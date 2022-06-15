Cheapest Car Insurance for International Students (Updated 2022)

You already know it’s illegal to drive a vehicle in the U.S. without an active, valid driver’s license Many states also require auto insurance and have different laws about car insurance requirements. So, what does that mean for international students? Simply put, getting behind the wheel as an international student in the U.S. can seem overwhelming.

You may also struggle with your auto insurance policy costs - they will be higher than those of an American citizen. That’s because you don’t have an American driving history or credit score, and auto insurance companies use that information to determine your insurance cost. The easiest way to cut costs is to compare car insurance rates with Insurify.