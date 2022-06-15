Top Car Insurance Companies: Find the Right One for You

Who has the best car insurance rates in New Hampshire? In New Hampshire, Travelers and Safeco generally offer low rates to drivers. Keep in mind that what you pay for car insurance will depend on your age, gender, driving record, credit score, and other factors in your unique driving profile.

The right insurance coverage isn’t simply the cheapest. Your new auto insurance company should also be reliable and have the financial strength to pay out your claims. But luckily, New Hampshire car insurance premiums are already a bit lower than the national average. To start your search, we’ve presented our top New Hampshire car insurance companies below.

A quick note: If your family has any military members, you’ll first want to find out about USAA auto insurance, which provides some of the highest quality and cheapest car insurance in the country.

1 Nationwide Average Monthly Cost: $141 Insurify Composite Score: 89

Well-rated for customer service and impeccable financial metrics, Nationwide is an industry leader with good reason. While a clean driving record will earn you the best rates, anyone should put Nationwide on their list for a car insurance quote, especially if you’re on the hunt for collision coverage, comprehensive coverage, and other coverage options beyond the minimum insurance requirements.

Teen drivers can get lower rates with good student discounts, and the longer you’re accident-free, the lower your premium can drop. Families are positioned to take advantage of multi-car discounts, and you can also bundle your car insurance coverage with boat and homeowners insurance and other types of coverage.

Top discounts that the company offers include safe driver, accident-free, bundling, and multi-policy.

Good drivers can get cheap car insurance from Nationwide, while at-fault accidents and speeding tickets can raise your rate quickly.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $280 Drivers Over 60 $120 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $131 Drivers With a Prior Accident $202 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $238 Drivers With Average Credit $186

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

2 Safeco Average Monthly Cost: $132 Insurify Composite Score: 86

While young drivers might want to steer clear, Safeco is a solid option for New Hampshire drivers with a smooth driving history and good credit. If you're looking for an auto insurance policy with reasonable coverage limits and you don’t drive too often, Safeco offers good car insurance rates, especially for more seasoned drivers.

Safeco is a subsidiary of Liberty Mutual, so it’s got the financial strength to handle your claims. And high-risk drivers with an at-fault accident can still access decent New Hampshire auto insurance rates.

Top discounts that the company offers include good credit, multi-vehicle, and low mileage.

Drivers with New Hampshire auto insurance from Safeco pay the best rates if they have clean driving records, while teen drivers and young drivers will find better deals elsewhere.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $220 Drivers Over 60 $88 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $113 Drivers With a Prior Accident $191 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $213 Drivers With Average Credit $141

3 Liberty Mutual Average Monthly Cost: $151 Insurify Composite Score: 82

Liberty Mutual, based in neighboring Boston, has provided reliable insurance for over a hundred years. A great option for full-coverage auto insurance policies that deliver high reliability, Liberty Mutual policies won’t be the cheapest, but it’s a great place for extra coverage options and higher limits than the state minimum.

For insurance dealing on the go, Liberty Mutual has a fantastic mobile app, and while young drivers won’t get the best rates, everyone on a Liberty Mutual car insurance policy will have accident forgiveness, a rare and comforting policy.

Top discounts that the company offers include advance purchase, driver training, and good student.

With good credit and a clean driving record - or even one at-fault accident - you’ll get the best rates that Liberty Mutual has to offer.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $244 Drivers Over 60 $88 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $139 Drivers With a Prior Accident $188 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $200 Drivers With Average Credit $165

4 Travelers Average Monthly Cost: $92 Insurify Composite Score: 80

Your best source for budget-friendly minimum coverage, Travelers allows New Hampshire drivers to access bargain car insurance rates. But be wary. If you anticipate making a claim, you might be left in the lurch. Customer service at Travelers doesn’t have the best reputation.

But if you live in the country and don’t drive often, you’ll be happy to see that Travelers offers some of the cheapest auto policies money can buy.

Top discounts that the company offers include safe driver, good payer, continuous coverage, and multi-policy.

Travelers offers friendly rates for young drivers, though if you get a speeding ticket or some other ding on your driving record, you’ll lose those super low rates quickly.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $122 Drivers Over 60 $77 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $86 Drivers With a Prior Accident $114 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $129 Drivers With Average Credit $103

