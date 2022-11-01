4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Why you can trust Insurify
Updated November 1, 2022
Though not everyone drives in New Jersey, many of those living in East Orange do. With all the pedestrians, cyclists, and other vehicles to watch out for, drivers here know that following the rules of the road is crucial to staying accident-free.
What else is important for keeping you and your family protected? Having an affordable auto insurance plan in place.
Car Insurance in East Orange, NJ
The average cost of New Jersey car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates in East Orange, NJ to find you the cheapest quotes in the area.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in East Orange is $389 per month, or $4668 annually.
Car insurance in East Orange is $149 more than the average cost of car insurance in New Jersey.
The cheapest car insurance provider in East Orange on average is Travelers, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
See More:
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Cheapest Car Insurance in East Orange, NJ
The cost of car insurance can vary depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance provider values information like your driving history and your credit score a little bit differently. Although the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance premiums on average, it’s always important to compare quotes. Use Insurify to find your best rate today!
|Insurance Provider in East Orange
|Quotes The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Progressive
|$141 /mo
|Travelers
|$275 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|$276 /mo
|Allstate
|$326 /mo
|State Farm
|$450 /mo
Best Car Insurance in East Orange, NJ
The Insurify Composite Score is calculated by analyzing multiple factors that indicate the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings, Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys, mobile app reviews, and user-generated company reviews. The following are the top rated companies that offer car insurance in East Orange. For the complete list, see Insurify's best car insurance companies .
|Best Companies
|Score
|Quotes The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Mercury
|81
|$432 /mo
See More: Best Car Insurance Companies
Average Car Insurance Cost
|New Jersey Cities
|Newark
|$317/mo
|Jersey City
|$303/mo
|Paterson
|$304/mo
|Elizabeth
|$294/mo
|East Orange
|$294/mo
|New Jersey
|$302/mo
Click here to learn about car insurance quotes and save on your current policy.
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in New Jersey
All motor vehicles operated or parked on New Jersey roadways are required to be insured with either a basic or standard insurance plan. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
Where the basic plan only requires $5,000 per accident of property damage liability insurance, the minimum liability insurance requirements for a standard plan in New Jersey[1] are:
$15,000 per person for bodily injury
$30,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. New Jersey is a no-fault state, meaning both parties’ insurance providers will pay for expenses, regardless of which party caused the accident.
$5,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$15,000per person for uninsured underinsured motorist bodily injury
$30,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury
$5,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist property damage
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In Massachusetts, drivers are required to purchase this coverage for bodily injuries.
East Orange Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
'All but the most affluent East Orange teenagers will have a tough time paying their car insurance at $632 per month. For New Jerseyites, premiums drop as drivers add more years behind the wheel. Young adults in their 20s see an immediate over $190 price change with just a few years’ experience. The trend continues in a downward direction, but only those in their 60s beat the state''s average of $267. People in their 40s to 70s pay $300 less than what the teens do, a $3,600 per year difference.'
|Driver's Age
|Avg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|teens
|$633
|20s
|$439
|30s
|$406
|40s
|$306
|50s
|$328
|60s
|$258
|70s
|$287
|80s
|N/A
East Orange Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
In the Garden State, drivers put safety first and save money at the same time. One reason for the savings is the “good driver” and “accident-free” discounts that insurance companies give those with clean records. But price cuts can easily disappear if a driver speeds through a red light or past a stop sign, an offense that will cost over $300 per month. Even an at-fault fender bender adds $120 per month to the price. There is light at the end of the tunnel though. After three years of careful driving, violations and accidents stop affecting insurance premiums.
|Driving History
|Avg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|No Violation
|$358
|Speeding Ticket
|$402
|At-Fault Accident
|$477
|Failure to Stop for Red Light / Stop Sign
|$664
See More:
East Orange Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Many East Orange residents ponder just how their credit score has anything to do with their ability to drive. But New Jersey, like most states, lets insurance companies factor in credit when setting rates. People with poor credit often pay far more than their better credit counterparts. The difference between having poor credit and excellent credit is $225 per month, or $3,330 per year. Even moving from poor credit to average credit saves over $50 per month, which will motivate many people to pay off debt.
|Credit Tier
|Avg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Excellent
|$239
|Good
|$353
|Average
|$404
|Poor
|$465
See More: Bad Credit Car Insurance New Jersey
Find local East Orange agents
PFS Auto Insurance47 Central Ave,
East Orange, NJ 07018
Clinton Robinson and Associates464 Central Ave,
East Orange, NJ 07018
Pardy Noel Insurance885 S Orange Ave,
East Orange, NJ 07018
Dependable Insurance Agency Inc1030 S Orange Ave,
Short Hills, NJ 07078
Farmers Insurance - Christine Veliz229 Bloomfield Ave,
Newark, NJ 07104
Farmers Insurance - Issac Okafor134 Evergreen Pl Ste 401,
East Orange, NJ 07018
Progressive1030 S Orange Ave,
Newark, NJ 07106
East Orange, NJ DMV Information
Have a DMV errand to run? When it comes to taking care of their DMV-related needs, New Jersey drivers can get things done using in-person services or online options. Registering your vehicle? You can make an appointment at any Motor Vehicle center and skip the wait. First-time driver or need to get your license renewed? Make an appointment at your local license center.
Public Transportation in East Orange, NJ
Residents of East Orange can rest easy if they are without a car or just prefer not to drive. A network of New Jersey Transit bus and rail options exists in East Orange to get residents of this 4-square-mile city in and around town or over to New York City. Traditional taxis are another option. Don’t want to wait in line for the next bus or can’t catch a cab? On-demand services like Uber and Lyft stop here, too.
For more detailed New Jersey city level guides, check out these below.
How to get the best and cheapest car insurance in East Orange, NJ
While having good auto insurance coverage in New Jersey is important, shopping insurance companies one data point at a time is a grind.
Is the scratch piece of paper you’ve been using to compare rates company after company really all that accurate? Using Insurify takes the guesswork out of comparing coverages and gets you the coverage you need quickly.
FAQs - East Orange, NJ Car Insurance
There’s no one type of coverage that can protect you against what happens on the road. An insurance policy is made up of a combination of coverages. First, you begin with the amount of coverage that your state requires, and then you add the types and amount of coverage that make you feel comfortable. State-required coverage usually only protects the other person if you are at fault for an accident.
When you are at fault for an accident, there are certain insurance products that ensure you have money to pay for the other person’s medical bill and damages. Property damage liability coverage (PD) pays to have the other person’s vehicle fixed, for example. PD also applies to the repair of a fence or part of a building. Bodily injury liability coverage (BI) pays for a person’s medical bills up to a certain amount. Every state requires drivers to buy a certain amount of each of these coverages.
It’s against the law to drive without auto insurance in New Jersey. If you choose to get on the road without insurance in this state, you can receive a fine of up to $5,000 and have your license suspended for up to two years. Driving without insurance here can also bring up to 14 days of jail time and additional fees.
Insurify Insights
How East Orange Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in East Orange, New Jersey below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how East Orange drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across New Jersey in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Honda Accord
Most Popular Car in East Orange
#44
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in New Jersey
#62
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in New Jersey
#72
City with the Most DUIs Rank in New Jersey
#4
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in New Jersey
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. East Orange drivers rank 56 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in New Jersey.
- Rank within state: #56
- Percent of drivers in East Orange with an accident: 7.9%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it�’s a more common offense than many assume. East Orange drivers rank 72 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in New Jersey.
- Rank within state: #72
- Percent of drivers in East Orange with a DUI: 0.6%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in New Jersey, East Orange drivers rank 56 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #56
- Percent of drivers in East Orange with a reckless driving offense: 1.3%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in New Jersey, East Orange drivers rank 55 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #55
- Percent of drivers in East Orange with a reckless driving violation: 1.7%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in New Jersey, East Orange drivers rank 44 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #44
- Percent of drivers in East Orange with a speeding ticket: 5.6%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; East Orange drivers rank 65 in clean driving records across all cities in New Jersey.
- Rank within state: #65
- Percent of drivers in East Orange with clean record: 77.6%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. East Orange drivers rank 62 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in New Jersey.
- Rank within state: #62
- Percent of drivers in East Orange with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 0.72%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- New Jersey Department of Banking and Insurance. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022