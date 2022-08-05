Compare Nationwide vs. State Farm: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

Compare Nationwide vs. State Farm: Which Is Cheaper?

Overall, State Farm offers cheaper rates than Nationwide. You can expect to pay $101 per month with Nationwide and $52 per month with State Farm, $49 lower. However, drivers with a poor credit score can expect unusually high car insurance rates with State Farm, $117 per month on average. Drivers with poor credit pay $124 per month with Nationwide, just $7 higher.

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Teen drivers will see significant savings of $161 per month, or $1,932 per year, if they get their car insurance policy with State Farm instead of Nationwide. Drivers with a DUI on their record can save $107 per month, or $1,284 per year, if they get a policy with State Farm instead of Nationwide as well.

Compare Nationwide vs. State Farm Car Insurance by Age

Overall, drivers of all ages will find higher rates with Nationwide than with State Farm. Teen drivers pay the highest car insurance rates, $277 per month with Nationwide and $116 per month with State Farm. Young drivers in their 20s can expect lower rates, $97 per month with Nationwide and $50 per month with State Farm.

Drivers in their 50s and 60s can expect to pay less than other age groups because they have more driving experience. On average, drivers in their 50s pay $75 per month with Nationwide and $43 per month with State Farm. For drivers in their 60s, the average monthly rate with Nationwide goes up to $77. State Farm drivers in their 60s still pay $43 per month on average.

Age Group Nationwide State Farm Teen $277 $116 20s $97 $50 30s $107 $46 40s $83 $45 50s $75 $43 60s $77 $43 70s $90 $49 80s $100 $55

Compare Nationwide vs. State Farm Car Insurance by Gender

Men can expect to pay slightly more for insurance coverage than women with both Nationwide and State Farm. This is because auto insurance companies often assume that men are more prone to high-risk driving habits, such as speeding and driving under the influence, and offer them higher auto insurance rates.

Men can expect to pay $7 more per month, or $84 more per year, for car insurance than women with Nationwide. With State Farm, the difference between car insurance rates for men and women is just $4 per month, or $48 per year. Overall, both men and women will find cheaper rates with Nationwide than with State Farm.

Which is cheapest for men?

On average, men can expect to pay $104 per month with Nationwide and $54 per month with State Farm for their car insurance policy. This difference between Nationwide auto insurance and State Farm auto insurance for men is $50 per month, or $600 per year.

Gender Nationwide State Farm National Average Men $104 $54 $81

Which is cheapest for women?

According to Insurify data, women can expect to pay $97 per month with Nationwide and $50 per month with State Farm, $47 less. This amounts to a $564 annual difference. Bundling your car insurance coverage with other insurance products, such as homeowners or renters insurance, can help you lower your premiums with both Nationwide and State Farm.

Gender Nationwide State Farm National Average Women $97 $50 $78

Compare Nationwide vs. State Farm Car Insurance by Mileage

Some auto insurance companies give drivers who cover over 15,000 miles annually higher quotes because they assume that driving longer distances increases the likelihood of them filing a claim. However, high-mileage drivers do not pay more for car insurance than low-mileage drivers with both Nationwide and State Farm.

Surprisingly, drivers who cover less than 5,000 miles annually can expect to pay slightly higher rates with both Nationwide and State Farm. On average, drivers with 5,000 annual mileage can expect to pay $4 more per month for car insurance than drivers with higher mileage with Nationwide and $1 more per month with State Farm.

Which is cheapest for drivers with high mileage?

Overall, drivers with high annual mileage—from 15,000 to 20,000 miles per year—will find cheaper rates with State Farm. On average, drivers with high mileage pay $97 per month with Nationwide and $50 per month with State Farm, $47 less.

Annual Mileage Nationwide State Farm National Average 15,000-20,000 $97 $50 $78

Which is cheapest for drivers with low mileage?

Drivers with low mileage pay less with State Farm than with Nationwide. On average, drivers with 10,000 annual mileage pay $97 per month with Nationwide and $50 per month with State Farm. For drivers with 5,000 annual mileage, the average quotes are slightly higher: $101 per month with Nationwide and $51 per month with State Farm, $50 less.

Annual Mileage Nationwide State Farm National Average 5,000 $101 $51 $78 10,000 $97 $50 $78

Compare Nationwide vs. State Farm Car Insurance by Credit Score

The national average shows that drivers with a poor credit score pay $612 more per year than drivers with an excellent credit score. Insurify data for both Nationwide and State Farm supports this industry trend—drivers with a bad credit history pay significantly more for car insurance than drivers with a good credit history.

California, Hawaii, Massachusetts, and Michigan do not allow insurance providers to use your credit history to determine your car insurance rate. If you are a resident of one of these states, you do not have to worry about your credit score impacting your quote with either Nationwide or State Farm.

Which is cheapest for good credit?

Overall, drivers with good credit will find better rates with State Farm. On average, drivers with an excellent credit score pay the lowest rates: $80 per month with Nationwide and just $34 per month with State Farm. For drivers with good credit scores, the average car insurance rates are a bit higher: $91 per month with Nationwide and $43 per month with State Farm, $48 lower.

Credit Tier Nationwide State Farm National Average Excellent $80 $34 $60 Good $91 $43 $71

Which is cheapest for bad credit?

Drivers with average credit pay $51 per month with State Farm and $102 per month with Nationwide. However, State Farm drivers can expect a steep increase in their rates if they have a poor credit score. Insurify data shows that drivers with a poor credit score pay $124 per month with Nationwide and $117 per month with State Farm, just $7 lower.

Credit Tier Nationwide State Farm National Average Average $102 $51 $78 Poor $124 $117 $120

Compare Nationwide vs. State Farm Car Insurance by Driving Record

Good drivers with a clean driving record free of speeding tickets, accidents, and DUIs have access to the best rates with both Nationwide and State Farm. This is because car insurance companies believe that drivers with a clean driving record are likely to keep practicing safe driving behaviors and the chances of them filing a claim are low.

A speeding ticket on your record has the smallest impact on your quote with both Nationwide and State Farm, only raising it by $29 per month with Nationwide and by $8 per month with State Farm. A DUI on your record has the biggest impact on your rates, increasing your quote by $80 per month with Nationwide and by $24 per month with State Farm on average.

Which is cheapest for good drivers?

Drivers with a clean driving record can expect to pay $51 per month with State Farm and $102 with Nationwide, double the State Farm rate. Your quote will also depend on other factors and what type of coverage you need. The basic property damage liability and bodily injury liability coverage is cheaper than full coverage with add-ons like rideshare or gap insurance.

Driver Type Nationwide State Farm National Average Clean Record $102 $51 $78

Which is cheapest after a speeding ticket?

A speeding ticket on your driving record increases your quote with Nationwide to $131 per month and your quote with State Farm to $59 per month. Bundling your car insurance policy with another insurance product, such as home insurance or life insurance, can help you keep your rates down. Use Insurify to get your exact quote and discount suggestions.

Driver Type Nationwide State Farm National Average Speeding Ticket $131 $59 $104

Which is cheapest after an accident?

An at-fault accident on your driving record has a significant impact on your car insurance quote, driving up your average monthly quote to $153 with Nationwide and $65 with State Farm. Choosing a policy with State Farm instead of Nationwide can help drivers with accidents on their records save $88 per month, or $1,056 per year, on average.

Driver Type Nationwide State Farm National Average At-Fault Accident $153 $65 $113

Which is cheapest after a DUI?

A DUI on your driving record has the strongest impact on your car insurance quote, increasing the costs to $182 per month with Nationwide and $75 per month with State Farm. On average, drivers with a DUI can expect to pay $1,284 more per year with Nationwide than with State Farm.