Compare USAA vs. Allstate: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Why you can trust Insurify
Updated August 15, 2022
USAA vs. Allstate: A Summary
Finding a way to compare car insurance providers is important, as it helps customers choose the company they want their coverage through. Insurify uses a ranking system known as an Insurify Composite Score to compare insurance providers on multiple fronts, including price, customer service, and financial stability.
Below are the results of how USAA and Allstate compare to each other.
|Insurance Company
|Avg. Monthly Car Insurance Quote
|Insurify Composite ScoreThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|USAA
|$43
|96
|Allstate
|$58
|86
ICS Score Explanation:
The Insurify Composite Score (ICS) is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.
Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
USAA
As the fifth-largest auto insurance company in the country, USAA provides car insurance to active and retired military members and their families. Policyholders have the added benefit of conducting their banking and investing through USAA as well.
Over the years, USAA has quickly gained a reputation for having industry-leading customer service. Coupled with an outstanding customer experience, the insurance provider also has the lowest rates across the industry for members who qualify for coverage.
Pros
One of the cheapest auto insurance options across the country
Large market share, with customers in every state across the country
Excellent customer service ratings
Cons
Only offers coverage to active military, veterans, and their family members
Average claims satisfaction ratings
Allstate
Allstate Insurance consistently ranks as one of the county’s top auto insurance providers. With an extensive catalog of insurance products, ranging from full-coverage car insurance to special add-ons such as audio system coverage, it is easy to see why many consumers choose the company.
Allstate has created a wonderful online shopping experience, along with multiple coverage options. A combination of excellent user experience features on its website and mobile app allows policyholders to pay bills, file claims, and request quotes easily.
Pros
Impressive lineup of insurance products for customers to choose from
Multiple discounts and bundles available
Scores extremely well for financial stability rankings
Cons
Car insurance policies are only available in six-month terms
Below-average user experience with online quoting and mobile app
Low customer satisfaction ratings
USAA vs. Allstate – Ratings
Both USAA and Allstate performed exceptionally well on external financial strength ratings. While USAA outperformed Allstate in every category and had above a 900 on the J.D. Power rating, both companies are financially sound. Policyholders should feel confident choosing either provider for their auto insurance.
|Rating Factor
|USAA
|Allstate
|Fitch
|WD
|A+
|A.M. Best
|A++
|A+
|Moody’s
|Aa1
|Aa3
|S&P
|AA+
|AA-
|J.D. Power
|902
|870
The Best Car Insurance Companies in 2022
|Rank
|Company Name
|Average Monthly Quote
|Insurify Composite ScoreThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|1
|Clearcover
Best Overall
|$135
|97
|2
|Nationwide
Best for Safe Drivers
|$199
|89
|3
|American Family
Best for Families with Teen Drivers
|$234
|89
|4
|Safeco
Best for Drivers with Poor Credit
|$186
|86
|5
|Farmers
Best for Rideshare Coverage
|$239
|85
|6
|Foremost
Best for Hassle-Free Claims
|$159
|82
|7
|Liberty Mutual
Best for Accident Forgiveness
|$241
|82
|8
|Mercury
Best for Face-to-Face Service
|$232
|81
|9
|Progressive
Best for Senior Drivers
|$147
|80
|10
|Travelers
Best for Young Drivers
|$163
|80
Most insurance companies have a group of drivers for which their products are perfect. For military members and their families, USAA is one of the cheapest options available. Drivers who like to customize their policy to include accident forgiveness often choose Allstate.
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Compare USAA vs. Allstate: Which Is Cheaper?
Drivers who are looking for the cheapest car insurance should go with USAA. Not only does the company have the lowest average monthly rate, but it is also cheaper than Allstate in every subgroup of drivers.
The Cheapest Car Insurance Companies in 2022
|Rank
|Insurance Company
|Average Cost Per Month
|ICSThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|1
|USH&C
|$44
|Not Rated
|2
|Metromile
|$63
|Not Rated
|3
|Direct Auto
|$64
|Not Rated
|4
|Travelers
|$65
|80
|5
|Kemper
|$71
|Not Rated
|6
|Progressive
|$87
|Not Rated
|7
|Mile Auto
|$91
|85
|8
|National General
|$93
|58
|9
|Clearcover
|$94
|97
|10
|GAINSCO
|$94
|Not Rated
Other than for drivers with a DUI, USAA is the cheapest in the auto insurance industry when it comes to coverage. It is consistently more affordable than other insurance providers and well below the national average. Allstate also performs well in most subcategories, finding itself in the top three cheapest insurance providers for most groups.
Compare USAA vs. Allstate Car Insurance by Age
Age is one factor used by insurance providers that drivers can’t change. Unfortunately, young drivers often pay the most for auto insurance coverage because they have less experience behind the wheel than older drivers.
While USAA and Allstate offer affordable rates for all age groups, teen drivers still pay more for an insurance policy than their older counterparts. Both insurance companies reserve the lowest rates for drivers between 45 and 65.
|Age Group
|USAA Avg. Auto Insurance Rates
|Allstate Avg. Auto insurance Rates
|Teen
|$100
|$124
|20s
|$42
|$56
|30s
|$44
|$56
|40s
|$34
|$53
|50s
|$34
|$50
|60s
|$36
|$52
|70s
|$46
|$58
|80s
|$57
|$69
Compare USAA vs. Allstate Car Insurance by Gender
The data shows that men are more likely to participate in risky driving habits, such as speeding and distracted driving, than women. Due to these statistics, insurance companies often provide slightly cheaper rates to women than men, which is the case for both USAA and Allstate.
While the difference between the two genders for USAA is less than a dollar, the gap between men and women at Allstate is almost $3 per month. Even though it may not seem like much, that adds up to nearly $40 more per year.
Which is cheapest for men?
Both insurance companies offer men pricing that is well below the national average. At USAA, auto insurance quotes average $43 per month, while Allstate has average rates of around $59 for a car insurance policy.
|Gender
|USAA
|Allstate
|Industry Average
|Men
|$43
|$59
|$81
Which is cheapest for women?
Like for men, the average auto insurance policy for women at USAA and Allstate is less than the national average. Between the two, USAA offers the lowest rate, at $42 per month, while Allstate comes in slightly higher, at $56.
|Gender
|USAA
|Allstate
|Industry Average
|Women
|$42
|$56
|$78
Compare USAA vs. Allstate Car Insurance by Mileage
How you plan on using your vehicle can play a factor in how much you pay for insurance coverage each month. For instance, some providers have unique insurance products that make auto policies cheaper for drivers who drive a lot or very little.
Drivers will be happy to know that USAA and Allstate have consistent rates regardless of the number of miles driven annually. Both companies only fluctuate by a few cents when a driver moves from low mileage to high mileage.
Which is cheapest for drivers with high mileage?
Drivers who spend a great deal of time on the road tend to have higher annual mileage numbers. Luckily, both USAA and Allstate have more affordable coverage options for high-mileage drivers than the national average. In this case, USAA offers the cheapest coverage, at $42 per month.
|Annual Mileage
|USAA
|Allstate
|Industry Average
|15,000-20,000
|$42
|$56
|$78
Which is cheapest for drivers with low mileage?
Since low-mileage drivers often don’t use their vehicles very much, finding cheap car insurance is essential. Between USAA and Allstate, USAA has the most affordable auto insurance rates, with an average of $42 per month. Allstate, however, is also below the national average, with an average rate of $56 per month.
|Annual Mileage
|USAA
|Allstate
|Industry Average
|5,000-10,000
|$42
|$56
|$78
Compare USAA vs. Allstate Car Insurance by Credit Score
While credit scores are more commonly used for other purposes, like being approved for a loan or credit card, they can also impact your insurance rates. A driver with a good credit rating is more likely to receive cheaper car insurance than a motorist with an average or poor rating.
Drivers looking to get their car insurance through either USAA or Allstate will notice that both companies offer the best rates for higher credit scores. Motorists can save between $15 and $20 a month by improving their credit rating.
Which is cheapest for good credit?
Although both companies have rates below the national average for drivers with good credit scores, USAA provides the cheapest coverage. With a monthly average of $40, the insurance provider is $12 less per month than Allstate.
|Credit Tier
|USAA
|Allstate
|Industry Average
|Excellent
|$36
|$48
|$60
|Good
|$40
|$53
|$71
Which is cheapest for bad credit?
Having bad credit doesn’t mean that you have to pay an extremely high price for auto insurance. Both USAA and Allstate provide averages that are almost $40 less than the national average. USAA is cheaper by a couple of dollars, but both are great options for motorists with poor credit.
|Credit Tier
|USAA
|Allstate
|Industry Average
|Average
|$42
|$54
|$78
|Poor
|$65
|$66
|$120
Compare USAA vs. Allstate Car Insurance by Driving Record
Your driving record will often have the largest impact on your monthly car insurance payment. For instance, a motorist with a clean record and no history of tickets or accidents will likely pay less due to a lower risk factor for insurers. Likewise, if a driver has multiple accidents or tickets, they are considered high-risk for an insurance provider, and will pay more.
USAA and Allstate approach driving records the same way, providing drivers who have a clean record with the best average rates. Minor offenses, like speeding, have little impact on premiums, while other incidents, such as DUIs, can cause monthly rates to increase significantly.
Which is cheapest for good drivers?
Drivers with a clean record will find that both USAA and Allstate offer competitive rates. USAA is the cheaper option of the two, coming in at $12 less per month, with an average rate of $42 compared to Allstate’s $54.
|Violation
|USAA
|Allstate
|Industry Average
|Clean Record
|$42
|$54
|$78
Which is cheapest after a speeding ticket?
USAA tends to be more lenient toward drivers who have a speeding ticket on their record. Rates for the company only increase by $9, and averages are still well below the national average of $87. Allstate is more expensive, at $70 a month, but this also beats the national average.
|Violation
|USAA
|Allstate
|Industry Average
|Speeding Ticket
|$51
|$70
|$104
Which is cheapest after an accident?
Accidents are an unfortunate part of driving. If you have been involved in an accident recently or have an at-fault accident on your record, USAA offers the cheapest rates. With an average of $59 per month, the company is almost $40 less than the national average and $23 less than Allstate.
|Violation
|USAA
|Allstate
|Industry Average
|At-Fault Accident
|$60
|$82
|$113
Which is cheapest after a DUI?
Since DUIs are one of the riskiest offenses a driver can commit, rates tend to soar when a driver applies for coverage with one on their record. Still, USAA offers the cheapest rates, with a monthly average of $84 compared to the Allstate monthly average of $102 and the national average of $113.
|Violation
|Esurance
|GEICO
|Industry Average
|DUI
|$84
|$102
|$155
USAA vs. Allstate Car Insurance: What discounts does each offer?
|Discount Type
|USAA Insurance
|Allstate Insurance
|Multi-policy
|New vehicle
|Good student
|Full payment
|Safe driver
|Multi-vehicle
|Defensive driving
|Driver training
|Low mileage
|Vehicle storage
|Family discount
|Loyalty
|Military installation
|Anti-theft device
|Antilock brakes
|Responsible payer
|Early signing
Our Methodology and How We Compared USAA and Allstate
The car insurance quotes provided in Insurify’s insurance company comparison guides are based on the analysis of over 50 thousand insurance quotes from 500 ZIP codes nationwide. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of factors car insurance providers weigh to calculate rates, including driver demographics, driving record, credit score, desired coverage level, and more to give representative samples.
Insurify’s analysis also incorporates the Insurify Composite Score (ICS) assigned to each insurance provider. The ICS is a proprietary rating calculated by weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.
Ratings used to calculate the ICS include Financial Strength Ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
With the above insights and ranking methods, Insurify is able to offer car insurance shoppers a window into how insurance providers compare to one another in terms of both cost and quality.
Frequently Asked Questions: USAA vs. Allstate
Drivers looking for the cheapest rates should choose USAA car insurance over Allstate. On average, a standard auto policy is $42 per month with USAA compared to Allstate, where coverage costs $57 each month. Motorists should also consider specific driver discounts that can help lower the monthly premium.
Even though Allstate has many positives and provides excellent coverage for policyholders, USAA is still the better option for those who qualify. USAA has one of the best customer service ratings in the industry and strong financial stability ratings.
It can still be challenging to decide between USAA or Allstate, even with an abundance of information. That is why many customers use a comparison tool to help compare car insurance quotes. Insurify has a built-in comparison platform that allows policyholders to review multiple quotes at a time while remaining on one page.