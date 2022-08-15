Compare USAA vs. Allstate: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

Compare USAA vs. Allstate: Which Is Cheaper?

Drivers who are looking for the cheapest car insurance should go with USAA. Not only does the company have the lowest average monthly rate, but it is also cheaper than Allstate in every subgroup of drivers.

The Cheapest Car Insurance Companies in 2022

Rank Insurance Company Average Cost Per Month ICS The Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews. 1 USH&C $44 Not Rated 2 Metromile $63 Not Rated 3 Direct Auto $64 Not Rated 4 Travelers $65 80 5 Kemper $71 Not Rated 6 Progressive $87 Not Rated 7 Mile Auto $91 85 8 National General $93 58 9 Clearcover $94 97 10 GAINSCO $94 Not Rated

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Other than for drivers with a DUI, USAA is the cheapest in the auto insurance industry when it comes to coverage. It is consistently more affordable than other insurance providers and well below the national average. Allstate also performs well in most subcategories, finding itself in the top three cheapest insurance providers for most groups.

Compare USAA vs. Allstate Car Insurance by Age

Age is one factor used by insurance providers that drivers can’t change. Unfortunately, young drivers often pay the most for auto insurance coverage because they have less experience behind the wheel than older drivers.

While USAA and Allstate offer affordable rates for all age groups, teen drivers still pay more for an insurance policy than their older counterparts. Both insurance companies reserve the lowest rates for drivers between 45 and 65.

Age Group USAA Avg. Auto Insurance Rates Allstate Avg. Auto insurance Rates Teen $100 $124 20s $42 $56 30s $44 $56 40s $34 $53 50s $34 $50 60s $36 $52 70s $46 $58 80s $57 $69

Compare USAA vs. Allstate Car Insurance by Gender

The data shows that men are more likely to participate in risky driving habits, such as speeding and distracted driving, than women. Due to these statistics, insurance companies often provide slightly cheaper rates to women than men, which is the case for both USAA and Allstate.

While the difference between the two genders for USAA is less than a dollar, the gap between men and women at Allstate is almost $3 per month. Even though it may not seem like much, that adds up to nearly $40 more per year.

Which is cheapest for men?

Both insurance companies offer men pricing that is well below the national average. At USAA, auto insurance quotes average $43 per month, while Allstate has average rates of around $59 for a car insurance policy.

Gender USAA Allstate Industry Average Men $43 $59 $81

Which is cheapest for women?

Like for men, the average auto insurance policy for women at USAA and Allstate is less than the national average. Between the two, USAA offers the lowest rate, at $42 per month, while Allstate comes in slightly higher, at $56.

Gender USAA Allstate Industry Average Women $42 $56 $78

Compare USAA vs. Allstate Car Insurance by Mileage

How you plan on using your vehicle can play a factor in how much you pay for insurance coverage each month. For instance, some providers have unique insurance products that make auto policies cheaper for drivers who drive a lot or very little.

Drivers will be happy to know that USAA and Allstate have consistent rates regardless of the number of miles driven annually. Both companies only fluctuate by a few cents when a driver moves from low mileage to high mileage.

Which is cheapest for drivers with high mileage?

Drivers who spend a great deal of time on the road tend to have higher annual mileage numbers. Luckily, both USAA and Allstate have more affordable coverage options for high-mileage drivers than the national average. In this case, USAA offers the cheapest coverage, at $42 per month.

Annual Mileage USAA Allstate Industry Average 15,000-20,000 $42 $56 $78

Which is cheapest for drivers with low mileage?

Since low-mileage drivers often don’t use their vehicles very much, finding cheap car insurance is essential. Between USAA and Allstate, USAA has the most affordable auto insurance rates, with an average of $42 per month. Allstate, however, is also below the national average, with an average rate of $56 per month.

Annual Mileage USAA Allstate Industry Average 5,000-10,000 $42 $56 $78

Compare USAA vs. Allstate Car Insurance by Credit Score

While credit scores are more commonly used for other purposes, like being approved for a loan or credit card, they can also impact your insurance rates. A driver with a good credit rating is more likely to receive cheaper car insurance than a motorist with an average or poor rating.

Drivers looking to get their car insurance through either USAA or Allstate will notice that both companies offer the best rates for higher credit scores. Motorists can save between $15 and $20 a month by improving their credit rating.

Which is cheapest for good credit?

Although both companies have rates below the national average for drivers with good credit scores, USAA provides the cheapest coverage. With a monthly average of $40, the insurance provider is $12 less per month than Allstate.

Credit Tier USAA Allstate Industry Average Excellent $36 $48 $60 Good $40 $53 $71

Which is cheapest for bad credit?

Having bad credit doesn’t mean that you have to pay an extremely high price for auto insurance. Both USAA and Allstate provide averages that are almost $40 less than the national average. USAA is cheaper by a couple of dollars, but both are great options for motorists with poor credit.

Credit Tier USAA Allstate Industry Average Average $42 $54 $78 Poor $65 $66 $120

Compare USAA vs. Allstate Car Insurance by Driving Record

Your driving record will often have the largest impact on your monthly car insurance payment. For instance, a motorist with a clean record and no history of tickets or accidents will likely pay less due to a lower risk factor for insurers. Likewise, if a driver has multiple accidents or tickets, they are considered high-risk for an insurance provider, and will pay more.

USAA and Allstate approach driving records the same way, providing drivers who have a clean record with the best average rates. Minor offenses, like speeding, have little impact on premiums, while other incidents, such as DUIs, can cause monthly rates to increase significantly.

Which is cheapest for good drivers?

Drivers with a clean record will find that both USAA and Allstate offer competitive rates. USAA is the cheaper option of the two, coming in at $12 less per month, with an average rate of $42 compared to Allstate’s $54.

Violation USAA Allstate Industry Average Clean Record $42 $54 $78

Which is cheapest after a speeding ticket?

USAA tends to be more lenient toward drivers who have a speeding ticket on their record. Rates for the company only increase by $9, and averages are still well below the national average of $87. Allstate is more expensive, at $70 a month, but this also beats the national average.

Violation USAA Allstate Industry Average Speeding Ticket $51 $70 $104

Which is cheapest after an accident?

Accidents are an unfortunate part of driving. If you have been involved in an accident recently or have an at-fault accident on your record, USAA offers the cheapest rates. With an average of $59 per month, the company is almost $40 less than the national average and $23 less than Allstate.

Violation USAA Allstate Industry Average At-Fault Accident $60 $82 $113

Which is cheapest after a DUI?

Since DUIs are one of the riskiest offenses a driver can commit, rates tend to soar when a driver applies for coverage with one on their record. Still, USAA offers the cheapest rates, with a monthly average of $84 compared to the Allstate monthly average of $102 and the national average of $113.

Violation Esurance GEICO Industry Average DUI $84 $102 $155

