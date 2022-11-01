4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Why you can trust Insurify
Updated November 1, 2022
Most drivers in East Providence rely heavily on their cars, although some public transit is available and the city is somewhat walkable. Still, about 85 percent of East Providence residents drive alone to work and an additional 8 percent carpool. It’s important for these drivers to secure the right car insurance policy that provides the coverage they need.
Car Insurance in East Providence, RI
The average cost of Rhode Island car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates in East Providence, RI to find you the cheapest quotes in the area.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in East Providence is $250 per month, or $3000 annually.
Car insurance in East Providence is $14 more than the average cost of car insurance in Rhode Island.
The cheapest car insurance provider in East Providence on average is Safeco, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
See More:
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Cheapest Car Insurance in East Providence, RI
The cost of car insurance can vary depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance provider values information like your driving history and your credit score a little bit differently. Although the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance premiums on average, it’s always important to compare quotes. Use Insurify to find your best rate today!
|Insurance Provider in East Providence
|Quotes The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Progressive
|$190 /mo
|Travelers
|$255 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|$313 /mo
|American Family
|$370 /mo
Average Car Insurance Cost
|Rhode Island Cities
|Providence
|$200/mo
|Warwick
|$284/mo
|Cranston
|$301/mo
|Pawtucket
|$332/mo
|East Providence
|$282/mo
|Rhode Island
|$280/mo
Click here to learn about car insurance quotes and save on your current policy.
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Rhode Island
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Rhode Island roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Rhode Island[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Rhode Island is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$25,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
East Providence Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
In East Providence, drivers in their 50s seem to pay the most, but folks in their 20s are not far behind at $288. As driving experience increases, prices tend to go down. Another way to say this is that decades turn into dollars. People right around retirement, in their 60s, slide below $100 per month, which is less than a third of the state average.
|Driver's Age
|Avg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|teens
|N/A
|20s
|$336
|30s
|$282
|40s
|$430
|50s
|$206
|60s
|$320
|70s
|N/A
|80s
|N/A
East Providence Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Rhode Islanders may have guessed that those with clean driving records pay the least for car insurance. That happens to be the case in East Providence. Safe drivers qualify for the “good driver” and “accident-free” discounts from insurance companies. An at-fault accident or a failure-to-stop ticket will both bump up a driver’s rate by $25 per month, translating to $300 per year. But it’s not all bad news because after three years, accidents and tickets stop affecting rates.
|Driving History
|Avg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|No Violation
|$319
|Speeding Ticket
|N/A
|Number of Quotes
|N/A
|At-Fault Accident
|$344
|Failure to Stop for Red Light / Stop Sign
|$344
See More:
East Providence Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Like most states in the U.S., the Ocean State allows insurance companies to look at credit as a factor when setting rates. Many drivers would argue their credit score has nothing to do with their ability to drive. But the insurance companies claim the numbers tell a different story. Even so, why do those with poor credit pay less than those with better credit? Often, people with better credit finance costlier cars and need higher coverage levels to protect their assets.
|Credit Tier
|Avg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Excellent
|N/A
|Good
|$423
|Average
|$311
|Poor
|$298
See More: Bad Credit Car Insurance Rhode Island
Find local East Providence agents
Lezaola Thompson Insurance, Inc.2761 Pawtucket Ave,
East Providence, RI 02914-3347
Naughton Insurance, Inc1365 Wamponoag Trail,
East Providence, RI 02915
Cross Insurance, Inc - Rhode Island376 Newport Ave,
East Providence, RI 02916
Stateline Insurance & Financial Services, Inc.520 North Broadway,
East Providence, RI 02914-2132
The Agency Paiva, LLC194 Warren Avenue,
East Providence, RI 02914-4803
Starkweather & Shepley Insurance Brokerage, Inc.60 Catamore Blvd,
East Providence, RI 02914-1206
Cross Insurance - RI376 Newport Ave,
East Providence, RI 02916-2141
Starkweather & Shepley Inc60 Catamore Blvd,
East Providence, RI 02914
Harold E. Beaudoin Insurance, Inc.73 Taunton Ave,
East Providence, RI 02914-4534
Builders Insurance Group Inc.450 Veterans Memorial Pkwy,
East Providence, RI 02914
East Providence, RI DMV Information
There are a handful of DMVs in East Providence: Warren, Woonsocket, Middletown, Wakefield, and Westerly all have outposts. You can also get on a bus throughout East Providence.
Public Transportation in East Providence, RI
The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority has a convenient trip planner you can use to map out your route. Rideshare services like Uber and Lyft operate in the city as well. Only about 3 percent of East Providence residents use public transportation, and households have two cars on average. Most locals will therefore need car insurance to get around safely and legally. But car insurance in Rhode Island can be pricey. That’s why it’s important to compare customized rates across multiple providers.
For more detailed Rhode Island city level guides, check out these below.
How to get the best and cheapest car insurance in East Providence, RI
Auto insurance in East Providence is pricier than average, but it doesn’t have to bankrupt you. You can save hundreds of dollars per year by using Insurify to compare premiums across car insurance providers.
Don’t be one of the estimated 15.2 percent of Rhode Island drivers on the road without car insurance. Protect your vehicle and your family with the right car insurance policy that meets your coverage needs and fits your budget.
FAQs - East Providence, RI Car Insurance
The average cost of auto insurance in East Providence is a whopping $282 per month. That’s comparable to the state average for Rhode Island, but higher than the national average of around $234 per month. You could potentially get a lower premium by using Insurify to compare premiums across insurers; the average Insurify user saves $585 per year on car insurance.
No. Rhode Island is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who caused the accident is responsible for the damages. Typically, the at-fault driver’s insurance company will cover any repairs or medical bills.
To drive legally in East Providence, you’ll need at least $25,000 in liability coverage for bodily injury or death per person, $50,000 in total liability coverage for bodily injury or death, and $25,000 in property damage coverage per accident.
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- Rhode Island Department of Business Regulation Insurance Division. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022