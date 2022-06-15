Best Cheap Gap Insurance Companies in Wyoming: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

How Gap Insurance Works in Wyoming

Gap insurance in Wyoming works the same way as gap insurance in the rest of the U.S. Its main purpose is to pay the balance remaining on a car loan or lease contract in case your policy does not cover the full difference between the depreciated value of the car and the remaining amount you owe in car payments.

As with any contract or commitment, people should have a full understanding of what they are agreeing to before they sign. Gap insurance is here to help cover your costs in the case of a total loss of your car. It can be bought from an auto dealership, bank, or insurance agent.

Most car owners or leaseholders choose car loans to get a new car. This makes it easier and more affordable to lease or buy a car because they pay in installments that are more reasonable than paying for the entire car at once and out of pocket.

Policies typically pay out the actual cash value of a totaled vehicle, but there is usually a gap because cars depreciate in value the minute they leave the lot. If your new or leased car gets totaled, in the first few years especially, you might owe more than what your car is actually worth. Gap insurance is here to cover this difference so you’re not left paying more out of pocket.

After a total loss claim, your insurance company will pay a maximum of your car’s actual cash value, or what it’s currently worth in the market. This is usually less than what you originally paid for it because most cars depreciate in value once they leave the lot. Gap insurance covers the cost between the depreciated value and what you owe in loans.