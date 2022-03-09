New Jersey SR-22 Car Insurance (With Quotes)

How Much Does SR-22 Insurance Cost in New Jersey?

High-risk drivers with SR-22 requirements pay dearly to drive in New Jersey. A state-ordered SR-22 can cause rates to spike by 42 percent over what drivers without this designation pay. In general, an SR-22 can cost an added $103 a month in insurance premiums.

If you've carried over an SR-22 from another state, don't forget to submit an SR-22 to New Jersey for the duration of time you have left on the original SR-22 order. If that's six months, for example, you'll pay $618 more during that period for insurance than you will once the SR-22 requirement expires.

No Violation - Avgerage Monthly Rate $248 With SR-22 - Average Monthly Rate $351 $103 ▴ 41.53% ▴ Difference in Average Monthly Rate Percent Change in Average Monthly Rate

Insurify's comparison tool will help you make sure you're getting the best possible quote even after an SR-22. You can have peace of mind that you're reviewing all of your available insurance options and can confidently choose the one that is best for your situation.