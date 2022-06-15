4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Why you can trust Insurify
Updated June 15, 2022
To drive legally in Rhode Island, you are required to carry the minimum auto insurance coverage. If you get caught driving uninsured, you will face license and registration suspension as well as a hefty fine. And you will be responsible for paying for the damages to your vehicle and, if you’re found at fault, to the other driver’s vehicle as well.
Drivers in Rhode Island can expect to pay car insurance rates that are higher than the national average. Auto repair and healthcare costs are becoming more expensive, which is driving up the rates for Rhode Island car insurance. And if you are a teen driver, have a low credit score or have citations in your driving history, you can expect to pay even higher auto insurance rates.
But there is a way to get great car insurance coverage without breaking the bank!
Quick Facts
Insurify’s best-rated insurance provider in Rhode Island is Nationwide.
Safeco is the cheapest insurer on average in Rhode Island, with average rates of $165 per month.
The best-rated car insurance provider might not be the best for every unique driver profile, so it’s important for drivers to compare quotes from multiple insurers before buying a policy.
Best Car Insurance Companies 2022
According to the Insurance Information Institute, you should get at least three quotes from different insurance companies to find the best deal. Whether you’re looking for the minimum coverage or full coverage, shopping around can help you find a policy at the best rates available.
As a Rhode Island driver, you have plenty of insurance providers to shop with to find the best auto insurance for you. You can expect to pay an average rate of $284 monthly - or $3,408 annually - for an auto insurance policy. But monthly car insurance quotes can go as low as $165 and as high as $375, amounting to a $210 difference monthly (or a whopping $2,520 difference yearly).
Below, you can find the average monthly cost of car insurance per month for the five best car insurance companies in Rhode Island. And to get real side-by-side quotes for your vehicle, use Insurify to find the best car insurance rates and coverage for you.
|Rank
|Company Name
|Average Cost Per Month in Rhode Island
|Insurify Composite ScoreThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|1
|Nationwide
|$279
|89
|2
|Safeco
|$165
|86
|3
|Liberty Mutual
|$375
|82
|4
|Travelers
|$296
|80
|5
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$304
|Not Rated
Insurify Composite Score Methodology
The Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.
Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
Top Car Insurance Companies: Find the Right One for You
What is the best car insurance company in Rhode Island?
In Rhode Island, Nationwide, Safeco, Liberty Mutual, and Travelers all reliably pay claims, have high customer ratings, and offer good rates to drivers. Keep in mind that what you pay for car insurance will depend on your age, gender, driving record, credit score, and other factors in your unique driving profile.
To comply with car insurance requirements in Rhode Island, you need to carry at least $25,000 in bodily injury liability coverage per person, $50,000 in bodily injury liability coverage per accident, and $25,000 in property damage liability coverage.
Liability insurance only covers the damages the other driver suffers when you’re at fault. To avoid high out-of-pocket expenses, add optional coverages, such as comprehensive coverage and collision coverage, to your policy. Whether you want the state minimum required car insurance or full coverage, find overviews of the best auto insurance companies below.
Nationwide
One of Nationwide’s notable features is the SmartRide program, which allows the insurer to monitor your safe driving behavior through a mobile app or a smart device. This feature allows good drivers to keep their insurance premiums down if their driving habits align with a clean driving record and no DUIs.
Nationwide also offers a family plan, which entitles each family member to every policy feature and discount you qualify for. This feature is great for policyholders with high-risk drivers in their family, such as young drivers or those with poor credit.
Top discounts that the company offers include multiple policy (bundling your car insurance with homeowners or life insurance), family, and multiple vehicle.
Below, you can find Nationwide’s average auto insurance quotes for various driver categories in Rhode Island.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$494
|Drivers Over 60
|$218
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$269
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$335
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$328
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$294
Safeco
Safeco policyholders enjoy 24/7 customer support service and a number of additional coverage policies, such as pet insurance or $10,000 for reimbursement of first aid at the scene of an accident. It also has a diminishing deductible for every year you go without an auto insurance claim.
Safeco offers the cheapest auto insurance rates in Rhode Island on our list, even to drivers with prior accidents or speeding tickets. Young drivers under 25 can expect to pay the highest rates at Safeco, $301 monthly on average, which is still $263 less than the most expensive car insurance company on this list, Liberty Mutual.
Top discounts that the company offers include good credit, multiple vehicle, and low mileage.
Below are the average monthly costs different driver categories can expect at Safeco.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$302
|Drivers Over 60
|$140
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$160
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$193
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$221
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$167
Liberty Mutual
The most expensive car insurance company on this list, Liberty Mutual offers policyholders various benefits, such as accident forgiveness for drivers who have maintained a clean driving record for five or more years and a lifetime repair guarantee for vehicle repairs at one of Liberty Mutual’s partnered shops.
High annual premiums also get Liberty Mutual customers 24/7 claim support and roadside assistance. Drivers under 25 and drivers with prior accidents and speeding tickets can expect the highest rates, and drivers over 60 can expect the lowest average monthly car insurance costs.
Top discounts that the company offers include advance shopper, driving training, and RightTrack.
Here are Liberty Mutual average monthly rates for different types of drivers in Rhode Island.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$564
|Drivers Over 60
|$224
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$359
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$410
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$482
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$396
Travelers
Travelers offers a variety of car insurance policies with different coverage limits, from underinsured/uninsured motorist coverage to gap insurance, not to mention more standard liability and comprehensive/collision policies. It also offers access to more than 6,500 auto repair and glass shops nationwide, with guaranteed repairs and automatic payment options.
Top discounts that the company offers include safe driver, continuous coverage, and good payer.
These are the average monthly costs for different driver categories at Travelers.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$406
|Drivers Over 60
|$236
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$283
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$336
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$374
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$323
Midvale Home & Auto
Midvale Home & Auto offers 24/7 claims assistance, online and mobile access to your policy, and flexible billing options. It also offers a variety of different discounts, including a discount for going paperless. You can enroll in the minimum required liability coverage or explore more full-coverage options, from comprehensive/collision coverage to gap insurance.
Top discounts that the company offers include passive restraint, anti-theft device, and good student.
You can find the average monthly costs for Midvale Home & Auto drivers below.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$504
|Drivers Over 60
|$215
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$261
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$483
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$458
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$315
Average Cost of Car Insurance in Rhode Island
Your car insurance rates also depend on where you live in Rhode Island. According to Insurify data, Providence residents pay the highest car insurance rates, with the average monthly cost of $392, $123 higher than in the smaller city of Warwick. This difference amounts to a significant $1,476 per year.
|City
|Average Monthly Cost
|Pawtucket
|$320
|Providence
|$392
|Warwick
|$269
How to Determine the Best Car Insurance Company for Yourself
Because no two drivers are the same, auto insurance companies need to methodically weigh different features of your driver profile to give you a quote. After base rate premiums, your insurance costs are as unique as you are, which is why getting multiple auto insurance quotes is so important.
In fact, shopping around before purchasing car insurance can help you save a whopping $489 a year on average.
But comparing car insurance quotes can get time-consuming. You need to spend hours answering the same questions from each insurance company and then manually compare all the quotes and coverage options. Not to mention that there are lead-generation sites that make money off selling your information to insurance agents.
But comparing car insurance quotes can get time-consuming. You need to spend hours answering the same questions from each insurance company and then manually compare all the quotes and coverage options. Not to mention that there are lead-generation sites that make money off selling your information to insurance agents.
Frequently Asked Questions
The best car insurance company for you depends on a variety of factors, such as the type of coverage you’re looking for, your age, your driving record, your vehicle model, and other aspects. Use Insurify to compare over a dozen real car insurance quotes and find the best car insurance for you.
According to Insurify data, Safeco offers some of the cheapest rates in Rhode Island, with an average quote of $165 per month. However, keep in mind that this rate is just an average and the best way to find cheap car insurance is to use a comparison tool like Insurify to compare quotes from over a dozen companies.
Rhode Island state law requires you to carry at least liability insurance. However, if you wish to protect yourself against high out-of-pocket costs in case of an accident, you can supplement your liability policy with collision and comprehensive coverage and popular add-ons like gap insurance. Use Insurify to find cheap auto insurance with the fullest protection.
Compare real car insurance quotes from the best insurers in Rhode Island to discover the best discounts and unlock an average of $489 a year in savings.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.