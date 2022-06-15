Best Cheap Gap Insurance Companies in New Hampshire: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

How Gap Insurance Works in New Hampshire

Gap insurance in New Hampshire works much as it does in other states. There’s one exception when calculating your gap insurance coverage limit—New Hampshire is one of the few states that doesn’t charge sales tax when you buy a vehicle. Without adding sales tax into the total amount of your loan, you won't need as much gap insurance coverage.

For example, suppose you buy a car for $38,000 and take advantage of zero-down financing at a dealership in Concord. You don’t pay sales tax, but you have department of motor vehicles (DMV) fees that may be added to your vehicle loan. You leave the dealership with a loan balance of $38,804.

The car’s market value is pretty close to your loan amount when you buy the vehicle, but vehicle values depreciate quickly. You’ll lose over 20 percent of the value after the first year, then about 10 percent each year after that.

In this example, your car’s value is predicted to drop by $7,600 the first year. You’ll need at least that much in gap insurance since it’s very unlikely you’ll pay off that much of the loan in that time. Now, suppose you were in an accident six months after buying the car. Your car might be worth around $34,200, but you could still owe $36,394 on your loan.

Your car insurance company will only pay the value of the car, leaving you with a $2,194 balance left over. But you have gap insurance. Your policy covers the difference minus any policy deductible you might be responsible for paying.

