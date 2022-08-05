Compare Allstate vs. Liberty Mutual: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

Compare Allstate vs. Liberty Mutual: Which Is Cheaper?

Allstate is the clear victor, with lower rates in every area evaluated. In particular, in the summary section above, you may have noticed that Liberty Mutual’s average monthly premium is $247, and Allstate’s monthly rate is just $58. That means that, on average, Liberty Mutual’s car insurance policies are over four times costlier than Allstate’s.

The Cheapest Car Insurance Companies in 2022

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Allstate’s low prices are one reason it’s a top-five insurance company by market share. In contrast, Liberty Mutual might respond that its target market is mainly concerned with excellent coverage and that pricing is a secondary consideration after robust insurance products, a smooth claims process, and quality customer service.

Compare Allstate vs. Liberty Mutual Car Insurance by Age

Age factors into the price of an auto insurance quote because insurance agents and carriers know that experienced drivers are generally better drivers. As a result, drivers under 25 have the highest car insurance rates. Conversely, policyholders with many years behind the wheel have significantly lower premiums than the youngest drivers.

As you glance at the table below, the trend for both companies is similar. Rates head downward until drivers go beyond their 50s, and then they bump back up as drivers reach retirement and the golden years. At Allstate, those in their 50s received the lowest rates at $50 per month, and at Liberty Mutual, drivers in their 60s scored the best rate at $163 per month.

Age Group Allstate Liberty Mutual Teen $124 $503 20s $56 $261 30s $56 $208 40s $53 $204 50s $50 $182 60s $52 $163 70s $58 $173 80s $69 $177

Compare Allstate vs. Liberty Mutual Car Insurance by Gender

Your gender is another factor that might affect your car insurance premiums. In general, auto insurance premiums between men and women only differ slightly. However, certain insurance companies weigh gender heavily. Statistically, younger men are riskier drivers than women, and insurers charge somewhat higher premiums to offset the added risk.

Allstate bills men five percent more than women, representing a $3 per month difference. And Liberty Mutual has a seven percent discrepancy, with the men paying $17 per month or $204 per year more than the women. Allstate stays below the national average for both men and women, but Liberty Mutual more than triples the national average for both genders.

Which is cheapest for men?

Men should get a quote from Allstate because they beat both Liberty Mutual and the national average. Allstate’s $59 per month is an astounding $197 or $2,364 cheaper than Liberty Mutual. But even compared to the national average of $81 per month, men at Allstate receive an $22 per month or $132 per year price break.

Gender Allstate Liberty Mutual National Average Men $59 $256 $81

Which is cheapest for women?

Allstate is the economical choice for women. Its average monthly quote for women is just $56, making it a whopping $2,196 cheaper than Liberty Mutual’s annual cost. Allstate also slid below the national average, meaning women could put money back into their pocketbooks by year’s end.

Gender Allstate Liberty Mutual National Average Women $56 $239 $78

Compare Allstate vs. Liberty Mutual Car Insurance by Mileage

Usually, the more miles you drive, the more you can expect to pay for car insurance. This is because when auto insurance providers analyze risk, they presume that the more time you spend on the road, the higher probability that you’ll be in a car accident. However, all auto insurance providers don’t assess yearly mileage the same.

Allstate is one of the few auto insurance companies where yearly mileage doesn’t seem to matter, or Allstate may have a number they use regardless of customer estimates. In contrast, the number of annual miles at Liberty Mutual matters quite a bit. At Liberty Mutual, those who drive the most pay $39 per month more than those who drive the least.

Which is cheapest for drivers with high mileage?

If you have a long daily commute or simply love to drive, Allstate’s going to be the better option. Liberty Mutual’s $272 per month is nearly five times more costly than Allstate’s $56 per month. In fact, choosing Allstate could save you $2,592 per year.

Annual Mileage Allstate Liberty Mutual National Average 15,000-20,000 $56 $272 $78

Which is cheapest for drivers with low mileage?

Allstate’s $56 rate is the same regardless of the miles you drive, so it’s still the right selection for a cheaper rate. By contrast, Liberty requires $233 for 5,000 annual miles and $242 for 10,000 miles. So choosing Allstate instead of Liberty Mutual represents savings of $177 or $186 per month, depending on your driving habits.

Annual Mileage Allstate Liberty Mutual National Average 5,000 $56 $233 $78 10,000 $56 $242 $78

Compare Allstate vs. Liberty Mutual Car Insurance by Credit Score

Drivers with excellent credit often qualify for the lowest car insurance rates, while those with mediocre credit have fewer options for budget-friendly insurance. Even if your credit is poor, finding a reasonable price is possible. Simply head over to Insurify to see car insurance rates from multiple companies side-by-side so that you can pick the lowest quote.

Speaking of the lowest quote, you’ll notice that those with better credit earn the best rate when you look at the tables. This fact holds for both companies and the national average. For example, the overall price difference from excellent and poor credit is $18 per month at Allstate but a whopping $110 per month at Liberty Mutual.

Which is cheapest for good credit?

If you have top-notch credit, Allstate deserves a quote. Allstate flies under the national average at both the excellent and good credit levels. On the other hand, Liberty Mutual is over triple the national average with monthly prices of $201 and $214, respectively. Compared to Liberty Mutual, Allstate’s prices translate to a minimum yearly savings of $1,836.

Credit Tier Allstate Liberty Mutual National Average Excellent $48 $201 $60 Good $53 $214 $71

Which is cheapest for bad credit?

If you’re repairing your credit, Allstate is probably the safer alternative. If you have average credit, you’ll save $205 per month when you choose Allstate over Liberty Mutual, and if you have poor credit, you’ll save $245 per month.

Credit Tier Allstate Liberty Mutual National Average Average $54 $259 $78 Poor $66 $311 $120

Compare Allstate vs. Liberty Mutual Car Insurance by Driving Record

When they set your rates, insurance companies rely on your recent driving history, the last three or five years. Therefore, maintaining an accident-free driving record is one of the easiest ways to score an excellent rate with an insurer. However, a driving history with speeding violations, accidents, or DUIs will result in some of the highest rates insurance carriers offer.

It’s probably no secret that finding a reasonable premium can be a challenge with a poor driving record. Happily, companies like Allstate recognize the difficulty and offer relatively affordable rates even with a mishap in your history. Regardless of driver record, Allstate is below, and Liberty Mutual is substantially higher than the national average.

Which is cheapest for good drivers?

Safe driving pays dividends when you choose Allstate. Allstate’s $54 per month is cheaper than the $78 national average and a staggering $186 per month or $2,232 cheaper than Liberty Mutual. Liberty Mutual’s $240 will be unappealing for most drivers even if they heavily value some of the company’s other benefits.

Driver Type Allstate Liberty Mutual National Average Clean Record $54 $240 $78

Which is cheapest after a speeding ticket?

There’s a correlation between missing your alarm clock and getting a speeding ticket. Fortunately, Allstate arrives on time to offer savings that are cheaper than the national average and over $200 cheaper than Liberty Mutual. So with savings of over $2,400 per year, drivers might zoom right past Liberty Mutual and end up at Allstate.

Driver Type Allstate Liberty Mutual National Average Speeding Ticket $70 $279 $104

Which is cheapest after an accident?

Although Liberty Mutual has top-of-the-line accident forgiveness, Allstate still manages to offer drivers a far better price. Allstate’s $82 per month outperforms the national average and trounces Liberty Mutual by $207 per month or $2,484 per year. But, of course, every dollar counts even more after an accident, and at Allstate, those dollars go much further.

Driver Type Allstate Liberty Mutual National Average Avg. Monthly Quote for Drivers with Accident $82 $289 $113

Which is cheapest after a DUI?

No driving infraction shoots up the rates quite like a DUI. For instance, the national average jumps up from $67 per month to $155, a 69 percent increase. But Allstate still finds a way to be inexpensive and skates under the national average with a price of $102 per month. Then again, Liberty Mutual’s $470 per month is over four times the national average.

Driver Type Allstate Liberty Mutual National Average DUI $102 $470 $155

