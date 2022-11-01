Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Dublin, OH, for 2022

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Why you can trust Insurify
Updated November 1, 2022
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Dublin is $136 per month or $1,632 annually.
Car insurance in Dublin is $28 less than the average cost of insurance in Ohio.
The cheapest top car insurance provider in Dublin on average is Progressive.
Car Insurance in Dublin, OH
If you’re a driver in Dublin, you’ll likely pay less than the average Ohioan and the average American. But that doesn’t mean you can’t have even lower rates. Finding those rates starts with comparing car insurance quotes from as many providers in your area as possible. Read on to learn the easiest ways to find and compare car insurance.
Quotes by Top Companies
See More:
Cheapest Car Insurance in Dublin, OH
What is the cheapest car insurance in Dublin?
Progressive is the cheapest top car insurance provider on average in Dublin, with rates starting at $72 per month. It’s still crucial to compare car insurance rates, as everyone’s situation is unique.
We reviewed thousands of free quotes generated by Dublin drivers on Insurify so we could understand exactly which auto insurance companies were offering the best rates. Keep in mind that the cheapest price may not be the best value. A policy that costs just a few dollars more a month could offer additional features, such as roadside assistance or a no-claim bonus.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Progressive
|$72
|National General
|$95
|Travelers
|$102
|Liberty Mutual
|$125
|Nationwide
|$141
|Stillwater
|$67
|Mile Auto
|$74
|Hugo
|$75
|Clearcover
|$83
|Elephant
|$100
|Kemper Preferred
|$107
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$116
|Foremost
|$121
|GAINSCO
|$122
|Safeco
|$124
|Grange
|$129
|State Auto
|$131
|Direct Auto
|$133
|SafeAuto
|$136
|Commonwealth Casualty
|$136
|AAA
|$162
|Kemper Specialty
|$171
|The General
|$185
|Acuity
|$190
|Dairyland
|$213
|Bristol West
|$214
|Hallmark
|$238
|Kemper
|$259
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Ohio
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Ohio roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
Inspecting a vehicle
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Ohio[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Ohio is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$25,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
Dublin Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Your driving record has a big impact on the price you pay for your car insurance policy[2]. If you have a major incident in your driving history, such as an at-fault car accident, you will pay much more than drivers with clean records—on average, $720 more annually. But even minor incidents, such as a speeding ticket, cost the average driver $540 a year in Dublin.
|Driver History
|Average Monthly Cost
|Clean Record
|$131
|Speeding Ticket
|$176
|At-Fault Accident
|$191
|DUI
|$261
See More:
Dublin Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Car insurance companies take your credit score into account when calculating your risk factors—and therefore your cost—for car insurance[3]. People with excellent credit pay less for the same amount of coverage. In Dublin, they save an average of $624 a year compared to drivers with poor credit scores. One more reason to practice good credit habits.
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$117
|Good
|$138
|Average
|$152
|Poor
|$236
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Dublin
The first step to getting cheap car insurance is to know how much coverage you need. Most people need more than state minimum coverage, and additional coverage is often affordable. Use discounts to lower your rate, and if you can bundle your insurance products, like auto insurance with renters or home insurance, you can lower your costs on all your policies.
Finally, compare rates from at least five companies before buying a policy. With Insurify, you can compare car insurance quotes from top insurers without sharing your information everywhere. Our tools make it easy to see which companies offer the lowest rates for the best coverage. You’ll also see which can offer you the most discounts. It’s easy, fast, and always free to use.
Frequently Asked Questions
You can find cheap car insurance by always comparing your car insurance rates before buying your policy. Raising your deductible typically lowers your premium costs as well. And don’t forget to take advantage of all the discounts available to you. If you drive an older car, you can consider dropping collision and comprehensive coverage options from your policy.
The average driver spends $136 per month, or $1,632 a year, on car insurance in Dublin, Ohio. Based on thousands of quotes generated with Insurify, several insurers offer competitive rates, including Progressive, Travelers, and Liberty Mutual. Always compare rates before choosing your policy.
The two main culprits behind rate hikes are claims and tickets. At-fault claims raise rates by about $60 a month on average. Drivers with minor tickets, such as speeding tickets, pay rates about $45 more a month on average. Beyond changes to your driving record, changes to your credit score or the vehicle you drive will also affect your car insurance rate.
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022
- Ohio Department of Insurance. "Automobile Insurance Guide." Accessed July 29, 2022
- Ohio Department of Insurance. "How Credit Information Can Impact Insurance Premium Amounts." Accessed July 29, 2022