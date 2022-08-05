Compare GEICO vs. National General: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

Compare GEICO vs. National General: Which Is Cheaper?

GEICO is the budget-friendly solution for consumers across all data categories analyzed by Insurify, except for drivers with DUIs, where the two tie. In detail, GEICO’s monthly average car insurance rate is $47, while National General’s is $40 higher at $87. And the national average is $69, placing GEICO solidly below the competition and National General above.

The Cheapest Car Insurance Companies in 2022

Rank Insurance Company Average Cost Per Month ICS The Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews. 1 USH&C $44 Not Rated 2 Metromile $63 Not Rated 3 Direct Auto $64 Not Rated 4 Travelers $65 80 5 Kemper $71 Not Rated 6 Progressive $87 Not Rated 7 Mile Auto $91 85 8 National General $93 58 9 Clearcover $94 97 10 GAINSCO $94 Not Rated

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

National General is ranked alongside the cheapest car insurance companies in the nation. Also, GEICO offers affordable rates. Both insurance providers reserve their lowest rates for drivers in their 50s and those with excellent credit. Both companies continue to fight for market share. That’s why it’s easy to imagine a future where both insurers make the list.

Compare GEICO vs. National General Car Insurance by Age

Because older drivers tend to have more experience and better credit, young drivers, particularly those under 25, usually spend more on car insurance. Rates can vary greatly based on your provider, so you should compare insurers to get the best deal.

GEICO and National General premiums follow a similar track. Teens pay the heftiest insurance prices, and then rates gradually decrease until old age becomes a factor in driving ability. In addition, drivers in their 50s earn the best prices from both insurance companies. GEICO’s lowest monthly charge is $38, and National General’s is $68.

Age Group GEICO National General Teen $113 $227 20s $46 $86 30s $50 $91 40s $40 $72 50s $38 $68 60s $40 $70 70s $54 $76 80s $58 $86

Compare GEICO vs. National General Car Insurance by Gender

Insurance agents will tell you that gender plays a role in your car insurance policy price. The price difference between genders is ordinarily small, although it might be considerable with some insurers. For example, women are statistically safer drivers than men, especially young men. As a result, they score a bit of a price break compared to their male counterparts.

At GEICO, men and women spend almost the same, with women saving a buck. Similarly, at National General, the price gap between the genders is only $2 per month. In general, men pay $1 more than women, according to the national average. In the end, GEICO slides way under the national average for both groups, whereas National General surpasses it.

Which is cheapest for men?

If men want to be kind to their wallets, they should get a quote from GEICO. GEICO costs $41 less monthly than National General’s $88 sticker price, saving men $492 each year. Also, GEICO outperforms the national average by $23, stashing an extra $276 back into men’s bank accounts. Conversely, National General is $216 more yearly than the national average.

Gender GEICO National General National Average Men $47 $88 $81

Which is cheapest for women?

Women who enjoy saving money may prefer GEICO, which charges $40 less per month than National General. The $480 annual savings go directly into their pockets. Furthermore, GEICO trumps the national average of $69 per month by $23, delivering a $276 yearly price break. On the other hand, National General is above the national average by $17 per month.

Gender GEICO National General National Average Women $46 $86 $78

Compare GEICO vs. National General Car Insurance by Mileage

Typically, the number of yearly miles you drive raises the price of your auto insurance policy. It’s mainly due to insurers recognizing that more time behind the wheel increases the likelihood of an accident. Furthermore, some car insurance providers charge significantly more for the various mileage levels than others.

Unlike most auto insurance companies, at GEICO and National General, annual mileage seems to barely affect the final pricing. Perhaps the two insurers have a standard mileage for drivers regardless of what potential policyholders estimate. In addition, GEICO falls below the national average at every level, while National General flies right past it.

Which is cheapest for drivers with high mileage?

If you love cars, open roads, or long commutes, you may want to look into GEICO. The company’s $46 price tag represents a $40 monthly, or $480 per year, savings versus National General. Compared to the $78 national average, GEICO also does pretty well, returning $204 annually into its customers’ piggy banks.

Annual Mileage GEICO National General National Average 15,000-20,000 $46 $86 $78

Which is cheapest for drivers with low mileage?

Remote workers and occasional drivers should be pleased with GEICO. GEICO’s $40 monthly and $480 per year savings versus National General carry over from the higher-mileage groups. In this category, GEICO crushes the national average, and National General is costlier than both.

Annual Mileage GEICO National General National Average 5,000-10,000 $46 $86 $78

Compare GEICO vs. National General Car Insurance by Credit Score

Consumers with exceptional credit are qualified for some of the lowest rates because car insurance companies have proven a correlation between good credit and safe driving. Even if your score is less than ideal, you can still secure a decent bargain.

As you progress to lower credit tiers, the prices rise in the table below. In detail, National General has the slightest relative shift between drivers with excellent and poor credit, charging those with poor credit 39 percent more. You can compare that to the national average’s 96 percent increase and GEICO’s 100 percent price hike. Even so, GEICO has the lowest rates.

Which is cheapest for good credit?

People with impeccable credit get the most significant benefits from GEICO. For consumers with excellent credit, the insurer is $34 cheaper than National General monthly. Also, GEICO is $38 less expensive per month for people with good credit. And GEICO bests the national averages by $23 or $28 per month, depending on your credit.

Credit Tier GEICO National General National Average Excellent $37 $71 $60 Good $43 $81 $71

Which is cheapest for bad credit?

On-time payments, debt reduction, and reduced credit usage are all things that can help rebuild your credit. And GEICO is the best alternative if you’re still boosting your score. Drivers with average credit at GEICO slide under the national average by $32 every month and National General by $40. And drivers with poor credit also snag the most generous deal at GEICO.

Credit Tier GEICO National General National Average Average $46 $86 $78 Poor $64 $99 $120

Compare GEICO vs. National General Car Insurance by Driving Record

Insurers assess your risk based on your driving record over the last three or five years. So having a clean driving history may be the simplest way to capture a brag-worthy monthly insurance bill. However, if you have lots of mishaps on your driving record, you might lose out on significant savings.

Those with a speeding citation, at-fault collision, or DUI must pay significantly more than people with a clean driving history. Speeding violations cost policyholders an extra $264 per year on average. Also, at-fault accidents kick up the rates by an additional $384, and DUIs push it up by a stunning $552. Those sums should be more than enough incentive to drive defensively.

Which is cheapest for good drivers?

GEICO is a welcoming home for responsible drivers. Customers save $384 per year versus the national average and $480 compared to National General. With all that cash left over, as a safe driver, you may consider adding uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage. And you could also pump up your personal injury protection to safeguard yourself from other drivers.

Driver Type GEICO National General National Average Clean Record $46 $86 $78

Which is cheapest after a speeding ticket?

With ticketing quotas from the police, speed traps, and the unavoidable late morning traffic, it’s no wonder that some drivers get pulled over. So with a speeding ticket on your record, check out GEICO. The insurer’s monthly cost is $47 less than the national average, and it’s $35 below National General, putting a whopping $420 back in your checking account each year.

Driver Type GEICO National General National Average Speeding Ticket $57 $92 $104

Which is cheapest after an accident?

After an accident, you think about deductibles, recovering from bodily injuries, and car insurance prices somewhere in the equation. But you know they’re likely going up at some point. That’s why companies that offer accident forgiveness, like GEICO, are so helpful. At just $72 a month, GEICO cruises under the national average by $41 per month and National General by $56.

Driver Type GEICO National General National Average At-Fault Accident $72 $128 $113

Which is cheapest after a DUI?

DUI auto insurance rates may be so exorbitant that some people prefer to take Uber or Lyft rather than drive. Thankfully, GEICO and National General come to the rescue with premiums lower than the national average by a wide margin. Remarkably, this is the only time National General ties with GEICO. And both save you $228 per year versus the national average.

Driver Type GEICO National General National Average DUI $94 $94 $155

