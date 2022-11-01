4.8out of 3,000+ reviews

Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Hayden, ID (2022)

Car InsurancedelimiterIdahodelimiterHayden

Tanveen Vohra is an editorial manager at Insurify specializing in writing about property and casualty insurance. Through her work, Tanveen helps consumers better understand the components of their insurance policies so they can make smarter purchase decisions.Tanveen's work has been cited by CNBC , Fox Business, Business Insider, Fortune, and Market Watch, among others.
Updated November 1, 2022

Car Insurance in Hayden, ID

The average cost of Idaho car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates in Hayden, ID to find you the cheapest quotes in the area.

Quick Facts

  • The average cost of car insurance in Hayden is $120 per month, or $1440 annually.

  • Car insurance in Hayden is $14 less than the average cost of car insurance in Idaho.

  • The cheapest car insurance provider in Hayden on average is Progressive, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.

Quotes by Top Companies

Progressive
$31
Allstate
$39
State Farm
$58
Travelers
$86
Nationwide
$107

Cheapest Car Insurance in Hayden, ID

The cost of car insurance can vary depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance provider values information like your driving history and your credit score a little bit differently. Although the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance premiums on average, it’s always important to compare quotes. Use Insurify to find your best rate today!

Insurance Provider in HaydenQuotes The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
Progressive$31 /mo
Allstate$39 /mo
State Farm$58 /mo
Travelers$86 /mo
Nationwide$107 /mo

Average Car Insurance Cost

Idaho Cities
Boise$112/mo
Nampa$121/mo
Meridian$129/mo
Idaho Falls$108/mo
Hayden$110/mo
Idaho$116/mo
Idaho Falls
$108
Hayden
$110
Boise
$112
Average for ID
$116
Nampa
$121
Meridian
$129

Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Idaho

All motor vehicles operated or parked on Idaho roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:

  • Requested by law enforcement

  • Renewing vehicle registration

  • The vehicle is involved in a car accident

The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Idaho[1] are:

  • $25,000 per person for bodily injury

  • $50,000 per accident for bodily injury

As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Idaho is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.

  • $15,000 per accident for property damage

If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.

  • $50,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorists

Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In Idaho, this coverage is optional but recommended for all drivers.

Find local Hayden agents

  • ISU-Hayden Lake Insurance Service

    660 Capstone Ct \#B,
    Hayden , ID 83835

  • Jan Jesberger Insurance

    9212 N Government Way,
    Hayden, ID 83835

  • Nannette Foster - State Farm Insurance Agent

    36 W Hilgren Ave,
    Hayden, ID 83835

  • Matt Pelz - State Farm Insurance Agent

    77 W Prairie Shopping Center,
    Hayden, ID 83835

  • Health Insurance Solutions

    13403 N Government Way,
    Hayden, ID 83835

  • Farmers Insurance

    151 W Hayden Ave,
    Hayden, ID 83835

  • Haddock & Associates - Hayden

    660 W Capstone Ct b,
    Hayden, ID 83835

  • Louie Insurance Agency

    157 W Hayden Ave Ste 101,
    Hayden, ID 83835

  • Ellis Adams - Mutual of Omaha

    11184 N Strahorn Rd,
    Hayden, ID 83835

  • Leavitt Group Inc

    2174 E Upper Hayden Lake Rd,
    Hayden, ID 83835
FAQs - Hayden, ID Car Insurance

  • Insurance companies weigh multiple factors when calculating your car insurance rates, including your age, driving history, type of vehicle, and even your marital status. Not only do states have different laws and limits surrounding minimum liability coverage, but where you live within your state could also affect your driver risk profile. Insurance companies use your ZIP code to analyze your area’s weather patterns, rates of vehicle theft, likelihood of vandalism, average traffic congestion, and other factors that might lead you to file an insurance claim.

  • If you want to pay the lowest possible rate on your car insurance policy, opt for state minimum coverage. This is the cheapest level of car insurance coverage your state will allow. Comparing real, ready-to-purchase quotes on a car insurance comparison site like Insurify can find you the lowest rates for your area, risk profile, and financial needs.

  • Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.

Sources

  1. Idaho Department of Insurance. "State Minimum Car Insurance." Accessed May 28, 2022
