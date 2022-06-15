Best Cheap Gap Insurance Companies in Montana: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

What is gap insurance?

Gap insurance isn’t like liability insurance that you get with a full-coverage policy. Instead, it’s an insurance product that protects you if your car is a total loss or stolen. It can pay off your vehicle loan (minus your deductible) if your auto insurance doesn’t cover the total amount of the loan. You see, vehicles depreciate over time, losing value every year.

An accident that totals your car can result in you owing more on the loan than the car is worth. But gap insurance fills the gap. ��“Gap” stands for “guaranteed asset protection.” It protects you from owing more money on your loan than you receive in a claim.

Typically, claims are paid on an "actual cash value" basis, meaning the insurance company gives you the vehicle's value the day it was totaled. If your car depreciated significantly, you may still owe thousands more than the claim paid you.