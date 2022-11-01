4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Why you can trust Insurify
Updated November 1, 2022
Car Insurance in Moscow, ID
Because Idaho law requires drivers to have auto insurance coverage, finding the right car insurance policy is an important step towards safe driving in Moscow. With Insurify , you can compare quotes from national insurance companies like State Farm, Nationwide, and GEICO along with local providers so you can quickly find the cheapest deal on auto insurance rates.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Moscow is $124 per month, or $1488 annually.
Car insurance in Moscow is $10 less than the average cost of car insurance in Idaho.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Moscow on average is Travelers, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
See More:
Cheapest Car Insurance in Moscow, ID
The cost of car insurance can vary between insurance providers. That’s because every insurance company weighs information like your driving history and your age a little bit differently. differently. While the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest premiums on average, it’s important to compare quotes to make sure you’re getting the best possible deal.
|Insurance Provider in Moscow
|Quotes The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Dairyland
|$113 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|$115 /mo
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Best Car Insurance in Moscow, ID
While buying cheap car insurance is important, the insurance company with the lowest premium and highest deductible might not always be the best option. The Insurify Composite Score is calculated by analyzing multiple factors that indicate the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. The following is our top rated provider that offers car insurance in Moscow.
|Best Companies
|Score
|Quotes The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$115 /mo
See More: Best Car Insurance Companies
Average Car Insurance Cost
|Idaho Cities
|Boise
|$112/mo
|Nampa
|$121/mo
|Meridian
|$129/mo
|Idaho Falls
|$108/mo
|Moscow
|$114/mo
|Idaho
|$117/mo
Click here to learn about car insurance quotes and save on your current policy.
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Idaho
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Idaho roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Idaho[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Idaho is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$15,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$50,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorists
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In Idaho, this coverage is optional but recommended for all drivers.
Moscow Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
Did you know that your age can affect your insurance rates? Young drivers are the most expensive to insure due to their inexperience on the road, while older drivers see the lowest premiums. Here’s what you can expect to pay for an auto insurance policy in Idaho based on your age. Keep in mind that these are statewide averages and rates may vary in Moscow.
|Driver's Age
|Avg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Teens
|$266
|20s
|$142
|30s
|$104
|40s
|$92
|50s
|$83
|60s
|$81
|70s
|$94
|80+
|$105
Moscow Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Your driving history will largely impact what you pay for car insurance. If you have an infraction on your driving record, insurance companies tend to view you as a higher risk to insure. Here’s what drivers with any of these incidents pay compared to a driver with a clean record in the state of Idaho. Keep in mind that rates may differ in Moscow.
|Driving History
|Avg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Clean Record
|$122
|Speeding Ticket
|$159
|At-Fault Accident
|$164
|DUI
|$242
See More:
Moscow Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
About 95 percent of insurance providers will use your credit score when determining your premium. That’s because research shows that drivers with good credit file fewer claims. If you have bad credit, you’ll likely see higher rates. Here’s what you can expect to pay for car insurance Idaho based on your credit score:
|Credit Tier
|Avg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Excellent
|$123
|Good
|$131
|Average
|$153
|Bad
|$190
See More: Bad Credit Car Insurance Idaho
Find local Moscow agents
American Insurance Agency604 S Washington,
Moscow, ID 83843-0179
Kuespert Insurance127 S Washington St \#4,
Moscow, ID 83843
Farmers Insurance - Jon Kimberling205 S Main St,
Moscow, ID 83843
Ted Curet: Allstate Insurance117 W D St,
Moscow, ID 83843
Jamie Knudson - State Farm Insurance Agent318 S Main St,
Moscow, ID 83843
Leavitt Group - Leavitt Inland Pacific Insurance Services317 W 6th St \#107,
Moscow, ID 83843
Elissa Edmonds - State Farm Insurance Agent116 W C St,
Moscow, ID 83843
Farmers Insurance - Gregory Kimberling114 E 5th St,
Moscow, ID 83843
Farm Bureau Insurance220 Farm Rd,
Moscow, ID 83843
Farmers Insurance - Matt Manderville108 Short St,
Moscow, ID 83843
Moscow DMV Information
Drivers in Moscow, Idaho can visit the Latah County Department of Motor Vehicles for all of their licensing and registration needs. The office is open from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, and visitors can either make an appointment or just walk in. The Latah County DMV is located at:
200 S Almon St #101
Moscow, ID 83843
Public Transportation in Moscow
The Sustainable Moscow Area Regional Transit (SMART) provides bus service in Moscow for residents in and around the city. Rides are completely free, and all buses are ADA wheelchair accessible. Residents can find a ride from 6:40 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 8:10 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Saturday.
Still, many people choose to drive to get around Moscow, and all drivers should ensure that they are properly ensured before they get behind the wheel.
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Moscow
Shopping for insurance can seem like a daunting task, but it doesn’t need to be. There’s no need to waste time calling multiple insurance agents and visiting a variety of insurance agencies to find the perfect auto insurance policy. Instead, use Insurify to find the best rates available by comparing dozens of insurance quotes side-by-side in under five minutes.
Give yourself peace of mind with sufficient car insurance coverage. Don’t become just one more uninsured motorist — use Insurify to find the best and cheapest car insurance out there. You can also use Insurify to shop for home insurance and life insurance.
For more detailed Idaho city level guides, check out these below.
FAQs - Moscow, ID Car Insurance
You can use Insurify to find the car insurance companies that can offer you the cheapest premiums in Moscow. You’ll just need to enter your information once to get started. From there, we’ll provide quotes from national insurance providers like Allstate and Farmers insurance along with quotes from local agents so you can find the best rate for you.
The average cost of car insurance in Moscow, Idaho is $99 per month, or $1,188 per year. However, keep in mind that rates will vary based on a driver's age, gender, driving record, and credit score. That’s why it’s important to compare quotes in order to find the best deal in car insurance for you. You can also save by bundling your auto insurance policy with renters insurance, homeowners insurance, or business insurance.
Individual factors such as a bad driving record or poor credit can cause your car insurance rates to increase. The coverage options you choose can also make car insurance more expensive. For example, a full-coverage car insurance policy will cost more than the minimum required liability only insurance.
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- Idaho Department of Insurance. "State Minimum Car Insurance." Accessed May 28, 2022