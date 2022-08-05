Compare Safeco vs. Allstate: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

Compare Safeco vs. Allstate: Which Is Cheaper?

Allstate is significantly cheaper than Safeco for all types of drivers. Whether you have bad credit and infractions on your record or a squeaky clean driving history, you’ll likely pay less at Allstate. However, you might find the cheapest rates at another company altogether. The best way to find out is to get a customized quote from Insurify.

The Cheapest Car Insurance Companies in 2022

Rank Insurance Company Average Cost Per Month ICS The Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews. 1 USH&C $44 Not Rated 2 Metromile $63 Not Rated 3 Direct Auto $64 Not Rated 4 Travelers $65 80 5 Kemper $71 Not Rated 6 Progressive $87 Not Rated 7 Mile Auto $91 85 8 National General $93 58 9 Clearcover $94 97 10 GAINSCO $94 Not Rated

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Neither Safeco nor Allstate is on the list of the cheapest car insurance companies. For every type of driver, there is an insurer offering cheaper average premiums for auto policies than you can find from Safeco or Allstate. Though Allstate is relatively affordable compared to Safeco, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA often beat the company’s prices.

Compare Safeco vs. Allstate Car Insurance by Age

Car insurance rates are higher for young drivers, who have less experience with safe driving. Teen drivers are more likely to crash than any other age group. For this reason, insurance companies will consider your age when underwriting your policy. Here’s how Safeco and Allstate compare in terms of average monthly cost for each age group.

Age Group Safeco Allstate Teens $521 $124 20s $173 $56 30s $163 $56 40s $158 $53 50s $135 $50 60s $130 $52 70s $173 $58 80s $177 $69

Allstate offers cheaper average premiums than Safeco for drivers of all ages. Teen drivers pay especially high rates at Safeco.

Compare Safeco vs. Allstate Car Insurance by Gender

In most states, auto insurance providers will consider your gender when setting the rates for your insurance policy. Women tend to pay slightly less over their lives, and the gap can be even greater for young drivers. Here’s what Safeco and Allstate charge on average for men and women.

Insurance Company Avg. Monthly Car Insurance Quote for Women Avg. Monthly Car Insurance Quote for Men Safeco $169 $182 Allstate $56 $59

Allstate offers cheaper premiums than Safeco for both men and women.

Which is cheapest for men?

Gender Safeco Allstate Industry Average Men $182 $59 $81

Allstate is cheaper than Safeco and the industry average quote for men. The average monthly cost for male policyholders at Allstate is just $59.

Which is cheapest for women?

Gender Safeco Allstate Industry Average Women $169 $56 $78

The monthly average premium for women is significantly cheaper at Allstate than it is at Safeco. Allstate also beats the industry average by more than $12 per month, or $144 a year.

Compare Safeco vs. Allstate Car Insurance by Mileage

Your driving habits, including your mileage, affect your car insurance rates. Drivers who estimate low annual mileage tend to pay less than drivers with high mileage. Usage-based programs that track your actual mileage can sometimes lower your rates, but here’s what you can expect based on the mileage estimates you provide.

Which is cheapest for drivers with high mileage?

Annual Mileage Safeco Allstate Industry Average 20,000 $196 $56 $78 15,000 $190 $56 $78

Allstate offers cheaper coverage for drivers with high mileage—the company’s average rates beat the industry average. Safeco charges more than triple what Allstate charges on average.

Which is cheapest for drivers with low mileage?

Annual Mileage Safeco Allstate Industry Average 5,000 $167 $56 $78 10,000 $172 $56 $78

Allstate also beats Safeco and the industry average for drivers with low mileage. Allstate’s rates are consistently low, no matter how much you drive.

Compare Safeco vs. Allstate Car Insurance by Credit Score

A few states prohibit the use of your credit score in setting car insurance rates, including California, Massachusetts, Hawaii, and Michigan. But most states will consider your credit-based insurance score when determining your rates due to a correlation between bad credit and more frequent claims filing. Drivers with excellent credit will pay the cheapest rates in most states. Here’s what you can expect.

Which is cheapest for good credit?

Credit Tier Safeco Allstate Industry Average Excellent $184 $48 $60 Good $196 $53 $71

You’re likely to find cheaper rates at Allstate, no matter the information on your credit report. Allstate offers cheaper average rates than Safeco and the industry average for drivers with good or excellent credit.

Which is cheapest for bad credit?

Credit Tier Safeco Allstate Industry Average Average $153 $54 $78 Poor $284 $66 $120

Allstate is cheaper for drivers with bad credit as well, beating both Safeco and the industry average. Drivers with poor credit will pay especially high rates at Safeco.

Compare Safeco vs. Allstate Car Insurance by Driving Record

If you have accidents or violations on your driving record, insurers will view you as a high-risk driver and charge you higher premiums. For example, a DUI or speeding ticket shows your insurance company that you’re not taking every safety precaution on the road. Sometimes, usage-based programs like those offered by Safeco and Allstate can offset the high cost.

You can also ask your insurance agent about discounts available for taking a defensive driving course. But in general, you should expect to pay more if there are infractions in your driving history. Every insurer will price your premiums differently, however. Here’s what you can expect from Allstate and Safeco car insurance.

Which is cheapest for good drivers?

Driver Type Safeco Allstate Industry Average Drivers with a Clean Record $164 $54 $78

Drivers with a clean record pay three times as much for car insurance at Safeco than they would at Allstate, on average. Allstate is cheaper than both Safeco and the industry average for drivers with a clean driving record.

Which is cheapest after a speeding ticket?

Driver Type Safeco Allstate Industry Average Drivers with a Speeding Ticket $209 $70 $104

Allstate’s average premiums beat Safeco and the industry average for drivers who have been written a speeding ticket. Expect to pay steep rates at Safeco if you have infractions on your record.

Which is cheapest after an accident?

Driver Type Safeco Allstate Industry Average Drivers with a Car Accident $213 $82 $113

Allstate offers cheaper auto insurance rates to drivers who have been in an at-fault accident, beating both Safeco and the industry average.

Which is cheapest after a DUI?

Driver Type Safeco Allstate Industry Average Drivers with a DUI $321 $102 $155

A DUI is a serious offense, and in most states, it requires your insurance company to file an SR-22 on your behalf. That drives up the cost of car insurance. But drivers with DUIs on their records can still find relatively affordable rates from a company like Allstate, which is cheaper than both Safeco and the industry average.