Compare The Hartford vs. Travelers: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

Updated August 5, 2022
The Hartford vs. Travelers: A Summary
The Hartford and Travelers both offer various insurance products, including auto, condo, renters, and business insurance, but they vary in regards to specific auto insurance policies and prices. To compare individualized car insurance quotes from The Hartford, Travelers, and other companies available to you, utilize the comprehensive Insurify quote-comparison tool.
|Insurance Company
|Avg. Monthly Car Insurance Quote
|The Hartford
|$92
|93
|Travelers
|$70
|80
ICS Score Explanation:
The Insurify Composite Score (ICS) is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.
Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
The Hartford
Founded in Hartford, Conneticutt, The Hartford is an insurance provider that offers plenty of coverage options for older drivers, including comprehensive coverage, new car replacement, and reimbursement for personal property damage. AARP members can expect an easy insurance review process, dedicated insurance agents, and decreasing deductibles.
The Hartford has solid financial strength ratings from independent rating agencies and is also recognized for customer satisfaction. The auto insurance provider ranks above average in the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Insurance Shopping Study and is also the top-ranked insurer for claims satisfaction. AARP members get exclusive discounts, but rates exceed the industry average.
Pros
Accessible roadside assistance
Intuitive mobile app offers real-time insurance claims
Decreasing deductibles over time with clean driving record
Cons
Higher-than-average premium rates
Slower-than-average insurance claims process
Travelers
Travelers, founded in 1864 in St. Paul, Minnesota, is a highly rated provider in the insurance industry. The auto insurance provider prioritizes driver safety through insurance coverage, which explains the comprehensive coverage options available. Coverage options include uninsured motorist coverage, rideshare coverage, roadside assistance, rental coverage, and more.
Within the car insurance industry, Travelers generally has a positive reputation. The company earned an A rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and has held a position on the Fortune 500 list for a number of years. The company ranks below average in customer satisfaction ratings, according to the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study.
Pros
Above-average customer satisfaction ratings
Range of unique coverage protection options
Highly ranked as best insurance for young drivers
Cons
Difficult online claims services
Larger rate increases over time
|Rating Factor
|The Hartford
|Travelers
|Fitch
|N/A
|AA
|A.M. Best
|A+
|A++
|Moody’s
|A1
|Aa2
|S&P
|A+
|AA
|J.D. Power
|905
|861
The Best Car Insurance Companies in 2022
|Rank
|Company Name
|Average Monthly Quote
|1
|Clearcover
Best Overall
|$135
|97
|2
|Nationwide
Best for Safe Drivers
|$199
|89
|3
|American Family
Best for Families with Teen Drivers
|$234
|89
|4
|Safeco
Best for Drivers with Poor Credit
|$186
|86
|5
|Farmers
Best for Rideshare Coverage
|$239
|85
|6
|Foremost
Best for Hassle-Free Claims
|$159
|82
|7
|Liberty Mutual
Best for Accident Forgiveness
|$241
|82
|8
Mercury
Best for Face-to-Face Service
|$232
|81
|9
|Progressive
Best for Senior Drivers
|$147
|80
|10
|Travelers
Best for Young Drivers
|$163
|80
While The Hartford isn’t on the list above, Travelers is ranked as the 10th-best car insurance company of 2022 thanks to its safety discounts and training programs. Travelers is a great option for younger drivers looking for safety and savings. The Hartford appeals to AARP members looking for coverage and discount opportunities.
Compare The Hartford vs. Travelers: Which Is Cheaper?
Between the two companies, Travelers is on average cheaper than The Hartford. While Younger drivers tend to pay a bit more with Travelers than with The Hartford, Travelers is consistently the cheaper option for drivers in categories like credit score, driving record, gender, and annual mileage.
The Cheapest Car Insurance Companies in 2022
|Rank
|Insurance Company
|Average Cost Per Month
|1
|USH&C
|$44
|Not Rated
|2
|Metromile
|$63
|Not Rated
|3
|Direct Auto
|$64
|Not Rated
|4
|Travelers
|$65
|80
|5
|Kemper
|$71
|Not Rated
|6
|Progressive
|$87
|Not Rated
|7
|Mile Auto
|$91
|85
|8
|National General
|$93
|58
|9
|Clearcover
|$94
|97
|10
|GAINSCO
|$94
|Not Rated
Although The Hartford isn’t ranked, Travelers is considered the fourth-cheapest insurance of 2022. While Travelers might be a bit pricier for younger drivers, it is a great option for any driver looking to pay less on their insurance while still receiving quality customer service.
Compare The Hartford vs. Travelers Car Insurance by Age
While age doesn’t determine eligibility for auto insurance, most companies use age to assess risk and determine pricing. Younger drivers typically pay a bit more than the other age ranges since they are a higher risk than older, more experienced drivers. Prices increase, however, once drivers reach their 60s. See how you’d fare with The Hartford and Travelers below.
|Age Group
|The Hartford
|Travelers
|Teen
|N/A
|$224
|20s
|N/A
|$70
|30s
|N/A
|$72
|40s
|N/A
|$66
|50s
|$52
|$60
|60s
|$64
|$65
|70s
|$93
|$82
|80s
|$122
|$93
Compare The Hartford vs. Travelers Car Insurance by Gender
In most states, gender can be another factor used to determine insurance rates, despite certain states not allowing the use of gender in the underwriting process at all, such as California, Hawaii, and Massachusetts.
Between the two companies, Travelers is the cheapest option for both men and women. Travelers costs $71 for men and $70 for women. While men pay a bit more for insurance than women with both Travelers and The Hartford, the price difference is minimal, with men paying $97 and women paying $87 with The Hartford.
Which is cheapest for men?
For men, Travelers is the cheapest auto insurance option. Travelers costs $71 for men, which is $26 less than The Hartford’s average rate of $97. Men tend to pay more because of statistical findings that they are riskier drivers than women.
|Gender
|The Hartford
|Travelers
|National Average
|Men
|$97
|$71
|$81
Which is cheapest for women?
For women, Travelers is once again the cheapest option, costing $70. Travelers lower than both the national average price of $78 and The Hartford average rate of $86 per month.
|Gender
|The Hartford
|Travelers
|National Average
|Women
|$87
|$70
|$78
Compare The Hartford vs. Travelers Car Insurance by Mileage
Insurance companies also use annual mileage to determine insurance rates because the number of miles driven suggests how much risk a vehicle may encounter on the road. Cars with a lower mileage tend to get in fewer accidents, while a higher mileage typically suggests a higher risk since that vehicle is more prone to damage and expensive repairs.
Which is cheapest for drivers with high mileage?
For drivers with higher annual mileage, Travelers is still the cheapest insurance, costing $70 for vehicles with annual mileage between 15,000 and 20,000. The Hartford costs an average of $87 per month for the same category of drivers.
|Annual Mileage
|The Hartford
|Travelers
|National Average
|15,000-20,000
|$87
|$70
|$78
Which is cheapest for drivers with low mileage?
For drivers with lower annual mileage, Travelers is once again the cheaper option. Travelers remains at a constant $70 for vehicles with an annual mileage between 5,000 and 10,000, and The Hartford remains at an average of $87 for both mileage categories.
|Annual Mileage
|The Hartford
|Travelers
|National Average
|5,000
|$87
|$70
|$78
|10,000
|$87
|$70
|$78
Compare The Hartford vs. Travelers Car Insurance by Credit Score
In most states, credit scores are used to gauge whether a policyholder will file a claim on time. Most insurers specifically examine your payment history, credit history, and types of credit as a way to help underwrite a price for you. A higher credit score shows reliability, justifying a cheaper rate than a weaker credit score.
With The Hartford, drivers will pay $71 with excellent credit, $80 with good credit, $87 with average credit, and $142 with poor credit. Coverage from Travelers costs less with average rates of $52 for those with excellent credit, $62 for people with good credit, $69 for drivers with average credit, and $114for individuals with poor credit.
Which is cheapest for good credit?
For individuals with excellent or good credit scores, Travelers is the cheaper car insurance option. Travelers costs $52 for drivers with excellent credit and $62 for people with good credit. With coverage from The Hartford, drivers with excellent credit pay $71 and drivers with good credit pay $80, both of which exceed the rates from Travelers.
|Credit Tier
|The Hartford
|Travelers
|National Average
|Excellent
|$71
|$52
|$60
|Good
|$80
|$62
|$71
Which is cheapest for bad credit?
For drivers with average or poor credit scores, Travelers is again the cheaper option between the two companies. On average, Travelers coverage costs $69 for drivers with average credit and $114 for people with poor credit, which is cheaper than the average rates from The Hartford.
|Credit Tier
|The Hartford
|Travelers
|National Average
|Average
|$87
|$69
|$78
|Poor
|$142
|$114
|$120
Compare The Hartford vs. Travelers Car Insurance by Driving Record
To an insurance provider, your driving record is one of the clearest indicators of your risk. Companies adjust your premiums to reflect your liability as a driver, so past recorded infractions typically increase your insurance premiums. For drivers with clean records, Travelers costs $69 and The Hartford costs $87 per month on average.
Which is cheapest for good drivers?
For drivers with clean driving records, Travelers car insurance is the cheaper option on average, with an average rate of $69 per month compared to the average rate of $87 from The Hartford. Travelers offers a cheaper rate than the national average of $78 per month.
|Driver Type
|The Hartford
|Travelers
|National Average
|Clean Record
|$87
|$69
|$78
Which is cheapest after a speeding ticket?
While rates typically increase for drivers with a speeding ticket, Travelers offers cheaper coverage than The Hartford. The average monthly rate for a driver with a past speeding ticket is $109 from Travelers and $119 from The Hartford.
|Driver Type
|The Hartford
|Travelers
|National Average
|Speeding Ticket
|$119
|$109
|$104
Which is cheapest after an accident?
For drivers with an accident on their record, Travelers is still the cheaper option. The Hartford costs $145 per month on average, while coverage from Travelers costs $94 per month on average, which is below the national average.
|Driver Type
|The Hartford
|Travelers
|National Average
|At-Fault Accident
|$145
|$94
|$113
Which is cheapest after a DUI?
For drivers with a DUI on their record, Travelers is once again the cheaper option. Coverage from Travelers costs $117 per month on average, while average rates from The Hartford are $135 per month. Both auto insurance providers offer coverage for drivers with a past DUI at cheaper rates than the national average of $155 per month.
|Driver Type
|The Hartford
|Travelers
|National Average
|DUI
|$135
|$117
|$155
The Hartford vs. Travelers Car Insurance: What discounts does each offer?
The Hartford Discounts
AARP membership
Bundling with home insurance
Paid in full
Drive Safe & Save
Good driver
Good student
TrueLane program
Antilock brakes
Anti-theft
Airbags
Hybrid vehicle
Electric vehicle
Younger driver training
Defensive driver course
Travelers Discounts
Multi-policy
Multi-car
Homeowner
Safe driver
Continuous insurance
Hybrid vehicle
Electric vehicle
New car
EFT
Paid in full
Good payer
Early quote
Good student
Student away at school
Younger driver training
|Discount
|The Hartford
|Travelers
|Younger driver training
|Hybrid vehicle
|Electric vehicle
|Paid in full
|Safe driver
|Bundling home insurance
|Good student
|AARP membership
|TrueLane program
|Drive Safe & Save
|Antilock brakes
|Anti-theft
|Airbags
|Defensive driver training
|Multi-car
|Multi-policy
|Homeowner
|Continuous insurance
|New car
|EFT
|Good payer
|Early quote
|Good student
|Student away at school
Our Methodology and How We Compared The Hartford and Travelers
The car insurance quotes provided in Insurify’s insurance company comparison guides are based on the analysis of over 50 thousand insurance quotes from 500 ZIP codes nationwide. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of factors car insurance providers weigh to calculate rates, including driver demographics, driving record, credit score, desired coverage level, and more to give representative samples.
Insurify’s analysis also incorporates the Insurify Composite Score (ICS) assigned to each insurance provider. The ICS is a proprietary rating calculated by weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.
Ratings used to calculate the ICS include Financial Strength Ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
With the above insights and ranking methods, Insurify is able to offer car insurance shoppers a window into how insurance providers compare to one another in terms of both cost and quality.
Frequently Asked Questions
Between the two insurance providers, Travelers is generally cheaper than The Hartford. While The Hartford offers affordable coverage for AARP members over the age of 50, Travelers is reliably cheaper for drivers in the categories of credit tier, annual mileage, driver type, and more. Whether one of these two insurers works for you ultimately depends on your insurance needs.
In general, Travelers provides the better option for drivers looking to save since the company offers plenty of discounts on top of their cheap rates. The Hartford is a better choice for older drivers who don’t mind paying a bit more for some added comfort and reliability.
Lucky for you, this page is here to help you weigh the pros and cons of each insurance provider in relation to your own insurance needs, driving history, and more. To compare auto insurance quotes from The Hartford and Travelers, as well as numerous other insurance providers available to you, you can utilize Insurify’s comprehensive quote-comparison tool.