car insurance provider on average in Dublin, with rates starting at $72 per month. It’s still crucial to compare car insurance rates, as everyone’s situation is unique.

We reviewed thousands of free quotes generated by Dublin drivers on Insurify so we could understand exactly which auto insurance companies were offering the best rates. Keep in mind that the cheapest price may not be the best value. A policy that costs just a few dollars more a month could offer additional features, such as roadside assistance or a no-claim bonus.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Progressive$72
National General$95
Travelers$102
Liberty Mutual$125
Nationwide$141
Stillwater$67
Mile Auto$74
Hugo$75
Clearcover$83
Elephant$100
Kemper Preferred$107
Midvale Home & Auto$116
Foremost$121
GAINSCO$122
Safeco$124
Grange$129
State Auto$131
Direct Auto$133
SafeAuto$136
Commonwealth Casualty$136
AAA$162
Kemper Specialty$171
The General$185
Acuity$190
Dairyland$213
Bristol West$214
Hallmark$238
Kemper$259
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.

Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Ohio

All motor vehicles operated or parked on Ohio roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:

  • Requested by law enforcement

  • Renewing vehicle registration

  • Inspecting a vehicle

  • The vehicle is involved in a car accident

The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Ohio[1] are:

  • $25,000 per person for bodily injury

  • $50,000 per accident for bodily injury

As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Ohio is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.

  • $25,000 per accident for property damage

If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.

Dublin Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History

Your driving record has a big impact on the price you pay for your car insurance policy[2]. If you have a major incident in your driving history, such as an at-fault car accident, you will pay much more than drivers with clean records—on average, $720 more annually. But even minor incidents, such as a speeding ticket, cost the average driver $540 a year in Dublin.

Driver HistoryAverage Monthly Cost
Clean Record$131
Speeding Ticket$176
At-Fault Accident$191
DUI$261
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

See More:

High-Risk Car Insurance Ohio

DUI Car Insurance Ohio

Dublin Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier

Car insurance companies take your credit score into account when calculating your risk factors—and therefore your cost—for car insurance[3]. People with excellent credit pay less for the same amount of coverage. In Dublin, they save an average of $624 a year compared to drivers with poor credit scores. One more reason to practice good credit habits.

Credit TierAverage Monthly Cost
Excellent$117
Good$138
Average$152
Poor$236
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Dublin

The first step to getting cheap car insurance is to know how much coverage you need. Most people need more than state minimum coverage, and additional coverage is often affordable. Use discounts to lower your rate, and if you can bundle your insurance products, like auto insurance with renters or home insurance, you can lower your costs on all your policies.

Finally, compare rates from at least five companies before buying a policy. With Insurify, you can compare car insurance quotes from top insurers without sharing your information everywhere. Our tools make it easy to see which companies offer the lowest rates for the best coverage. You’ll also see which can offer you the most discounts. It’s easy, fast, and always free to use.

Frequently Asked Questions

  • You can find cheap car insurance by always comparing your car insurance rates before buying your policy. Raising your deductible typically lowers your premium costs as well. And don’t forget to take advantage of all the discounts available to you. If you drive an older car, you can consider dropping collision and comprehensive coverage options from your policy.

  • The average driver spends $136 per month, or $1,632 a year, on car insurance in Dublin, Ohio. Based on thousands of quotes generated with Insurify, several insurers offer competitive rates, including Progressive, Travelers, and Liberty Mutual. Always compare rates before choosing your policy.

  • The two main culprits behind rate hikes are claims and tickets. At-fault claims raise rates by about $60 a month on average. Drivers with minor tickets, such as speeding tickets, pay rates about $45 more a month on average. Beyond changes to your driving record, changes to your credit score or the vehicle you drive will also affect your car insurance rate.

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.

  • Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.

Related articles

More cities in Ohio

Popular cities

Sources

  1. Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022
  2. Ohio Department of Insurance. "Automobile Insurance Guide." Accessed July 29, 2022
  3. Ohio Department of Insurance. "How Credit Information Can Impact Insurance Premium Amounts." Accessed July 29, 2022
JJ Starr
Written by
JJ Starr
Linkedin

Insurance Writer

J.J. Starr is a health and finance writer with a background in banking, lending, and financial advising. She holds a Series 6, FINRA, and life insurance licensure and a master's degree from New York University. Through her writing, she strives to use her decade of experience to help consumers make sound financial choices. Connect with J.J. on LinkedIn.

Learn More
Danny Smith
Edited by
Danny Smith
Linkedin

Insurance Writer

Photo of an Insurify author
Edited by
Danny Smith
Insurance Writer
Danny is an insurance writer at Insurify. Specializing in auto insurance, he works to help drivers navigate the complicated world of insurance to find the best possible policy. He received a bachelor's degree from the University of Massachusetts Amherst. You can connect with Danny on LinkedIn.
Car InsurancedelimiterOhiodelimiterDublin