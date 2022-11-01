4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Thanks to the beautiful White Sands National Monument and the array of parks that dot the town, Alamogordo is one of the Southwest’s can’t-miss tourist spots. For those who live in Alamogordo full-time, cars are the primary mode of transportation. That’s why it’s so important for the over 30,000 residents of this New Mexico town to be equipped with a car insurance policy that meets their needs and budget.
Car Insurance in Alamogordo, NM
The average cost of New Mexico car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates in Alamogordo, NM to find you the cheapest quotes in the area.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Alamogordo is $103 per month, or $1236 annually.
Car insurance in Alamogordo is $53 less than the average cost of car insurance in New Mexico.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Alamogordo on average is Progressive, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Alamogordo, NM
The cost of car insurance can vary depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance provider values information like your driving history and your credit score a little bit differently. Although the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance premiums on average, it’s always important to compare quotes. Use Insurify to find your best rate today!
|Insurance Provider in Alamogordo
|Insurance Provider in Alamogordo
|Progressive
|$21 /mo
|State Farm
|$41 /mo
|Allstate
|$85 /mo
|Travelers
|$89 /mo
|Nationwide
|$91 /mo
Average Car Insurance Cost
|New Mexico Cities
|Albuquerque
|$131/mo
|Las Cruces
|$77/mo
|Rio Rancho
|$119/mo
|Santa Fe
|$99/mo
|Alamogordo
|$78/mo
|New Mexico
|$101/mo
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in New Mexico
All motor vehicles operated or parked on New Mexico roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in New Mexico[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. New Mexico is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$10,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
Alamogordo Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
Auto insurance in the Alamogordo area of New Mexico is known for its cheap rates—even for teenage drivers. On average, a driver below the age of 20 will pay roughly $204 a month for coverage. The price dips lower from there, bottoming out at $45.67 for drivers in their 60s. There is a small jump in price for those in their 80s, as the average price moves back up to $112. This spike can be attributed to an increase in the number of accidents for the age group.
|Driver's Age
|Driver's Age
|teens
|$205
|20s
|$118
|30s
|$109
|40s
|$104
|50s
|$88
|60s
|$46
|70s
|$53
|80s
|$112
Alamogordo Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
In Alamogordo, keeping a clean driving record and accident history means that you have access to some incredibly low insurance rates. For instance, those with no violations tend to pay less than $100 a month in premiums, with an average around $98.67. In the city, speeding is seen as a major violation and can result in a significant spike in the average premium rate, to $189.75. Other incidents, such as at-fault accidents, can result in an increased rate as well.
|Driving History
|Driving History
|No Violation
|$99
|Speeding Ticket
|$190
|At-Fault Accident
|$120
|Failure to Stop for Red Light / Stop Sign
|$87
Alamogordo Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Proactively working to improve your credit score can have an impact on what your average premium payment is in Alamogordo. This is especially true if you can reach and maintain a good credit rating. In this range, premiums tend to average around $83.03 and are at least $20 cheaper than the next best average. Drivers who score an average or poor rating should expect to pay between $105 and $110 for their monthly premiums.
|Credit Tier
|Credit Tier
|Excellent
|$133
|Good
|$84
|Average
|$110
|Poor
|$108
See More: Bad Credit Car Insurance New Mexico
Find local Alamogordo agents
USA Insurance913 Delaware Ave.,
Alamogordo, NM 88310
High Country Agency, Inc.1400 E. 9th Street,
Suite B, Alamogordo, NM 88310
George Gandy Insurance, LLC912 Adams Avenue,
Alamogordo, NM 88310
dba Charles Garland & Harris Agency3310 N White Sands Blvd,
Alamogordo, NM 88310-9799
Farmers Insurance - Michael Haymes1214 N New York Ave,
Alamogordo, NM 88310
Javier Lerma: Allstate Insurance820 E 10th St,
Alamogordo, NM 88310
Amy Tillotson - State Farm Insurance Agent1018 Vermont Ave,
Alamogordo, NM 88310
Fred Loya Insurance200 E 1st St Ste D,
Alamogordo, NM 88310
Farmers Insurance - John Glass200 N White Sands Blvd,
Alamogordo, NM 88310
Edd Gauldin - State Farm Insurance Agent2904 N White Sands Blvd,
Alamogordo, NM 88310
Alamogordo, NM DMV Information
Alamogordo has a licensing field office at 263C Robert H Bradley Dr., Alamogordo, NM 88310, which is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Be sure to make an appointment ahead of time online toavoid long lines.
Public Transportation in Alamogordo, NM
Alamogordo is served by the Z-Trans mass transit system, which provides shuttle service along fixed routes throughout the day. To get outside the city, Alamogordo residents use Greyhound Lines around the region, which will even drop residents off at the nearby El Paso International Airport.
How to get the best and cheapest car insurance in Alamogordo, NM
While Alamogordo might not be New Mexico’s biggest city, it’s still a town where cars are the primary way that residents get from point A to point B. Insurify can connect you with plenty of affordable car insurance policies, giving you the peace of mind that comes from having a policy that fits your budget.
FAQs - Alamogordo, NM Car Insurance
State Farm, Allstate, and Farmers all have local agents in Alamogordo, giving residents the chance to purchase insurance from some of the industry’s foremost brands.
A low credit score can lead to higher car insurance premiums in New Mexico. If you’re worried about your credit score’s impact on buying car insurance, be sure to seek out a company that might be willing to overlook a poor credit history.
To find the cheapest car insurance in Alamogordo, check out Insurify. Insurify makes it simple to find cheap car insurance, helping you compare free quotes from 10+ car insurance companies.
Insurify Insights
How Alamogordo Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Alamogordo, New Mexico below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Alamogordo drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across New Mexico in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Ford F-Series Pickup
Most Popular Car in Alamogordo
#7
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in New Mexico
#9
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in New Mexico
#11
City with the Most DUIs Rank in New Mexico
#6
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in New Mexico
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Alamogordo drivers rank 12 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in New Mexico.
- Rank within state: #12
- Percent of drivers in Alamogordo with an accident: 5.9%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Alamogordo drivers rank 11 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in New Mexico.
- Rank within state: #11
- Percent of drivers in Alamogordo with a DUI: 1.4%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in New Mexico, Alamogordo drivers rank 18 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #18
- Percent of drivers in Alamogordo with a reckless driving offense: 0.3%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in New Mexico, Alamogordo drivers rank 19 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #19
- Percent of drivers in Alamogordo with a reckless driving violation: 0.3%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in New Mexico, Alamogordo drivers rank 7 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #7
- Percent of drivers in Alamogordo with a speeding ticket: 11.8%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Alamogordo drivers rank 7 in clean driving records across all cities in New Mexico.
- Rank within state: #7
- Percent of drivers in Alamogordo with clean record: 78.9%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Alamogordo drivers rank 4 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in New Mexico.
- Rank within state: #4
- Percent of drivers in Alamogordo with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 0.86%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- New Mexico Motor Vehicle Department. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022