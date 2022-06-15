Cheapest Car Insurance for International Students (Updated 2022)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated June 15, 2022
You already know it’s illegal to drive a vehicle in the U.S. without an active, valid driver’s license Many states also require auto insurance and have different laws about car insurance requirements. So, what does that mean for international students? Simply put, getting behind the wheel as an international student in the U.S. can seem overwhelming.
You may also struggle with your auto insurance policy costs - they will be higher than those of an American citizen. That’s because you don’t have an American driving history or credit score, and auto insurance companies use that information to determine your insurance cost. The easiest way to cut costs is to compare car insurance rates with Insurify.
Quick Facts
Young drivers under the age of 25 pay more for car insurance than any other age group.
Immigrant drivers pay an average of $230 per month for car insurance.
International students can save on car insurance by comparing quotes, applying discounts, and obtaining a U.S. driver’s license.
Cheapest Auto Insurance Quotes for International Students
Looking for the best cheap car insurance coverage? Insurify crunched the numbers and determined the cheapest and most expensive companies for international students to buy auto liability coverage from. See which carriers have the lowest generic quotes for foreign college student drivers:
|Insurance Company
|Cheapest Monthly Quote
|Kemper
|$161
|Travelers
|$121
|National General
|$148
|Dairyland
|$182
|The General
|$214
|Liberty Mutual
|$219
|Safeco
|$361
Average Car Insurance Rates by Age and Gender
Many things can affect the insurance rates a driver pays. For instance, gender and age are two factors that have a significant impact on cost. Even though college students pay less for monthly car insurance premiums than high schoolers of the same age, analysis of car insurance rates by age shows all young drivers pay more on average, regardless of schooling.
Except for states that prohibit the practice (California, Massachusetts, and North Carolina, to name a few), male college students will pay more on average than their female classmates of the same age for car insurance premiums. Insurance companies generally see male drivers as more likely to file claims.
How much does car insurance cost for international students?
International students often see high insurance costs, but international students can qualify for student discounts at many car insurance companies in order to save money.
The price of an average auto policy for college students is determined by a number of factors, but young female drivers pay around $322 per month, and young male drivers pay around $363 per month. This cost differs if they’re paying for their own policy or being added to their parent’s car insurance policy. In most cases, it’s cheaper to be added to a pre-existing policy.
To save some cash, find an insurance company that understands what international drivers need. Start with larger national insurance companies – they typically offer international driver insurance. You might also find good student discounts to help you save money with a foreign license or driving permit in the U.S.
Car Insurance Discounts for International Students
Car insurance discounts can help you rack up big savings. When shopping for car insurance, don’t forget to ask about opportunities to save on your premiums. Here are common discounts and the average savings you might qualify for:
|Discount Type
|Potential Savings
|Passive restraint
|40%
|Multiple vehicle
|38%
|Anti-theft device
|36%
|Driving training
|30%
|Low mileage
|30%
|Multiple policy
|25%
|Good student
|25%
|Defensive driver
|20%
|Seat belt use
|15%
Tips for Cheaper Car Insurance
Besides comparing quotes and types of insurance coverage and opting-in to eligible discounts, international students have many other options to save on insurance costs.
Commuting and Driving as an International Student
Follow your state’s specific rules for international driver’s permits (IDP) and American driver’s licenses. You don’t want points on your driving record that will lead to even higher insurance premiums down the road. If you need car insurance but don’t have a license, you can still secure coverage.
Get an American Driver’s License
Get a U.S. driver’s license instead of relying on your home country’s international driver’s license, even if you don’t plan on becoming a citizen. Each state has different requirements for non-citizen driver’s licenses, so check with your local department of motor vehicles (DMV).
Don’t Cut Coverage
Consider buying a car insurance policy that’s higher than state minimum liability insurance coverage. The costs stemming from an at-fault car accident may be impossible to pay for if you don’t have sufficient motorist coverage.
Choose a Reasonable Deductible
Avoid choosing the highest deductible simply because it will lower your premium. It’s smart to select the highest possible deductible that you can afford, but it’s crucial to figure out how much you can actually pay out of pocket at a moment’s notice.
Accurately Estimate Your Mileage
If you plan to drive to school or work frequently, make an educated guess on your mileage when purchasing insurance. Ask your insurance agent or another representative if your coverage levels are appropriate for your driving frequency. Lower mileage means lower monthly payments.
Join An Existing Policy
Ask a family member living in the U.S. (and in the same state as you) to add you to their policy. Having multiple people on one policy is cheaper than having a policy on your own. The only catch? Your primary residence address needs to be the same as theirs.
Shop Around for Car Insurance
Sometimes the cheapest car insurance comes from the last company you’d expect. That’s why it’s so important to get all the quotes you can - you never know which company will offer discounts that suit your needs best. Free online quote-comparison tools like Insurify can make this process easy and painless.
International Students Can Save on Car Insurance
As an international student, you may find that the good student discount and the seat belt use discount are your best bets to lower your insurance costs. The low mileage savings can help if you plan to walk, bike, or take public transportation to get around town.
And remember the easiest and quickest way to save money on car insurance is to shop around and compare auto insurance quotes from multiple insurance companies. At Insurify, we make it easy for international students.
Frequently Asked Questions
On average, international students pay higher premiums compared to other drivers. Car insurance companies base their rates on factors such as age, driving history, and other variables. Younger drivers are generally considered riskier because they have less driving experience and are statistically more likely to be involved in an accident.
Like all students, international students are always on the hunt for discounts. Luckily, many car insurance companies offer ways to save money on premiums. Providers like Allstate, GEICO, Progressive, and others have good student and good driver discounts that can keep more money in your pocket.
Most insurance companies require you to enroll full-time to qualify for their student discounts. You may also have to meet other requirements, such as maintaining a 3.0 GPA, being under 25, or being unmarried.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.