New Jersey SR-22 Car Insurance (With Quotes)

Updated March 9, 2022
Cheapest Companies for SR-22 Insurance in New Jersey (2022)
For drivers with SR-22 in New Jersey, it’s important that you evaluate all of your potential insurance options to ensure you are finding the best rate. Comparing the right insurance companies after this incident will allow you to get the best possible insurance rate after an SR-22.
To simplify comparing companies, Insurify has analyzed rates from top insurance providers in New Jersey. The following are the best insurance rates from carriers that offer car insurance for drivers with an SR-22 in New Jersey.
|Carrier
|Avg. Monthly Cost
|Kemper
|$304
|Mercury
|$334
How Much Does SR-22 Insurance Cost in New Jersey?
High-risk drivers with SR-22 requirements pay dearly to drive in New Jersey. A state-ordered SR-22 can cause rates to spike by 42 percent over what drivers without this designation pay. In general, an SR-22 can cost an added $103 a month in insurance premiums.
If you've carried over an SR-22 from another state, don't forget to submit an SR-22 to New Jersey for the duration of time you have left on the original SR-22 order. If that's six months, for example, you'll pay $618 more during that period for insurance than you will once the SR-22 requirement expires.
Insurify's comparison tool will help you make sure you're getting the best possible quote even after an SR-22. You can have peace of mind that you're reviewing all of your available insurance options and can confidently choose the one that is best for your situation.
What Is an SR-22, and Who Needs One in New Jersey?
An SR-22 is a certificate filed at the state level on a motorist's behalf by an insurance company to prove a driver has insurance with them. It's an extra step that many states require of people who have had DUIs or have been cited one too many times for reckless road behavior. It makes doubly sure that they stay up to date on their insurance policy.
Because drivers who need an SR-22 have made some big mistakes behind the wheel, not every insurance company will agree to file an SR-22, and drivers have to find insurance elsewhere. By shopping around, you can still find some pretty competitive policy rates for high-risk insurance with an SR-22.
How Much Does Credit Score Affect SR-22 Insurance Costs in New Jersey?
Your finances play a part in how much an SR-22 will cost you after a reckless driving or DUI incident. Even if your credit score is already poor, it can dip by quite a bit when an SR-22 or risky driving comes into play. Drivers with no violations whose credit scores are less than average pay $241. If you have a similar score but are a high-risk driver here, you'll pay $381—a difference of $140 more.
|Credit Tier
|Avg. Monthly Rate - No Violation
|Avg. Monthly Rate - SR-22
|Difference
|Excellent
|$198
|$272
|$74
|Good
|$221
|$326
|$105
|Average
|$223
|$371
|$148
|Poor
|$241
|$381
|$140
How to Find the Best SR-22 Insurance Rate in New Jersey
If you have a current SR-22 and need to get SR-22 insurance in New Jersey, you can simply call an agent and ask if they file this form for high-risk drivers. Because high-risk drivers make more claims, you may find that the companies that will insure you are few and far between.
Non-Owner SR-22 Insurance in New Jersey
If you don't own a vehicle but need insurance, you can get it whether or not you require an SR-22. This type of insurance is called non-owner insurance and protects you in whatever car you may have permission to borrow. Additionally, if you need an SR-22, you can just ask your insurance agent for that on top of the non-owner insurance. Since insurers associate an SR-22 with high-risk drivers, you may have to call around to find an affordable carrier that will sell you a policy and file this form for you.
Alternatives to an SR-22 in New Jersey
Having a basic insurance policy and the insurance card to prove it ensures you have the minimum liability the state requires. If you have more than 25 vehicles, you can apply for a certificate of self-insurance in New Jersey.
How Do I Get SR-22 Insurance in New Jersey
To file for an SR-22 in New Jersey, shopping around for an insurance provider is your best answer. Using online alternatives like Insurify lets you leave behind the slow practice of one-by-one browsing in favor of discovering the best prices by searching multiple insurance options at once.
Frequently Asked Questions
New Jersey requires you to have an SR-22 on file with the state for three years. It is your responsibility to make sure you are maintaining continuous insurance coverage of your vehicle.
Each time you move states with an SR-22, you'll need to find new insurance in the state in addition to filing the SR-22 form. You'll have to keep that form on file and active with the state you move to for as long as the state that ordered it requires. Most states usually require SR-22s to be kept on file for two to three years.
States order SR-22s to make sure that if you drive, you have the required insurance. Even if you don't own a vehicle, you are required to have non-owner insurance. Your agent adds the SR-22 form to this non-owner policy.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.