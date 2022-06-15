4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated June 15, 2022
True to the motto “Live Free or Die,” even though the state of New Hampshire encourages all drivers to buy property damage and bodily injury liability auto insurance, doing so is not mandatory. That said, if you have a DUI or a similar offense on your driving record, you have to either buy SR-22 insurance or be able to prove financial responsibility for an accident.
Still, whether you’re on the Mount Washington Auto Road or I-93 in Concord, an accident is always a possibility, and one at-fault event can have brutal financial consequences. So read on to learn more about how to get the best car insurance rates in New Hampshire. When you find an affordable New Hampshire car insurance policy, you might find that you’re freer with it than you were without it.
New Hampshire drivers who choose to buy auto insurance still have the liberty of selecting an insurance policy that fits their needs. To find the best car insurance rates, spend just a few minutes with Insurify, and you’ll get a free slate of quotes from leading New Hampshire car insurance companies to find the best rate for you. Try it now!
Quick Facts
Insurify’s best-rated insurance provider in New Hampshire is Nationwide.
Travelers is the cheapest insurer on average in New Hampshire, with average rates of $92 per month.
The best-rated car insurance provider might not be the best for every unique driver profile, so it’s important for drivers to compare quotes from multiple insurers before buying a policy.
Best Car Insurance Companies 2022
You’ve heard and watched constant ads for GEICO, Progressive, State Farm, Allstate, Amica, and the other big insurance companies. But the insurance landscape is different in every state. Here’s our ranking of the best car insurance companies working in New Hampshire:
|Rank
|Company Name
|Average Cost Per Month in New Hampshire
|1
|Nationwide
|$141
|89
|2
|Safeco
|$132
|86
|3
|Liberty Mutual
|$151
|82
|4
|Travelers
|$92
|80
Insurify Composite Score Methodology
The Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.
Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
Top Car Insurance Companies: Find the Right One for You
Who has the best car insurance rates in New Hampshire?
In New Hampshire, Travelers and Safeco generally offer low rates to drivers. Keep in mind that what you pay for car insurance will depend on your age, gender, driving record, credit score, and other factors in your unique driving profile.
The right insurance coverage isn’t simply the cheapest. Your new auto insurance company should also be reliable and have the financial strength to pay out your claims. But luckily, New Hampshire car insurance premiums are already a bit lower than the national average. To start your search, we’ve presented our top New Hampshire car insurance companies below.
A quick note: If your family has any military members, you’ll first want to find out about USAA auto insurance, which provides some of the highest quality and cheapest car insurance in the country.
Nationwide
Well-rated for customer service and impeccable financial metrics, Nationwide is an industry leader with good reason. While a clean driving record will earn you the best rates, anyone should put Nationwide on their list for a car insurance quote, especially if you’re on the hunt for collision coverage, comprehensive coverage, and other coverage options beyond the minimum insurance requirements.
Teen drivers can get lower rates with good student discounts, and the longer you’re accident-free, the lower your premium can drop. Families are positioned to take advantage of multi-car discounts, and you can also bundle your car insurance coverage with boat and homeowners insurance and other types of coverage.
Top discounts that the company offers include safe driver, accident-free, bundling, and multi-policy.
Good drivers can get cheap car insurance from Nationwide, while at-fault accidents and speeding tickets can raise your rate quickly.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$280
|Drivers Over 60
|$120
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$131
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$202
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$238
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$186
Safeco
While young drivers might want to steer clear, Safeco is a solid option for New Hampshire drivers with a smooth driving history and good credit. If you're looking for an auto insurance policy with reasonable coverage limits and you don’t drive too often, Safeco offers good car insurance rates, especially for more seasoned drivers.
Safeco is a subsidiary of Liberty Mutual, so it’s got the financial strength to handle your claims. And high-risk drivers with an at-fault accident can still access decent New Hampshire auto insurance rates.
Top discounts that the company offers include good credit, multi-vehicle, and low mileage.
Drivers with New Hampshire auto insurance from Safeco pay the best rates if they have clean driving records, while teen drivers and young drivers will find better deals elsewhere.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$220
|Drivers Over 60
|$88
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$113
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$191
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$213
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$141
Liberty Mutual
Liberty Mutual, based in neighboring Boston, has provided reliable insurance for over a hundred years. A great option for full-coverage auto insurance policies that deliver high reliability, Liberty Mutual policies won’t be the cheapest, but it’s a great place for extra coverage options and higher limits than the state minimum.
For insurance dealing on the go, Liberty Mutual has a fantastic mobile app, and while young drivers won’t get the best rates, everyone on a Liberty Mutual car insurance policy will have accident forgiveness, a rare and comforting policy.
Top discounts that the company offers include advance purchase, driver training, and good student.
With good credit and a clean driving record - or even one at-fault accident - you’ll get the best rates that Liberty Mutual has to offer.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$244
|Drivers Over 60
|$88
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$139
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$188
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$200
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$165
Travelers
Your best source for budget-friendly minimum coverage, Travelers allows New Hampshire drivers to access bargain car insurance rates. But be wary. If you anticipate making a claim, you might be left in the lurch. Customer service at Travelers doesn’t have the best reputation.
But if you live in the country and don’t drive often, you’ll be happy to see that Travelers offers some of the cheapest auto policies money can buy.
Top discounts that the company offers include safe driver, good payer, continuous coverage, and multi-policy.
Travelers offers friendly rates for young drivers, though if you get a speeding ticket or some other ding on your driving record, you’ll lose those super low rates quickly.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$122
|Drivers Over 60
|$77
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$86
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$114
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$129
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$103
Average Monthly Cost of Car Insurance in New Hampshire
Thanks to the state’s older population and low population density, New Hampshire car insurance costs are low relative to the national average. It would seem obvious that uninsured motorist coverage would be critical for any New Hampshire driver to have, given that auto insurance isn't mandatory. But oddly enough, most New Hampshire drivers choose to buy auto insurance. Unsurprisingly, prices in Manchester, the state’s largest city, are higher than the state average.
|City
|Average Monthly Cost
|Concord
|$147
|Derry
|$143
|Keene
|$163
|Manchester
|$173
|Nashua
|$158
|Portsmouth
|$112
|Rochester
|$177
How to Determine the Best Car Insurance Company for Yourself
Hopefully, you’ll choose to join the majority of New Hampshire drivers that opt to purchase an auto insurance policy. If so, you’ll want to canvas the best providers to make sure you can get the best rates around.
You don’t have to make individual calls to each insurance company to ask for a quote. Just spend a few minutes with Insurify, and you’ll get a free list of car insurance quotes personalized to you. Then, you’ll be well on your way to finding the best car insurance company for your family.
Even if you don't have good credit or your driving history is a bit spotty, you can still find car insurance rates within your budget. Insurify’s free quote-comparison tool will help you find a New Hampshire auto insurance policy that gives you the coverage you need at rates you can afford.
Frequently Asked Questions
For the full slate of car insurance coverage options, like collision insurance and comprehensive coverage, Nationwide offers rock-solid auto insurance policies at good rates while delivering good customer satisfaction.
Travelers offers the cheapest car insurance rates in the Granite State. It’s a great option if you’re looking for minimum coverage and consider yourself a good driver at low risk of an at-fault accident.
Even though auto insurance is not required in New Hampshire, if you do buy a car insurance policy, the state minimum is $25,000 in bodily injury liability coverage per person ($50,000 per accident), $25,000 in property damage liability, and $1,000 for medical payments coverage. You’d be wise to add full coverage to your minimum coverage, which would cover damage to your car whether it’s in a crash or a victim of vandalism.
Your car insurance premium depends on your driving record, credit score, the deductible you choose, and many other factors. Every insurance company weighs these factors differently. So use Insurify to find the best match for you by comparing car insurance quotes from at least several different insurance providers.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.