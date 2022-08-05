4.8out of 3,000+ reviews

Compare Nationwide vs. State Farm: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
auto insurance

Why you can trust Insurify

Insurify is America's highest-rated insurance comparison platform. We partner with the nation's top insurance companies and are licensed as an agent in all 50 states. However, the insurance experts writing our content operate independently of our partners, and you can learn more about how we make money by viewing our advertising disclosures. Also check out reviews from over 3,000 satisfied customers, our data methodology, and our editorial standards.
Car InsurancedelimiterCompaniesdelimiterComparedelimiterNationwide Vs State Farm
Car InsurancedelimiterCompaniesdelimiterComparedelimiterNationwide Vs State Farm

Why you can trust Insurify

Insurify is America's highest-rated insurance comparison platform. We partner with the nation's top insurance companies and are licensed as an agent in all 50 states. However, the insurance experts writing our content operate independently of our partners, and you can learn more about how we make money by viewing our advertising disclosures. Also check out reviews from over 3,000 satisfied customers, our data methodology, and our editorial standards.
Polina Solovyeva
Written by
Polina Solovyeva
Photo of an Insurify author
Written by
Polina Solovyeva
Insurance Writer
Polina Solovyeva is a writer for mission-driven brands and entrepreneurs, specializing in auto insurance and personal finance. Polina writes to help consumers better understand their insurance coverage.
Tanveen Vohra
Edited by
Tanveen Vohra
Photo of an Insurify author
Edited by
Tanveen Vohra
Editorial Manager
Tanveen Vohra is an editorial manager at Insurify specializing in writing about property and casualty insurance. Through her work, Tanveen helps consumers better understand the components of their insurance policies so they can make smarter purchase decisions.Tanveen's work has been cited by CNBC , Fox Business, Business Insider, Fortune, and Market Watch, among others.

Updated August 5, 2022

Nationwide vs. State Farm: A Summary

Are you trying to decide whether to get an auto insurance policy with Nationwide or State Farm? Both insurance providers offer a variety of coverage options, insurance discounts, and add-ons, but comparing auto insurance companies will help you make an informed decision and maximize your car insurance savings.

Insurance CompanyAvg. Monthly Car Insurance QuoteInsurify Composite ScoreThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
Nationwide$10189
State Farm$5288
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

ICS Score Explanation:

The Insurify Composite Score (ICS) is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.

Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.

Nationwide

With an average monthly quote of $101 and an Insurify Composite Score of 89, Nationwide offers a variety of coverage options and add-ons, such as roadside assistance and accident forgiveness. Good drivers will appreciate the SmartRide program that helps those who drive safely keep their insurance premiums down.

Pros

  • High customer satisfaction rankings

  • Discounts for safe drivers

Cons

  • Higher insurance costs than State Farm

State Farm

State Farm is the largest insurer in the nation by market share and is highly regarded for its financial strength and customer service. It offers competitive rates to most drivers, but those with a poor credit score can expect unusually high rates.

Pros

  • Competitive rates for most drivers

  • A great deal on bundled policies

Cons

  • Higher rates for drivers with lower credit scores

Rating FactorNationwideState Farm
FitchmissingWD
A.M. BestA+A++
Moody’sA1WR
S&PA+AA
J.D. Power846872

The Best Car Insurance Companies in 2022

RankCompany NameAverage Monthly QuoteInsurify Composite ScoreThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
1Clearcover
Best Overall		$13597
2Nationwide
Best for Safe Drivers		$19989
3American Family
Best for Families with Teen Drivers		$23489
4Safeco
Best for Drivers with Poor Credit		$18686
5Farmers
Best for Rideshare Coverage		$23985
6Foremost
Best for Hassle-Free Claims		$15982
7Liberty Mutual
Best for Accident Forgiveness		$24182
8Mercury
Best for Face-to-Face Service		$23281
9Progressive
Best for Senior Drivers		$14780
10Travelers
Best for Young Drivers		$16380
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Nationwide can be a great option for drivers with safe driving habits because of its SmartRide program. It allows Nationwide to monitor your driving habits through a mobile app or a small device in your vehicle, and you can keep your insurance premiums down by consistently practicing good driving habits.

Compare Nationwide vs. State Farm: Which Is Cheaper?

Overall, State Farm offers cheaper rates than Nationwide. You can expect to pay $101 per month with Nationwide and $52 per month with State Farm, $49 lower. However, drivers with a poor credit score can expect unusually high car insurance rates with State Farm, $117 per month on average. Drivers with poor credit pay $124 per month with Nationwide, just $7 higher.

The Cheapest Car Insurance Companies in 2022

RankInsurance CompanyAverage Cost Per MonthICSThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
1USH&C$44Not Rated
2Metromile$63Not Rated
3Direct Auto$64Not Rated
4Travelers$6580
5Kemper$71Not Rated
6Progressive$87Not Rated
7Mile Auto$9185
8National General$9358
9Clearcover$9497
10GAINSCO$94Not Rated
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Teen drivers will see significant savings of $161 per month, or $1,932 per year, if they get their car insurance policy with State Farm instead of Nationwide. Drivers with a DUI on their record can save $107 per month, or $1,284 per year, if they get a policy with State Farm instead of Nationwide as well.

Compare Nationwide vs. State Farm Car Insurance by Age

Overall, drivers of all ages will find higher rates with Nationwide than with State Farm. Teen drivers pay the highest car insurance rates, $277 per month with Nationwide and $116 per month with State Farm. Young drivers in their 20s can expect lower rates, $97 per month with Nationwide and $50 per month with State Farm.

Drivers in their 50s and 60s can expect to pay less than other age groups because they have more driving experience. On average, drivers in their 50s pay $75 per month with Nationwide and $43 per month with State Farm. For drivers in their 60s, the average monthly rate with Nationwide goes up to $77. State Farm drivers in their 60s still pay $43 per month on average.

Age GroupNationwideState Farm
Teen$277$116
20s$97$50
30s$107$46
40s$83$45
50s$75$43
60s$77$43
70s$90$49
80s$100$55

Compare Nationwide vs. State Farm Car Insurance by Gender

Men can expect to pay slightly more for insurance coverage than women with both Nationwide and State Farm. This is because auto insurance companies often assume that men are more prone to high-risk driving habits, such as speeding and driving under the influence, and offer them higher auto insurance rates.

Men can expect to pay $7 more per month, or $84 more per year, for car insurance than women with Nationwide. With State Farm, the difference between car insurance rates for men and women is just $4 per month, or $48 per year. Overall, both men and women will find cheaper rates with Nationwide than with State Farm.

Which is cheapest for men?

On average, men can expect to pay $104 per month with Nationwide and $54 per month with State Farm for their car insurance policy. This difference between Nationwide auto insurance and State Farm auto insurance for men is $50 per month, or $600 per year.

GenderNationwideState FarmNational Average
Men$104$54$81

Which is cheapest for women?

According to Insurify data, women can expect to pay $97 per month with Nationwide and $50 per month with State Farm, $47 less. This amounts to a $564 annual difference. Bundling your car insurance coverage with other insurance products, such as homeowners or renters insurance, can help you lower your premiums with both Nationwide and State Farm.

GenderNationwideState FarmNational Average
Women$97$50$78

Compare Nationwide vs. State Farm Car Insurance by Mileage

Some auto insurance companies give drivers who cover over 15,000 miles annually higher quotes because they assume that driving longer distances increases the likelihood of them filing a claim. However, high-mileage drivers do not pay more for car insurance than low-mileage drivers with both Nationwide and State Farm.

Surprisingly, drivers who cover less than 5,000 miles annually can expect to pay slightly higher rates with both Nationwide and State Farm. On average, drivers with 5,000 annual mileage can expect to pay $4 more per month for car insurance than drivers with higher mileage with Nationwide and $1 more per month with State Farm.

Which is cheapest for drivers with high mileage?

Overall, drivers with high annual mileage—from 15,000 to 20,000 miles per year—will find cheaper rates with State Farm. On average, drivers with high mileage pay $97 per month with Nationwide and $50 per month with State Farm, $47 less.

Annual MileageNationwideState FarmNational Average
15,000-20,000$97$50$78

Which is cheapest for drivers with low mileage?

Drivers with low mileage pay less with State Farm than with Nationwide. On average, drivers with 10,000 annual mileage pay $97 per month with Nationwide and $50 per month with State Farm. For drivers with 5,000 annual mileage, the average quotes are slightly higher: $101 per month with Nationwide and $51 per month with State Farm, $50 less.

Annual MileageNationwideState FarmNational Average
5,000$101$51$78
10,000$97$50$78

Compare Nationwide vs. State Farm Car Insurance by Credit Score

The national average shows that drivers with a poor credit score pay $612 more per year than drivers with an excellent credit score. Insurify data for both Nationwide and State Farm supports this industry trend—drivers with a bad credit history pay significantly more for car insurance than drivers with a good credit history.

California, Hawaii, Massachusetts, and Michigan do not allow insurance providers to use your credit history to determine your car insurance rate. If you are a resident of one of these states, you do not have to worry about your credit score impacting your quote with either Nationwide or State Farm.

Which is cheapest for good credit?

Overall, drivers with good credit will find better rates with State Farm. On average, drivers with an excellent credit score pay the lowest rates: $80 per month with Nationwide and just $34 per month with State Farm. For drivers with good credit scores, the average car insurance rates are a bit higher: $91 per month with Nationwide and $43 per month with State Farm, $48 lower.

Credit TierNationwideState FarmNational Average
Excellent$80$34$60
Good$91$43$71

Which is cheapest for bad credit?

Drivers with average credit pay $51 per month with State Farm and $102 per month with Nationwide. However, State Farm drivers can expect a steep increase in their rates if they have a poor credit score. Insurify data shows that drivers with a poor credit score pay $124 per month with Nationwide and $117 per month with State Farm, just $7 lower.

Credit TierNationwideState FarmNational Average
Average$102$51$78
Poor$124$117$120

Compare Nationwide vs. State Farm Car Insurance by Driving Record

Good drivers with a clean driving record free of speeding tickets, accidents, and DUIs have access to the best rates with both Nationwide and State Farm. This is because car insurance companies believe that drivers with a clean driving record are likely to keep practicing safe driving behaviors and the chances of them filing a claim are low.

A speeding ticket on your record has the smallest impact on your quote with both Nationwide and State Farm, only raising it by $29 per month with Nationwide and by $8 per month with State Farm. A DUI on your record has the biggest impact on your rates, increasing your quote by $80 per month with Nationwide and by $24 per month with State Farm on average.

Which is cheapest for good drivers?

Drivers with a clean driving record can expect to pay $51 per month with State Farm and $102 with Nationwide, double the State Farm rate. Your quote will also depend on other factors and what type of coverage you need. The basic property damage liability and bodily injury liability coverage is cheaper than full coverage with add-ons like rideshare or gap insurance.

Driver TypeNationwideState FarmNational Average
Clean Record$102$51$78

Which is cheapest after a speeding ticket?

A speeding ticket on your driving record increases your quote with Nationwide to $131 per month and your quote with State Farm to $59 per month. Bundling your car insurance policy with another insurance product, such as home insurance or life insurance, can help you keep your rates down. Use Insurify to get your exact quote and discount suggestions.

Driver TypeNationwideState FarmNational Average
Speeding Ticket$131$59$104

Which is cheapest after an accident?

An at-fault accident on your driving record has a significant impact on your car insurance quote, driving up your average monthly quote to $153 with Nationwide and $65 with State Farm. Choosing a policy with State Farm instead of Nationwide can help drivers with accidents on their records save $88 per month, or $1,056 per year, on average.

Driver TypeNationwideState FarmNational Average
At-Fault Accident$153$65$113

Which is cheapest after a DUI?

A DUI on your driving record has the strongest impact on your car insurance quote, increasing the costs to $182 per month with Nationwide and $75 per month with State Farm. On average, drivers with a DUI can expect to pay $1,284 more per year with Nationwide than with State Farm.

Driver TypeNationwideState FarmNational Average
DUI$182$75$155

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.

Nationwide vs. State Farm Car Insurance: What discounts does each offer?

DiscountNationwideState Farm
Multi-policy
SmartRide
SmartMiles
Accident-free
Good student
Defensive driving
New car
Anti-theft
Vehicle safety
Safe driver
Automatic payment
Multi-car
Passive restraint

Our Methodology and How We Compared Nationwide and State Farm

The car insurance quotes provided in Insurify’s insurance company comparison guides are based on the analysis of over 50 thousand insurance quotes from 500 ZIP codes nationwide. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of factors car insurance providers weigh to calculate rates, including driver demographics, driving record, credit score, desired coverage level, and more to give representative samples.

Insurify’s analysis also incorporates the Insurify Composite Score (ICS) assigned to each insurance provider. The ICS is a proprietary rating calculated by weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.

Ratings used to calculate the ICS include Financial Strength Ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.

With the above insights and ranking methods, Insurify is able to offer car insurance shoppers a window into how insurance providers compare to one another in terms of both cost and quality.

Frequently Asked Questions

  • Overall, State Farm offers cheaper car insurance rates to most driver demographics. On average, you can expect to pay $101 per month with Nationwide and $52 per month with State Farm. However, your exact quote depends on a variety of factors, such as your age and driving record. Use Insurify to get your exact quote with both Nationwide and State Farm in minutes.

  • State Farm offers cheaper rates to most drivers, but those with a poor credit score pay significantly higher rates than the average. It’s important to remember that no two drivers are the same. The best way to figure out which car insurance company is right for you is to compare all of your options to find the best coverage limits, deductibles, and insurance premiums.

  • Insurify is an AI-powered car insurance comparison tool that helps you get 10+ real and accurate quotes from leading insurance providers in your area in under five minutes. Simply answer a few basic questions and start comparing Nationwide, State Farm, Progressive, Allstate, GEICO, and other insurance providers side by side to find the best auto insurance coverage at the lowest rate.

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Polina Solovyeva
Written by
Polina Solovyeva

Insurance Writer

Polina Solovyeva is a writer for mission-driven brands and entrepreneurs, specializing in auto insurance and personal finance. Polina writes to help consumers better understand their insurance coverage.

Learn More
Tanveen Vohra
Edited by
Tanveen Vohra
Linkedin

Editorial Manager

Photo of an Insurify author
Edited by
Tanveen Vohra
Editorial Manager
Tanveen Vohra is an editorial manager at Insurify specializing in writing about property and casualty insurance. Through her work, Tanveen helps consumers better understand the components of their insurance policies so they can make smarter purchase decisions.Tanveen's work has been cited by CNBC , Fox Business, Business Insider, Fortune, and Market Watch, among others.
Car InsurancedelimiterCompaniesdelimiterComparedelimiterNationwide Vs State Farm