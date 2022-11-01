Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Piscataway, NJ, for 2022

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Piscataway is $224 per month or $2,688 annually.
Car insurance in Piscataway is $43 less than the average monthly cost in New Jersey.
The cheapest top car insurance provider in Piscataway on average is Travelers.
Car Insurance in Piscataway, NJ
Car insurance prices from different providers can vary greatly within any given city, and Piscataway is no exception. Remember to compare car insurance quotes to find the best auto insurance coverage for your needs. With Insurify, you can compare quotes side-by-side in just a few minutes.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Piscataway, NJ
What is the cheapest car insurance in Piscataway?
Travelers is the cheapest top car insurance option on average in Piscataway, with rates starting at $154 per month. It still makes sense to compare car insurance rates, as everyone’s situation is unique.
Insurify researches millions of car insurance applications to provide you with the best information possible when shopping for cheap car insurance. Use this chart to begin comparing prices among the low-cost car insurance providers in Piscataway, NJ.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Travelers
|$154
|Nationwide
|$196
|Progressive
|$208
|Liberty Mutual
|$210
|CSAA
|$216
|Bristol West
|$338
|Plymouth Rock
|$153
|Mercury
|$254
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$291
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in New Jersey
All motor vehicles operated or parked on New Jersey roadways are required to be insured with either a basic or standard insurance plan. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
Where the basic plan only requires $5,000 per accident of property damage liability insurance, the minimum liability insurance requirements for a standard plan in New Jersey[1] are:
$15,000 per person for bodily injury
$30,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. New Jersey is a no-fault state, meaning both parties’ insurance providers will pay for expenses, regardless of which party caused the accident.
$5,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$15,000per person for uninsured underinsured motorist bodily injury
$30,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury
$5,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist property damage
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In Massachusetts, drivers are required to purchase this coverage for bodily injuries.
Piscataway Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Mistakes can happen to anyone while driving, and those infractions on your driving record can make your insurance premiums go up, sometimes even over $100 per month[2]. This chart gives you an idea of just how much accidents and infractions can cost you. But no matter your driving history, Insurify will help you find the cheapest car insurance available to you.
|Driver History
|Average Monthly Cost
|Clean Record
|$196
|Speeding Ticket
|$263
|At-Fault Accident
|$286
|DUI
|$390
Piscataway Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Though it is always advisable to have an excellent or good credit score when purchasing car insurance coverage, it isn’t always possible[3]. But Insurify is here to help. No matter your credit score, even if it is average or poor, Insurify is dedicated to helping you find the cheapest car insurance quotes available in your city.
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$214
|Good
|$253
|Average
|$278
|Poor
|$431
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Piscataway
When you are shopping for the best low-cost car insurance to fit your personal needs, it’s important to research car insurance providers and quotes in your city. Even within one state, insurance prices can vary widely from city to city, depending on traffic trends, weather patterns, crime rates, and accident statistics.
To get the cheapest car insurance policy available, you need to compare rates from different providers in your city. But with so many different insurers out there and so many factors figuring into what you pay, comparing prices can be complex. Insurify simplifies this process by letting you compare quotes side-by-side in just a few minutes.
Frequently Asked Questions
One way to get the cheapest car insurance available is to purchase a policy that includes only the minimum of what your state requires. Keeping your driving record and credit score in good condition will also help keep your monthly premiums down. No matter what your history is and where you live, Insurify can help you find the cheapest car insurance quotes available.
Even though average premiums for car insurance in Piscataway, New Jersey, are lower than the state average, many factors contribute to how much you will pay, such as your age, car, and driving history. Use Insurify to quickly find quotes for the cheapest car insurance available to you.
Compared to the entire state of New Jersey, car insurance premiums in Piscataway are, on average, lower. However, several variables can drive up your insurance costs, such as driving infractions on your record or bad credit. No matter what your specific circumstances are, Insurify can help you find quotes for the cheapest car insurance available.
Sources
- New Jersey Department of Banking and Insurance. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022
- New Jersey Department of Banking and Insurance. "Everything You wanted to know about... Auto Insurance." Accessed June 14, 2022
- New Jersey Department of Banking and Insurance. "Insurance Scoring What You Should Know." Accessed June 14, 2022