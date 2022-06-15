Top Car Insurance Companies: Find the Right One for You

Who has the best car insurance rates in Wisconsin? In Wisconsin, Clearcover, Travelers, and Foremost generally offer low rates to drivers. Keep in mind that what you pay for car insurance will depend on your age, gender, driving record, credit score, and other factors in your unique driving profile.

To comply with insurance requirements, you need to carry at least the following liability coverage:

$10,000 in property damage liability per accident

$25,000 in bodily injury liability per person

$50,000 in bodily injury liability per accident

The minimum required liability coverage will keep you out of trouble with the law, but it will most likely not be enough to cover the cost of a car accident. Plus, liability insurance only covers the damages the other driver sustains, so you’d have to cover your vehicle repair costs and medical payments out of pocket.

Whether you want the minimum or full-coverage car insurance, you can find cheap car insurance with the most coverage at one of the car insurance companies below!

See More: Full-Coverage Car Insurance

See More: Bundle Home & Auto Insurance

1 Clearcover Average Monthly Cost: $107 Insurify Composite Score: 97

The best car insurance provider in the Badger State according to Insurify data, Clearcover prides itself on being “a smarter car insurance choice.” It stands out from other car insurance companies because of its tech innovation and low advertising budget, which allows policyholders to have better coverage at lower rates.

Top discounts that the company offers include anti-theft device, good driver, and military.

Drivers over 60 and safe drivers with no prior violations enjoy the best rates with Clearcover, but those with prior accidents and speeding tickets still get a competitive rate.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $147 Drivers Over 60 $72 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $96 Drivers With a Prior Accident $143 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $132 Drivers With Average Credit $118

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

2 Nationwide Average Monthly Cost: $107 Insurify Composite Score: 141

With an Insurify Composite Score of 89, Nationwide offers various competitive programs to its policyholders, such as the SmartRide program. This program allows the insurer to track your driving behavior through a mobile app or a smart device. Good drivers can enroll in the SmartRide program to keep their car insurance premiums down.

Top discounts that the company offers include multiple policy, family, and multiple vehicle.

Drivers over 60, those with a clean record, and drivers with average credit scores get the best rates with Nationwide.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $207 Drivers Over 60 $93 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $126 Drivers With a Prior Accident $190 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $197 Drivers With Average Credit $162

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

3 Safeco Average Monthly Cost: $125 Insurify Composite Score: 86

Along with the standard policies like comprehensive coverage and the underinsured/uninsured motorist coverage, Safeco also offers a number of additional policies, such as pet coverage. It also has a diminishing deductible for every year you go without filing an auto insurance claim.

Top discounts that the company offers include good credit, multiple vehicle, and low mileage.

You can find the average monthly costs for different driver categories with Safeco below.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $183 Drivers Over 60 $92 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $111 Drivers With a Prior Accident $165 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $163 Drivers With Average Credit $135

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

4 Liberty Mutual Average Monthly Cost: $166 Insurify Composite Score: 82

Liberty Mutual has the highest auto insurance rates on this list, but its policyholders enjoy multiple benefits, such as accident forgiveness for drivers who have maintained a clean driving record for five or more years and a lifetime repair guarantee for vehicle repairs at one of Liberty Mutual’s partnered shops.

Top discounts that the company offers include advance shopper, driver training, and RightTrack.

Young drivers under 25 have the highest car insurance rates with Liberty Mutual and drivers over 60 the lowest.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $250 Drivers Over 60 $95 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $159 Drivers With a Prior Accident $190 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $187 Drivers With Average Credit $186

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

4 Travelers Average Monthly Cost: $94 Insurify Composite Score: 80

The cheapest car insurance company on this list, Travelers offers a variety of different policies, from underinsured motorist to gap insurance. Young and teen drivers especially can benefit from a policy from Travelers because its car insurance rates are much lower than the national average.

Top discounts that the company offers include safe driver, continuous coverage, and good payer.

Compare the average monthly cost of car insurance for different driver categories with Travelers below.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $129 Drivers Over 60 $72 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $86 Drivers With a Prior Accident $113 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $128 Drivers With Average Credit $100

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

5 Foremost Average Monthly Cost: $101 Insurify Composite Score: 72

Foremost offers 24/7 claims-handling service and roadside assistance as well as a convenient online portal where its policyholders can manage their account and make payments or policy changes.

Top discounts that the company offers include passive restraint, good student, and good driver.

You can find the average monthly car insurance costs with Foremost below.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $144 Drivers Over 60 $71 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $92 Drivers With a Prior Accident $130 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $134 Drivers With Average Credit $117

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

6 National General Average Monthly Cost: $117 Insurify Composite Score: 58

National General offers a variety of different policies with different coverage limits. As a policyholder, you will get a lifetime guarantee for all collision repairs at National General’s certified repair shops.

Top discounts that the company offers include low mileage, multi-vehicle, and safe driver, as well as first at-fault accident forgiveness and a discount for OnStar subscribers.

Compare average car insurance rates for different driver categories with National General below.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $164 Drivers Over 60 $60 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $94 Drivers With a Prior Accident $153 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $162 Drivers With Average Credit $127

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.