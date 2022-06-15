4.8out of 3,000+ reviews

Best Car Insurance Companies in Wisconsin 2022 | Quotes, Discounts

Best Car Insurance Companies

Updated June 15, 2022

To drive legally in the state of Wisconsin, you need to have the minimum liability insurance. However, if you are financing your car, your lender may require you to carry more auto insurance coverage, such as comprehensive and collision coverage.

Whether you want full coverage to always feel safe on the road or the state minimum coverage to comply with insurance laws, shopping for Wisconsin car insurance doesn’t have to break the bank!

Use Insurify, an AI-powered comparison tool to compare real car insurance quotes from the best auto insurance companies in Wisconsin and find the best deal for you. On average, Insurify users save $489 a year!

Quick Facts

  • Insurify’s best-rated insurance provider in Wisconsin is Clearcover.

  • Travelers is the cheapest insurer on average in Wisconsin, with average rates of $94 per month.

  • The best-rated car insurance provider might not be the best for every unique driver profile, so it’s important for drivers to compare quotes from multiple insurers before buying a policy.

Best Car Insurance Companies 2022

Wisconsin drivers can expect to pay an average of $122 monthly - or $1,464 annually - for an auto insurance policy. Monthly car insurance costs can go as low as $94 and as high as $166, amounting to a whopping $864 annual difference, so it’s important to shop around to find the best rates.

You can find average rates for the top Wisconsin auto insurance companies below. However, these are just estimates based on statistics. To get real and personalized car insurance quotes in under five minutes, use Insurify.

RankCompany NameAverage Cost Per Month in WisconsinInsurify Composite ScoreThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
1Clearcover$10797
2Nationwide$14189
3Safeco$12586
4Liberty Mutual$16682
5Travelers$9480
6Foremost$10172
7National General$11758
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Insurify Composite Score Methodology

The Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.

Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.

Top Car Insurance Companies: Find the Right One for You

Who has the best car insurance rates in Wisconsin?

In Wisconsin, Clearcover, Travelers, and Foremost generally offer low rates to drivers. Keep in mind that what you pay for car insurance will depend on your age, gender, driving record, credit score, and other factors in your unique driving profile.

To comply with insurance requirements, you need to carry at least the following liability coverage:

  • $10,000 in property damage liability per accident

  • $25,000 in bodily injury liability per person

  • $50,000 in bodily injury liability per accident

The minimum required liability coverage will keep you out of trouble with the law, but it will most likely not be enough to cover the cost of a car accident. Plus, liability insurance only covers the damages the other driver sustains, so you’d have to cover your vehicle repair costs and medical payments out of pocket.

Whether you want the minimum or full-coverage car insurance, you can find cheap car insurance with the most coverage at one of the car insurance companies below!

1
Clearcover logo

Clearcover

Average Monthly Cost:
$107
Insurify Composite Score:
97

The best car insurance provider in the Badger State according to Insurify data, Clearcover prides itself on being “a smarter car insurance choice.” It stands out from other car insurance companies because of its tech innovation and low advertising budget, which allows policyholders to have better coverage at lower rates.

Top discounts that the company offers include anti-theft device, good driver, and military.

Drivers over 60 and safe drivers with no prior violations enjoy the best rates with Clearcover, but those with prior accidents and speeding tickets still get a competitive rate.

Driver CategoryAverage Monthly Cost
Drivers Under 25$147
Drivers Over 60$72
Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)$96
Drivers With a Prior Accident$143
Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket$132
Drivers With Average Credit$118
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.
2
Nationwide logo

Nationwide

Average Monthly Cost:
$107
Insurify Composite Score:
141

With an Insurify Composite Score of 89, Nationwide offers various competitive programs to its policyholders, such as the SmartRide program. This program allows the insurer to track your driving behavior through a mobile app or a smart device. Good drivers can enroll in the SmartRide program to keep their car insurance premiums down.

Top discounts that the company offers include multiple policy, family, and multiple vehicle.

Drivers over 60, those with a clean record, and drivers with average credit scores get the best rates with Nationwide.

Driver CategoryAverage Monthly Cost
Drivers Under 25$207
Drivers Over 60$93
Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)$126
Drivers With a Prior Accident$190
Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket$197
Drivers With Average Credit$162
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.
3
Safeco logo

Safeco

Average Monthly Cost:
$125
Insurify Composite Score:
86

Along with the standard policies like comprehensive coverage and the underinsured/uninsured motorist coverage, Safeco also offers a number of additional policies, such as pet coverage. It also has a diminishing deductible for every year you go without filing an auto insurance claim.

Top discounts that the company offers include good credit, multiple vehicle, and low mileage.

You can find the average monthly costs for different driver categories with Safeco below.

Driver CategoryAverage Monthly Cost
Drivers Under 25$183
Drivers Over 60$92
Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)$111
Drivers With a Prior Accident$165
Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket$163
Drivers With Average Credit$135
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Liberty Mutual has the highest auto insurance rates on this list, but its policyholders enjoy multiple benefits, such as accident forgiveness for drivers who have maintained a clean driving record for five or more years and a lifetime repair guarantee for vehicle repairs at one of Liberty Mutual’s partnered shops.

Top discounts that the company offers include advance shopper, driver training, and RightTrack.

Young drivers under 25 have the highest car insurance rates with Liberty Mutual and drivers over 60 the lowest.

Driver CategoryAverage Monthly Cost
Drivers Under 25$250
Drivers Over 60$95
Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)$159
Drivers With a Prior Accident$190
Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket$187
Drivers With Average Credit$186
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.
4
Travelers logo

Travelers

Average Monthly Cost:
$94
Insurify Composite Score:
80

The cheapest car insurance company on this list, Travelers offers a variety of different policies, from underinsured motorist to gap insurance. Young and teen drivers especially can benefit from a policy from Travelers because its car insurance rates are much lower than the national average.

Top discounts that the company offers include safe driver, continuous coverage, and good payer.

Compare the average monthly cost of car insurance for different driver categories with Travelers below.

Driver CategoryAverage Monthly Cost
Drivers Under 25$129
Drivers Over 60$72
Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)$86
Drivers With a Prior Accident$113
Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket$128
Drivers With Average Credit$100
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.
5
Foremost logo

Foremost

Average Monthly Cost:
$101
Insurify Composite Score:
72

Foremost offers 24/7 claims-handling service and roadside assistance as well as a convenient online portal where its policyholders can manage their account and make payments or policy changes.

Top discounts that the company offers include passive restraint, good student, and good driver.

You can find the average monthly car insurance costs with Foremost below.

Driver CategoryAverage Monthly Cost
Drivers Under 25$144
Drivers Over 60$71
Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)$92
Drivers With a Prior Accident$130
Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket$134
Drivers With Average Credit$117
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

National General offers a variety of different policies with different coverage limits. As a policyholder, you will get a lifetime guarantee for all collision repairs at National General’s certified repair shops.

Top discounts that the company offers include low mileage, multi-vehicle, and safe driver, as well as first at-fault accident forgiveness and a discount for OnStar subscribers.

Compare average car insurance rates for different driver categories with National General below.

Driver CategoryAverage Monthly Cost
Drivers Under 25$164
Drivers Over 60$60
Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)$94
Drivers With a Prior Accident$153
Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket$162
Drivers With Average Credit$127
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Average Monthly Cost of Car Insurance in Wisconsin

Your car insurance rates also depend on where you live in Wisconsin. According to Insurify data, drivers in Milwaukee pay $94 more monthly than the average, which adds up to a $1,128 annual difference. To find the best deal as a Wisconsin driver, use Insurify.

CityAverage Monthly Cost
Green Bay$110
Kenosha$143
Madison$124
Milwaukee$216
Racine$158
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

How to Determine the Best Car Insurance Company for Yourself

According to the Insurance Information Institute, you should get at least three quotes from different insurance companies to find the best deal. No two drivers are the same, so different Wisconsin auto insurance companies look at your unique story and risk factors differently to determine a unique car insurance rate for you.

But shopping around for car insurance can get time-consuming. You have to spend hours answering the same questions for each of the auto insurance companies in your area and then manually compare all of your quotes.

Instead, use Insurify as your own online insurance agent to get 10+ personalized quotes from different car insurance companies in Wisconsin in under five minutes. Compare them side by side and find the best cheap car insurance for you!

Frequently Asked Questions

  • The best car insurance company for you depends on a variety of factors, such as your driving history and marital status. Use Insurify to compare 10+ car insurance quotes in one place and find the best insurance provider for you.

  • According to Insurify data, Travelers offers some of the cheapest rates in Wisconsin, averaging $94 per month. However, this is just an estimate. To get real and personalized car insurance quotes from the best insurance providers in Wisconsin, use Insurify.

  • To drive legally in Wisconsin, you need to carry at least the minimum required liability coverage. However, to protect yourself against high out-of-pocket costs in case of a car accident, consider supplementing your liability policy with comprehensive and collision coverage and other optional add-ons, such as gap insurance. To find the best policy with the lowest rates, use Insurify.

  • Shopping around is the best way to find the most comprehensive coverage at the lowest rates. Insurify makes comparing car insurance quotes from the best companies in Wisconsin easy! Simply spend five minutes on our trusted service site telling us about your coverage preferences and get 10+ real personalized quotes to find the best policy at the best rates.

  • Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.

