Cheapest Car Insurance for High School Students (2022)

How much does car insurance cost for high school students?

How much is car insurance for high school students? Students in high school see high insurance premiums because teen drivers are inexperienced and likely to get into accidents. High school students can expect to pay over $100 per month for car insurance.

The big question when adding a high school student to your auto insurance policy is “How much will it cost?” That depends. The cost of insuring high school students depends on several factors, including your location, coverage options, and applicable insurance discounts. On average, though, adding a high schooler to a policy costs around $250 a month.

High school-aged drivers can lower their rates by opting for liability coverage only. Discount programs through car insurance companies is the best way to help lower monthly rates for high school students. Comparing car insurance quotes from multiple insurers is the best way to ensure high schoolers have found the lowest rate possible.

Clearcover

Clearcover is a relatively new insurance company that uses AI technology to keep rates low. It offers an easy-to-use website and a well-designed mobile app to make managing your policy super simple. As of this writing, Clearcover only offers car insurance. Clearcover is currently available to drivers in about a dozen states.

A few of the discounts that Clearcover offers to high school student drivers include:

Paying in full discount

Electronic filing discount

Safety feature discount

Safe driver discount

National General

National General is known for specializing in insuring high-risk drivers - drivers with a history of car accidents, DUIs, and more. However, good drivers and new drivers can still get low rates with this company, so don’t overlook them. National General offers policies in all 50 states.

A few of the discounts that National General offers to high school student drivers include:

Low-mileage discount

Safe driver discount

Paperless discount

Auto-pay discount

Anti-theft discount

Affinity membership discounts

Elephant

Elephant is a smaller insurance company. It directly writes auto insurance policies but sells other types of policies like home and renters insurance from different insurance companies. That means that customers can still access bundling discounts. Elephant is currently available in Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Ohio, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.

A few of the discounts that Elephant offers to high school student drivers include:

Electronic signature discount

Multi-car discount

Multi-policy discount

Good student discount

Responsible driver discount

Paperless account discount

Travelers

Travelers is one of the oldest insurance companies in the country. It offers a wide range of insurance and financial products, and it also offers low rates. Travelers is an excellent company for parents with high school drivers, as it provides many bundling opportunities to keep costs down. Plus, it offers the best discounts for full-time students.

A few of the discounts that Travelers offers to high school student drivers include:

Early quote discount

EFT, pay in full, good payer discounts

Multi-policy discount

Continuous insurance discount

Good student discount

IntelliDrive® program

Direct Auto

Here’s another car insurance company that specializes in high-risk drivers. Direct Auto offers several types of property insurance and even life insurance, which means that parents can access bundling discounts when using Direct Auto. The company also provides a great website where customers can manage their policies and claims.

A few of the discounts that Direct Auto offers to high school student drivers include: