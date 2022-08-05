4.8out of 3,000+ reviews

Compare Safeco vs. Allstate: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
auto insurance

Why you can trust Insurify

Insurify is America's highest-rated insurance comparison platform. We partner with the nation's top insurance companies and are licensed as an agent in all 50 states. However, the insurance experts writing our content operate independently of our partners, and you can learn more about how we make money by viewing our advertising disclosures. Also check out reviews from over 3,000 satisfied customers, our data methodology, and our editorial standards.
Car InsurancedelimiterCompaniesdelimiterComparedelimiterAllstate Vs Safeco
Car InsurancedelimiterCompaniesdelimiterComparedelimiterAllstate Vs Safeco

Why you can trust Insurify

Insurify is America's highest-rated insurance comparison platform. We partner with the nation's top insurance companies and are licensed as an agent in all 50 states. However, the insurance experts writing our content operate independently of our partners, and you can learn more about how we make money by viewing our advertising disclosures. Also check out reviews from over 3,000 satisfied customers, our data methodology, and our editorial standards.
Lindsay Frankel
Written by
Lindsay Frankel
Photo of an Insurify author
Written by
Lindsay Frankel
Insurance Writer
Lindsay Frankel is a content writer specializing in personal finance and auto insurance topics. Her work has been featured in publications such as LendingTree, The Balance, Coverage.com, Bankrate, NextAdvisor, and FinanceBuzz.
Tanveen Vohra
Edited by
Tanveen Vohra
Photo of an Insurify author
Edited by
Tanveen Vohra
Editorial Manager
Tanveen Vohra is an editorial manager at Insurify specializing in writing about property and casualty insurance. Through her work, Tanveen helps consumers better understand the components of their insurance policies so they can make smarter purchase decisions.Tanveen's work has been cited by CNBC , Fox Business, Business Insider, Fortune, and Market Watch, among others.

Updated August 5, 2022

Safeco vs. Allstate: A Summary

If you’re on the hunt for auto insurance, comparing car insurance quotes is an essential step. Two nationally recognized car insurance providers you might consider are Safeco and Allstate. Here’s how those two companies compare in terms of cost and reputability.

Insurance CompanyAvg. Monthly Car Insurance QuoteInsurify Composite ScoreThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
Safeco$17686
Allstate$5885
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.
Insurify Composite Score

The Insurify Composite Score (ICS) is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.

Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.

Safeco

Safeco, a member of Liberty Mutual Group, is an insurance company offering vehicle, property, and other insurance coverage options in 46 states. Safeco offers all the standard auto insurance coverages, including collision and comprehensive coverage, along with new vehicle replacement and rental car reimbursement coverage.

You can save money with Safeco’s accident forgiveness policy, claims-free cash back, and diminishing deductible. The company also has solid financial strength ratings and a well-rated mobile app. However, Safeco is rated below average by J.D. Power for customer satisfaction, and the company also has a higher-than-expected number of complaints with the NAIC given its size.

Pros

  • A (Excellent) financial strength rating from A.M. Best

  • Rewards for staying accident-free

  • RightTrack usage-based program

  • Guaranteed repair network

  • Well-rated mobile app

  • Offers roadside assistance

  • Sold exclusively through independent agents

Cons

  • Higher-than-expected number of complaints with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners in 2020

  • Rated below average by J.D. Power

  • Mixed customer service reviews on third-party websites

  • Higher-than-average premiums

Allstate

Allstate is an insurance provider that has been around for more than 90 years and offers a variety of insurance products, including auto, homeowners insurance, renters, and life insurance, in all 50 states. The company offers affordable coverage and a variety of discounts. Allstate also has some unique offerings, including classic car insurance and rideshare coverage.

Allstate has about the expected number of complaints with the NAIC for a company of its size, but customer service reviews on third-party websites are mixed. The company has great financial strength ratings, but J.D. Power ratings for the insurer are below average.

Pros

  • Rideshare coverage offered

  • Excellent financial strength ratings, which show Allstate can reliably pay insurance claims

  • Drivewise telematics rewards program

  • Multi-policy discounts

  • Cheap coverage

  • Offers roadside assistance

Cons

  • Mixed app ratings on Google Play

  • Mixed customer service reviews on third-party websites

  • Rated below average by J.D. Power

Safeco Insurance vs. Allstate — Ratings

Both Safeco and Allstate are rated relatively well by external rating agencies that assess the financial strength and customer service of insurance providers. However, Allstate outperforms Safeco on S&P ratings and J.D. Power ratings.

Rating FactorSafecoAllstate
FitchWithdrawnA+
A.M. BestAA+
Moody’sWithdrawnAa3
S&PBBBAA+
J.D. Power862870

The Best Car Insurance Companies in 2022

RankCompany NameAverage Monthly QuoteInsurify Composite ScoreThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
1Clearcover
Best Overall		$13597
2Nationwide
Best for Safe Drivers		$19989
3American Family
Best for Families with Teen Drivers		$23489
4Safeco
Best for Drivers with Poor Credit		$18686
5Farmers
Best for Rideshare Coverage		$23985
6Foremost
Best for Hassle-Free Claims		$15982
7Liberty Mutual
Best for Accident Forgiveness		$24182
8Mercury
Best for Face-to-Face Service		$23281
9Progressive
Best for Senior Drivers		$14780
10Travelers
Best for Young Drivers		$16380
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

See More: The Best Car Insurance Companies

Safeco is one of the best car insurance companies, according to our analysis of a variety of data. While Allstate didn’t make the list, it is still a reputable company that might be best for certain drivers, particularly those who need rideshare coverage at a low cost.

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.

Compare Safeco vs. Allstate: Which Is Cheaper?

Allstate is significantly cheaper than Safeco for all types of drivers. Whether you have bad credit and infractions on your record or a squeaky clean driving history, you’ll likely pay less at Allstate. However, you might find the cheapest rates at another company altogether. The best way to find out is to get a customized quote from Insurify.

The Cheapest Car Insurance Companies in 2022

RankInsurance CompanyAverage Cost Per MonthICSThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
1USH&C$44Not Rated
2Metromile$63Not Rated
3Direct Auto$64Not Rated
4Travelers$6580
5Kemper$71Not Rated
6Progressive$87Not Rated
7Mile Auto$9185
8National General$9358
9Clearcover$9497
10GAINSCO$94Not Rated
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Neither Safeco nor Allstate is on the list of the cheapest car insurance companies. For every type of driver, there is an insurer offering cheaper average premiums for auto policies than you can find from Safeco or Allstate. Though Allstate is relatively affordable compared to Safeco, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA often beat the company’s prices.

See More: The Cheapest Car Insurance Companies

Compare Safeco vs. Allstate Car Insurance by Age

Car insurance rates are higher for young drivers, who have less experience with safe driving. Teen drivers are more likely to crash than any other age group. For this reason, insurance companies will consider your age when underwriting your policy. Here’s how Safeco and Allstate compare in terms of average monthly cost for each age group.

Age GroupSafecoAllstate
Teens$521$124
20s$173$56
30s$163$56
40s$158$53
50s$135$50
60s$130$52
70s$173$58
80s$177$69
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Allstate offers cheaper average premiums than Safeco for drivers of all ages. Teen drivers pay especially high rates at Safeco.

Compare Safeco vs. Allstate Car Insurance by Gender

In most states, auto insurance providers will consider your gender when setting the rates for your insurance policy. Women tend to pay slightly less over their lives, and the gap can be even greater for young drivers. Here’s what Safeco and Allstate charge on average for men and women.

Insurance CompanyAvg. Monthly Car Insurance Quote for WomenAvg. Monthly Car Insurance Quote for Men
Safeco$169$182
Allstate$56$59
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Allstate offers cheaper premiums than Safeco for both men and women.

Which is cheapest for men?

GenderSafecoAllstateIndustry Average
Men$182$59$81
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Allstate is cheaper than Safeco and the industry average quote for men. The average monthly cost for male policyholders at Allstate is just $59.

Which is cheapest for women?

GenderSafecoAllstateIndustry Average
Women$169$56$78
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

The monthly average premium for women is significantly cheaper at Allstate than it is at Safeco. Allstate also beats the industry average by more than $12 per month, or $144 a year.

Compare Safeco vs. Allstate Car Insurance by Mileage

Your driving habits, including your mileage, affect your car insurance rates. Drivers who estimate low annual mileage tend to pay less than drivers with high mileage. Usage-based programs that track your actual mileage can sometimes lower your rates, but here’s what you can expect based on the mileage estimates you provide.

Which is cheapest for drivers with high mileage?

Annual MileageSafecoAllstateIndustry Average
20,000$196$56$78
15,000$190$56$78
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Allstate offers cheaper coverage for drivers with high mileage—the company’s average rates beat the industry average. Safeco charges more than triple what Allstate charges on average.

Which is cheapest for drivers with low mileage?

Annual MileageSafecoAllstateIndustry Average
5,000$167$56$78
10,000$172$56$78
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Allstate also beats Safeco and the industry average for drivers with low mileage. Allstate’s rates are consistently low, no matter how much you drive.

Compare Safeco vs. Allstate Car Insurance by Credit Score

A few states prohibit the use of your credit score in setting car insurance rates, including California, Massachusetts, Hawaii, and Michigan. But most states will consider your credit-based insurance score when determining your rates due to a correlation between bad credit and more frequent claims filing. Drivers with excellent credit will pay the cheapest rates in most states. Here’s what you can expect.

Which is cheapest for good credit?

Credit TierSafecoAllstateIndustry Average
Excellent$184$48$60
Good$196$53$71
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

You’re likely to find cheaper rates at Allstate, no matter the information on your credit report. Allstate offers cheaper average rates than Safeco and the industry average for drivers with good or excellent credit.

Which is cheapest for bad credit?

Credit TierSafecoAllstateIndustry Average
Average$153$54$78
Poor$284$66$120
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Allstate is cheaper for drivers with bad credit as well, beating both Safeco and the industry average. Drivers with poor credit will pay especially high rates at Safeco.

Compare Safeco vs. Allstate Car Insurance by Driving Record

If you have accidents or violations on your driving record, insurers will view you as a high-risk driver and charge you higher premiums. For example, a DUI or speeding ticket shows your insurance company that you’re not taking every safety precaution on the road. Sometimes, usage-based programs like those offered by Safeco and Allstate can offset the high cost.

You can also ask your insurance agent about discounts available for taking a defensive driving course. But in general, you should expect to pay more if there are infractions in your driving history. Every insurer will price your premiums differently, however. Here’s what you can expect from Allstate and Safeco car insurance.

Which is cheapest for good drivers?

Driver TypeSafecoAllstateIndustry Average
Drivers with a Clean Record$164$54$78
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Drivers with a clean record pay three times as much for car insurance at Safeco than they would at Allstate, on average. Allstate is cheaper than both Safeco and the industry average for drivers with a clean driving record.

Which is cheapest after a speeding ticket?

Driver TypeSafecoAllstateIndustry Average
Drivers with a Speeding Ticket$209$70$104
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Allstate’s average premiums beat Safeco and the industry average for drivers who have been written a speeding ticket. Expect to pay steep rates at Safeco if you have infractions on your record.

Which is cheapest after an accident?

Driver TypeSafecoAllstateIndustry Average
Drivers with a Car Accident$213$82$113
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Allstate offers cheaper auto insurance rates to drivers who have been in an at-fault accident, beating both Safeco and the industry average.

Which is cheapest after a DUI?

Driver TypeSafecoAllstateIndustry Average
Drivers with a DUI$321$102$155
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

A DUI is a serious offense, and in most states, it requires your insurance company to file an SR-22 on your behalf. That drives up the cost of car insurance. But drivers with DUIs on their records can still find relatively affordable rates from a company like Allstate, which is cheaper than both Safeco and the industry average.

Safeco vs. Allstate Car Insurance: What discounts does each offer?

DiscountSafecoAllstate
Usage-based safe driving
Accident-free
Accident prevention
Multi-policy
Smart student
Vehicle safety
Claims-free / safe driving
Early signing
Payment

Our Methodology and How We Compared Safeco and Allstate

The car insurance quotes provided in Insurify’s insurance company comparison guides are based on the analysis of over 50 thousand insurance quotes from 500 ZIP codes nationwide. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of factors car insurance providers weigh to calculate rates, including driver demographics, driving record, credit score, desired coverage level, and more to give representative samples.

Insurify’s analysis also incorporates the Insurify Composite Score (ICS) assigned to each insurance provider. The ICS is a proprietary rating calculated by weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.

Ratings used to calculate the ICS include Financial Strength Ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.

With the above insights and ranking methods, Insurify is able to offer car insurance shoppers a window into how insurance providers compare to one another in terms of both cost and quality.

Frequently Asked Questions

  • Allstate policyholders pay less for car insurance on average than Safeco policyholders. That’s true for all types of drivers, whether you’re young or old, male or female. Even drivers with infractions on their records pay less at Allstate.

  • Our analysis of a variety of data revealed that Safeco is a better insurance company than Allstate. Safeco also offers some unique features, like accident forgiveness. However, Allstate is also a reputable company with great financial strength ratings, coverage options, and discounts.

  • This guide can help you assess which of the two companies is more affordable, has the coverage you need, and offers the discounts you’re looking for. But the easiest way to check your individual rate with Safeco and Allstate simultaneously is to use Insurify to compare car insurance quotes. The average Insurify user saves $585 per year by switching!

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.

  • Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.

Lindsay Frankel
Written by
Lindsay Frankel

Insurance Writer

Lindsay Frankel is a content writer specializing in personal finance and auto insurance topics. Her work has been featured in publications such as LendingTree, The Balance, Coverage.com, Bankrate, NextAdvisor, and FinanceBuzz.

Learn More
Tanveen Vohra
Edited by
Tanveen Vohra
Linkedin

Editorial Manager

Photo of an Insurify author
Edited by
Tanveen Vohra
Editorial Manager
Tanveen Vohra is an editorial manager at Insurify specializing in writing about property and casualty insurance. Through her work, Tanveen helps consumers better understand the components of their insurance policies so they can make smarter purchase decisions.Tanveen's work has been cited by CNBC , Fox Business, Business Insider, Fortune, and Market Watch, among others.
Car InsurancedelimiterCompaniesdelimiterComparedelimiterAllstate Vs Safeco