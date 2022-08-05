Compare Safeco vs. Allstate: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Why you can trust Insurify
Updated August 5, 2022
Safeco vs. Allstate: A Summary
If you’re on the hunt for auto insurance, comparing car insurance quotes is an essential step. Two nationally recognized car insurance providers you might consider are Safeco and Allstate. Here’s how those two companies compare in terms of cost and reputability.
|Insurance Company
|Avg. Monthly Car Insurance Quote
|Insurify Composite ScoreThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|Safeco
|$176
|86
|Allstate
|$58
|85
Insurify Composite Score
The Insurify Composite Score (ICS) is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.
Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
Safeco
Safeco, a member of Liberty Mutual Group, is an insurance company offering vehicle, property, and other insurance coverage options in 46 states. Safeco offers all the standard auto insurance coverages, including collision and comprehensive coverage, along with new vehicle replacement and rental car reimbursement coverage.
You can save money with Safeco’s accident forgiveness policy, claims-free cash back, and diminishing deductible. The company also has solid financial strength ratings and a well-rated mobile app. However, Safeco is rated below average by J.D. Power for customer satisfaction, and the company also has a higher-than-expected number of complaints with the NAIC given its size.
Pros
A (Excellent) financial strength rating from A.M. Best
Rewards for staying accident-free
RightTrack usage-based program
Guaranteed repair network
Well-rated mobile app
Offers roadside assistance
Sold exclusively through independent agents
Cons
Higher-than-expected number of complaints with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners in 2020
Rated below average by J.D. Power
Mixed customer service reviews on third-party websites
Higher-than-average premiums
Allstate
Allstate is an insurance provider that has been around for more than 90 years and offers a variety of insurance products, including auto, homeowners insurance, renters, and life insurance, in all 50 states. The company offers affordable coverage and a variety of discounts. Allstate also has some unique offerings, including classic car insurance and rideshare coverage.
Allstate has about the expected number of complaints with the NAIC for a company of its size, but customer service reviews on third-party websites are mixed. The company has great financial strength ratings, but J.D. Power ratings for the insurer are below average.
Pros
Rideshare coverage offered
Excellent financial strength ratings, which show Allstate can reliably pay insurance claims
Drivewise telematics rewards program
Multi-policy discounts
Cheap coverage
Offers roadside assistance
Cons
Mixed app ratings on Google Play
Mixed customer service reviews on third-party websites
Rated below average by J.D. Power
Safeco Insurance vs. Allstate — Ratings
Both Safeco and Allstate are rated relatively well by external rating agencies that assess the financial strength and customer service of insurance providers. However, Allstate outperforms Safeco on S&P ratings and J.D. Power ratings.
|Rating Factor
|Safeco
|Allstate
|Fitch
|Withdrawn
|A+
|A.M. Best
|A
|A+
|Moody’s
|Withdrawn
|Aa3
|S&P
|BBB
|AA+
|J.D. Power
|862
|870
The Best Car Insurance Companies in 2022
|Rank
|Company Name
|Average Monthly Quote
|Insurify Composite ScoreThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|1
|Clearcover
Best Overall
|$135
|97
|2
|Nationwide
Best for Safe Drivers
|$199
|89
|3
|American Family
Best for Families with Teen Drivers
|$234
|89
|4
|Safeco
Best for Drivers with Poor Credit
|$186
|86
|5
|Farmers
Best for Rideshare Coverage
|$239
|85
|6
|Foremost
Best for Hassle-Free Claims
|$159
|82
|7
|Liberty Mutual
Best for Accident Forgiveness
|$241
|82
|8
|Mercury
Best for Face-to-Face Service
|$232
|81
|9
|Progressive
Best for Senior Drivers
|$147
|80
|10
|Travelers
Best for Young Drivers
|$163
|80
See More: The Best Car Insurance Companies
Safeco is one of the best car insurance companies, according to our analysis of a variety of data. While Allstate didn’t make the list, it is still a reputable company that might be best for certain drivers, particularly those who need rideshare coverage at a low cost.
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Compare Safeco vs. Allstate: Which Is Cheaper?
Allstate is significantly cheaper than Safeco for all types of drivers. Whether you have bad credit and infractions on your record or a squeaky clean driving history, you’ll likely pay less at Allstate. However, you might find the cheapest rates at another company altogether. The best way to find out is to get a customized quote from Insurify.
The Cheapest Car Insurance Companies in 2022
|Rank
|Insurance Company
|Average Cost Per Month
|ICSThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|1
|USH&C
|$44
|Not Rated
|2
|Metromile
|$63
|Not Rated
|3
|Direct Auto
|$64
|Not Rated
|4
|Travelers
|$65
|80
|5
|Kemper
|$71
|Not Rated
|6
|Progressive
|$87
|Not Rated
|7
|Mile Auto
|$91
|85
|8
|National General
|$93
|58
|9
|Clearcover
|$94
|97
|10
|GAINSCO
|$94
|Not Rated
Neither Safeco nor Allstate is on the list of the cheapest car insurance companies. For every type of driver, there is an insurer offering cheaper average premiums for auto policies than you can find from Safeco or Allstate. Though Allstate is relatively affordable compared to Safeco, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA often beat the company’s prices.
See More: The Cheapest Car Insurance Companies
Compare Safeco vs. Allstate Car Insurance by Age
Car insurance rates are higher for young drivers, who have less experience with safe driving. Teen drivers are more likely to crash than any other age group. For this reason, insurance companies will consider your age when underwriting your policy. Here’s how Safeco and Allstate compare in terms of average monthly cost for each age group.
|Age Group
|Safeco
|Allstate
|Teens
|$521
|$124
|20s
|$173
|$56
|30s
|$163
|$56
|40s
|$158
|$53
|50s
|$135
|$50
|60s
|$130
|$52
|70s
|$173
|$58
|80s
|$177
|$69
Allstate offers cheaper average premiums than Safeco for drivers of all ages. Teen drivers pay especially high rates at Safeco.
Compare Safeco vs. Allstate Car Insurance by Gender
In most states, auto insurance providers will consider your gender when setting the rates for your insurance policy. Women tend to pay slightly less over their lives, and the gap can be even greater for young drivers. Here’s what Safeco and Allstate charge on average for men and women.
|Insurance Company
|Avg. Monthly Car Insurance Quote for Women
|Avg. Monthly Car Insurance Quote for Men
|Safeco
|$169
|$182
|Allstate
|$56
|$59
Allstate offers cheaper premiums than Safeco for both men and women.
Which is cheapest for men?
|Gender
|Safeco
|Allstate
|Industry Average
|Men
|$182
|$59
|$81
Allstate is cheaper than Safeco and the industry average quote for men. The average monthly cost for male policyholders at Allstate is just $59.
Which is cheapest for women?
|Gender
|Safeco
|Allstate
|Industry Average
|Women
|$169
|$56
|$78
The monthly average premium for women is significantly cheaper at Allstate than it is at Safeco. Allstate also beats the industry average by more than $12 per month, or $144 a year.
Compare Safeco vs. Allstate Car Insurance by Mileage
Your driving habits, including your mileage, affect your car insurance rates. Drivers who estimate low annual mileage tend to pay less than drivers with high mileage. Usage-based programs that track your actual mileage can sometimes lower your rates, but here’s what you can expect based on the mileage estimates you provide.
Which is cheapest for drivers with high mileage?
|Annual Mileage
|Safeco
|Allstate
|Industry Average
|20,000
|$196
|$56
|$78
|15,000
|$190
|$56
|$78
Allstate offers cheaper coverage for drivers with high mileage—the company’s average rates beat the industry average. Safeco charges more than triple what Allstate charges on average.
Which is cheapest for drivers with low mileage?
|Annual Mileage
|Safeco
|Allstate
|Industry Average
|5,000
|$167
|$56
|$78
|10,000
|$172
|$56
|$78
Allstate also beats Safeco and the industry average for drivers with low mileage. Allstate’s rates are consistently low, no matter how much you drive.
Compare Safeco vs. Allstate Car Insurance by Credit Score
A few states prohibit the use of your credit score in setting car insurance rates, including California, Massachusetts, Hawaii, and Michigan. But most states will consider your credit-based insurance score when determining your rates due to a correlation between bad credit and more frequent claims filing. Drivers with excellent credit will pay the cheapest rates in most states. Here’s what you can expect.
Which is cheapest for good credit?
|Credit Tier
|Safeco
|Allstate
|Industry Average
|Excellent
|$184
|$48
|$60
|Good
|$196
|$53
|$71
You’re likely to find cheaper rates at Allstate, no matter the information on your credit report. Allstate offers cheaper average rates than Safeco and the industry average for drivers with good or excellent credit.
Which is cheapest for bad credit?
|Credit Tier
|Safeco
|Allstate
|Industry Average
|Average
|$153
|$54
|$78
|Poor
|$284
|$66
|$120
Allstate is cheaper for drivers with bad credit as well, beating both Safeco and the industry average. Drivers with poor credit will pay especially high rates at Safeco.
Compare Safeco vs. Allstate Car Insurance by Driving Record
If you have accidents or violations on your driving record, insurers will view you as a high-risk driver and charge you higher premiums. For example, a DUI or speeding ticket shows your insurance company that you’re not taking every safety precaution on the road. Sometimes, usage-based programs like those offered by Safeco and Allstate can offset the high cost.
You can also ask your insurance agent about discounts available for taking a defensive driving course. But in general, you should expect to pay more if there are infractions in your driving history. Every insurer will price your premiums differently, however. Here’s what you can expect from Allstate and Safeco car insurance.
Which is cheapest for good drivers?
|Driver Type
|Safeco
|Allstate
|Industry Average
|Drivers with a Clean Record
|$164
|$54
|$78
Drivers with a clean record pay three times as much for car insurance at Safeco than they would at Allstate, on average. Allstate is cheaper than both Safeco and the industry average for drivers with a clean driving record.
Which is cheapest after a speeding ticket?
|Driver Type
|Safeco
|Allstate
|Industry Average
|Drivers with a Speeding Ticket
|$209
|$70
|$104
Allstate’s average premiums beat Safeco and the industry average for drivers who have been written a speeding ticket. Expect to pay steep rates at Safeco if you have infractions on your record.
Which is cheapest after an accident?
|Driver Type
|Safeco
|Allstate
|Industry Average
|Drivers with a Car Accident
|$213
|$82
|$113
Allstate offers cheaper auto insurance rates to drivers who have been in an at-fault accident, beating both Safeco and the industry average.
Which is cheapest after a DUI?
|Driver Type
|Safeco
|Allstate
|Industry Average
|Drivers with a DUI
|$321
|$102
|$155
A DUI is a serious offense, and in most states, it requires your insurance company to file an SR-22 on your behalf. That drives up the cost of car insurance. But drivers with DUIs on their records can still find relatively affordable rates from a company like Allstate, which is cheaper than both Safeco and the industry average.
Safeco vs. Allstate Car Insurance: What discounts does each offer?
|Discount
|Safeco
|Allstate
|Usage-based safe driving
|Accident-free
|Accident prevention
|Multi-policy
|Smart student
|Vehicle safety
|Claims-free / safe driving
|Early signing
|Payment
Our Methodology and How We Compared Safeco and Allstate
The car insurance quotes provided in Insurify’s insurance company comparison guides are based on the analysis of over 50 thousand insurance quotes from 500 ZIP codes nationwide. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of factors car insurance providers weigh to calculate rates, including driver demographics, driving record, credit score, desired coverage level, and more to give representative samples.
Insurify’s analysis also incorporates the Insurify Composite Score (ICS) assigned to each insurance provider. The ICS is a proprietary rating calculated by weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.
Ratings used to calculate the ICS include Financial Strength Ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
With the above insights and ranking methods, Insurify is able to offer car insurance shoppers a window into how insurance providers compare to one another in terms of both cost and quality.
Frequently Asked Questions
Allstate policyholders pay less for car insurance on average than Safeco policyholders. That’s true for all types of drivers, whether you’re young or old, male or female. Even drivers with infractions on their records pay less at Allstate.
Our analysis of a variety of data revealed that Safeco is a better insurance company than Allstate. Safeco also offers some unique features, like accident forgiveness. However, Allstate is also a reputable company with great financial strength ratings, coverage options, and discounts.
This guide can help you assess which of the two companies is more affordable, has the coverage you need, and offers the discounts you’re looking for. But the easiest way to check your individual rate with Safeco and Allstate simultaneously is to use Insurify to compare car insurance quotes. The average Insurify user saves $585 per year by switching!
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.