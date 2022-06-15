Top Car Insurance Companies: Find the Right One for You

What is the best car insurance company in Rhode Island? In Rhode Island, Nationwide, Safeco, Liberty Mutual, and Travelers all reliably pay claims, have high customer ratings, and offer good rates to drivers. Keep in mind that what you pay for car insurance will depend on your age, gender, driving record, credit score, and other factors in your unique driving profile.

To comply with car insurance requirements in Rhode Island, you need to carry at least $25,000 in bodily injury liability coverage per person, $50,000 in bodily injury liability coverage per accident, and $25,000 in property damage liability coverage.

Liability insurance only covers the damages the other driver suffers when you’re at fault. To avoid high out-of-pocket expenses, add optional coverages, such as comprehensive coverage and collision coverage, to your policy. Whether you want the state minimum required car insurance or full coverage, find overviews of the best auto insurance companies below.

1 Nationwide Average Monthly Cost: $279 Insurify Composite Score: 89

One of Nationwide’s notable features is the SmartRide program, which allows the insurer to monitor your safe driving behavior through a mobile app or a smart device. This feature allows good drivers to keep their insurance premiums down if their driving habits align with a clean driving record and no DUIs.

Nationwide also offers a family plan, which entitles each family member to every policy feature and discount you qualify for. This feature is great for policyholders with high-risk drivers in their family, such as young drivers or those with poor credit.

Top discounts that the company offers include multiple policy (bundling your car insurance with homeowners or life insurance), family, and multiple vehicle.

Below, you can find Nationwide’s average auto insurance quotes for various driver categories in Rhode Island.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $494 Drivers Over 60 $218 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $269 Drivers With a Prior Accident $335 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $328 Drivers With Average Credit $294

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

2 Safeco Average Monthly Cost: $165 Insurify Composite Score: 86

Safeco policyholders enjoy 24/7 customer support service and a number of additional coverage policies, such as pet insurance or $10,000 for reimbursement of first aid at the scene of an accident. It also has a diminishing deductible for every year you go without an auto insurance claim.

Safeco offers the cheapest auto insurance rates in Rhode Island on our list, even to drivers with prior accidents or speeding tickets. Young drivers under 25 can expect to pay the highest rates at Safeco, $301 monthly on average, which is still $263 less than the most expensive car insurance company on this list, Liberty Mutual.

Top discounts that the company offers include good credit, multiple vehicle, and low mileage.

Below are the average monthly costs different driver categories can expect at Safeco.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $302 Drivers Over 60 $140 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $160 Drivers With a Prior Accident $193 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $221 Drivers With Average Credit $167

3 Liberty Mutual Average Monthly Cost: $375 Insurify Composite Score: 82

The most expensive car insurance company on this list, Liberty Mutual offers policyholders various benefits, such as accident forgiveness for drivers who have maintained a clean driving record for five or more years and a lifetime repair guarantee for vehicle repairs at one of Liberty Mutual’s partnered shops.

High annual premiums also get Liberty Mutual customers 24/7 claim support and roadside assistance. Drivers under 25 and drivers with prior accidents and speeding tickets can expect the highest rates, and drivers over 60 can expect the lowest average monthly car insurance costs.

Top discounts that the company offers include advance shopper, driving training, and RightTrack.

Here are Liberty Mutual average monthly rates for different types of drivers in Rhode Island.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $564 Drivers Over 60 $224 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $359 Drivers With a Prior Accident $410 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $482 Drivers With Average Credit $396

4 Travelers Average Monthly Cost: $296 Insurify Composite Score: 80

Travelers offers a variety of car insurance policies with different coverage limits, from underinsured/uninsured motorist coverage to gap insurance, not to mention more standard liability and comprehensive/collision policies. It also offers access to more than 6,500 auto repair and glass shops nationwide, with guaranteed repairs and automatic payment options.

Top discounts that the company offers include safe driver, continuous coverage, and good payer.

These are the average monthly costs for different driver categories at Travelers.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $406 Drivers Over 60 $236 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $283 Drivers With a Prior Accident $336 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $374 Drivers With Average Credit $323

5 Midvale Home & Auto Average Monthly Cost: $304 Insurify Composite Score: N/A

Midvale Home & Auto offers 24/7 claims assistance, online and mobile access to your policy, and flexible billing options. It also offers a variety of different discounts, including a discount for going paperless. You can enroll in the minimum required liability coverage or explore more full-coverage options, from comprehensive/collision coverage to gap insurance.

Top discounts that the company offers include passive restraint, anti-theft device, and good student.

You can find the average monthly costs for Midvale Home & Auto drivers below.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $504 Drivers Over 60 $215 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $261 Drivers With a Prior Accident $483 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $458 Drivers With Average Credit $315

