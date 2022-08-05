Compare The Hartford vs. Travelers: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

Compare The Hartford vs. Travelers: Which Is Cheaper?

Between the two companies, Travelers is on average cheaper than The Hartford. While Younger drivers tend to pay a bit more with Travelers than with The Hartford, Travelers is consistently the cheaper option for drivers in categories like credit score, driving record, gender, and annual mileage.

The Cheapest Car Insurance Companies in 2022

Rank Insurance Company Average Cost Per Month ICS The Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews. 1 USH&C $44 Not Rated 2 Metromile $63 Not Rated 3 Direct Auto $64 Not Rated 4 Travelers $65 80 5 Kemper $71 Not Rated 6 Progressive $87 Not Rated 7 Mile Auto $91 85 8 National General $93 58 9 Clearcover $94 97 10 GAINSCO $94 Not Rated

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Although The Hartford isn’t ranked, Travelers is considered the fourth-cheapest insurance of 2022. While Travelers might be a bit pricier for younger drivers, it is a great option for any driver looking to pay less on their insurance while still receiving quality customer service.

Compare The Hartford vs. Travelers Car Insurance by Age

While age doesn’t determine eligibility for auto insurance, most companies use age to assess risk and determine pricing. Younger drivers typically pay a bit more than the other age ranges since they are a higher risk than older, more experienced drivers. Prices increase, however, once drivers reach their 60s. See how you’d fare with The Hartford and Travelers below.

Age Group The Hartford Travelers Teen N/A $224 20s N/A $70 30s N/A $72 40s N/A $66 50s $52 $60 60s $64 $65 70s $93 $82 80s $122 $93

Compare The Hartford vs. Travelers Car Insurance by Gender

In most states, gender can be another factor used to determine insurance rates, despite certain states not allowing the use of gender in the underwriting process at all, such as California, Hawaii, and Massachusetts.

Between the two companies, Travelers is the cheapest option for both men and women. Travelers costs $71 for men and $70 for women. While men pay a bit more for insurance than women with both Travelers and The Hartford, the price difference is minimal, with men paying $97 and women paying $87 with The Hartford.

Which is cheapest for men?

For men, Travelers is the cheapest auto insurance option. Travelers costs $71 for men, which is $26 less than The Hartford’s average rate of $97. Men tend to pay more because of statistical findings that they are riskier drivers than women.

Gender The Hartford Travelers National Average Men $97 $71 $81

Which is cheapest for women?

For women, Travelers is once again the cheapest option, costing $70. Travelers lower than both the national average price of $78 and The Hartford average rate of $86 per month.

Gender The Hartford Travelers National Average Women $87 $70 $78

Compare The Hartford vs. Travelers Car Insurance by Mileage

Insurance companies also use annual mileage to determine insurance rates because the number of miles driven suggests how much risk a vehicle may encounter on the road. Cars with a lower mileage tend to get in fewer accidents, while a higher mileage typically suggests a higher risk since that vehicle is more prone to damage and expensive repairs.

Which is cheapest for drivers with high mileage?

For drivers with higher annual mileage, Travelers is still the cheapest insurance, costing $70 for vehicles with annual mileage between 15,000 and 20,000. The Hartford costs an average of $87 per month for the same category of drivers.

Annual Mileage The Hartford Travelers National Average 15,000-20,000 $87 $70 $78

Which is cheapest for drivers with low mileage?

For drivers with lower annual mileage, Travelers is once again the cheaper option. Travelers remains at a constant $70 for vehicles with an annual mileage between 5,000 and 10,000, and The Hartford remains at an average of $87 for both mileage categories.

Annual Mileage The Hartford Travelers National Average 5,000 $87 $70 $78 10,000 $87 $70 $78

Compare The Hartford vs. Travelers Car Insurance by Credit Score

In most states, credit scores are used to gauge whether a policyholder will file a claim on time. Most insurers specifically examine your payment history, credit history, and types of credit as a way to help underwrite a price for you. A higher credit score shows reliability, justifying a cheaper rate than a weaker credit score.

With The Hartford, drivers will pay $71 with excellent credit, $80 with good credit, $87 with average credit, and $142 with poor credit. Coverage from Travelers costs less with average rates of $52 for those with excellent credit, $62 for people with good credit, $69 for drivers with average credit, and $114for individuals with poor credit.

Which is cheapest for good credit?

For individuals with excellent or good credit scores, Travelers is the cheaper car insurance option. Travelers costs $52 for drivers with excellent credit and $62 for people with good credit. With coverage from The Hartford, drivers with excellent credit pay $71 and drivers with good credit pay $80, both of which exceed the rates from Travelers.

Credit Tier The Hartford Travelers National Average Excellent $71 $52 $60 Good $80 $62 $71

Which is cheapest for bad credit?

For drivers with average or poor credit scores, Travelers is again the cheaper option between the two companies. On average, Travelers coverage costs $69 for drivers with average credit and $114 for people with poor credit, which is cheaper than the average rates from The Hartford.

Credit Tier The Hartford Travelers National Average Average $87 $69 $78 Poor $142 $114 $120

Compare The Hartford vs. Travelers Car Insurance by Driving Record

To an insurance provider, your driving record is one of the clearest indicators of your risk. Companies adjust your premiums to reflect your liability as a driver, so past recorded infractions typically increase your insurance premiums. For drivers with clean records, Travelers costs $69 and The Hartford costs $87 per month on average.

Which is cheapest for good drivers?

For drivers with clean driving records, Travelers car insurance is the cheaper option on average, with an average rate of $69 per month compared to the average rate of $87 from The Hartford. Travelers offers a cheaper rate than the national average of $78 per month.

Driver Type The Hartford Travelers National Average Clean Record $87 $69 $78

Which is cheapest after a speeding ticket?

While rates typically increase for drivers with a speeding ticket, Travelers offers cheaper coverage than The Hartford. The average monthly rate for a driver with a past speeding ticket is $109 from Travelers and $119 from The Hartford.

Driver Type The Hartford Travelers National Average Speeding Ticket $119 $109 $104

Which is cheapest after an accident?

For drivers with an accident on their record, Travelers is still the cheaper option. The Hartford costs $145 per month on average, while coverage from Travelers costs $94 per month on average, which is below the national average.

Driver Type The Hartford Travelers National Average At-Fault Accident $145 $94 $113

Which is cheapest after a DUI?

For drivers with a DUI on their record, Travelers is once again the cheaper option. Coverage from Travelers costs $117 per month on average, while average rates from The Hartford are $135 per month. Both auto insurance providers offer coverage for drivers with a past DUI at cheaper rates than the national average of $155 per month.

Driver Type The Hartford Travelers National Average DUI $135 $117 $155

