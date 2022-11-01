4.8out of 3,000+ reviews

Wawanesa Car Insurance Review (With Quotes, 2022)

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
auto insurance

Why you can trust Insurify

Insurify is America's highest-rated insurance comparison platform. We partner with the nation's top insurance companies and are licensed as an agent in all 50 states. However, the insurance experts writing our content operate independently of our partners, and you can learn more about how we make money by viewing our advertising disclosures. Also check out reviews from over 3,000 satisfied customers, our data methodology, and our editorial standards.
Car InsurancedelimiterCompaniesdelimiterWawanesa
Car InsurancedelimiterCompaniesdelimiterWawanesa

Why you can trust Insurify

Insurify is America's highest-rated insurance comparison platform. We partner with the nation's top insurance companies and are licensed as an agent in all 50 states. However, the insurance experts writing our content operate independently of our partners, and you can learn more about how we make money by viewing our advertising disclosures. Also check out reviews from over 3,000 satisfied customers, our data methodology, and our editorial standards.
Mallory Profeta
Written by
Mallory Profeta
Photo of an Insurify author
Written by
Mallory Profeta
Insurance Writer
Mal Profeta is a writer, editor, educator, and public health advocate. They serve as the communications director of an NIH-funded clinical and translational science research center that focuses on addressing health disparities in Appalachia. A former Fulbright recipient, they hold a bachelor's degree from Transylvania University and a master's from New York University.
Jackie Cohen
Edited by
Jackie Cohen
Photo of an Insurify author
Edited by
Jackie Cohen
Editorial Manager
Jackie Cohen is an editorial manager at Insurify specializing in property & casualty insurance educational content. She has years of experience analyzing insurance trends and helping consumers better understand their insurance coverage to make informed decisions about their finances.Jackie's work has been cited in USA Today, The Balance, and The Washington Times.

Updated November 1, 2022

Wawanesa car insurance is only available in California and Oregon, but its average premium of $65

per month falls below the national average. The company, based in Canada, keeps rates low by selling auto insurance coverage only to safe drivers—those with no more than one at-fault accident or traffic violation in the last three years.

No matter your driving history, one of the best ways to save money on car insurance is to shop around and compare rates. Insurify makes it easy by giving you auto quotes from multiple companies at once.

Wawanesa in a Nutshell

  • The average cost of car insurance with Wawanesa is $66 per month.

  • Wawanesa is good for drivers in California and Oregon with clean driving records.

  • Wawanesa isn't the best option for people who’ve had multiple accidents or traffic violations in the last three years.

Wawanesa Industry Rankings and Scorecard

Wawanesa General Insurance company is a well-established company with strong financial stability. And while it has more complaints than other companies its size, for two years in a row, Wawanesa has ranked number one in J.D. Power’s customer satisfaction among auto insurers in California.

Industry RankingWawanesa Rating
J.D. PowerHighest Customer Satisfaction in CA
A.M. BestA+
Better Business BureauA+
NAIC Complaint IndexMore than average

See More: Best Car Insurance

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.

Wawanesa Car Insurance Quotes by Driver History

Only drivers who have had no more than one at-fault car accident or traffic violation in the last 36 months can buy Wawanesa auto insurance. This tight restriction is how the company keeps rates relatively low. And as with other companies, you can expect your Wawanesa premium to spike if you cause a wreck or get a ticket or DUI.

Driver ProfileWawanesa Average Monthly PremiumNational Average
Clean Record$50$77
DUI$87$155
At-Fault Accident$97$113
Speeding Ticket$69$104
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

See More: High-Risk Car Insurance

Wawanesa Car Insurance Quotes by State

The quotes below are averages. Your actual car insurance rate is determined not only by whether you purchase minimum or full coverage but also by a slew of other variables, including your age, driving history, location, and even marital status.

StateWawanesa Average Monthly Premium
California$56
Oregon$76
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Wawanesa Car Insurance Pros and Cons

Affordable rates are available for safe drivers in California and Oregon, but availability is limited otherwise. You can’t get an auto insurance policy from Wawanesa if you’ve had more than one accident or ticket in the last three years. Relatedly, you need to have been a licensed driver for at least three years.

Wawanesa doesn’t sell homeowners insurance or condo insurance in the U.S. at the moment, but renters insurance is available for Oregon policyholders who want to protect their personal property.

Good for

  • Cheap rates for safe drivers

  • Comprehensive coverage includes windshield repair

  • A+ rating from BBB

Not the best option for

  • Some customer complaints

  • Only available in California and Oregon

  • Limited insurance products

See More: Best & Worst Sites to Compare Car Insurance Quotes

Wawanesa Car Insurance Discounts

You might be eligible to save money through one or more of the following auto insurance discounts. Available savings vary by state—there are more discounts available to Oregon drivers—so be sure to speak with an insurance agent about ways to lower your premium.

Driver-Based Discounts

Wawanesa offers discounts for drivers over the age of 55 who take a driving improvement course; in Oregon, drivers under 19 who take a driving course may also receive a discount.

Californians may additionally be eligible for a “good driver” discount.

Policy-Based Discounts

If you pay your full yearly insurance fee up front, you’ll save yourself the installment fee. Drivers in Oregon can also receive a discount for setting up autopay.

Bundling Discounts

You’ll get a lower rate if you insure multiple cars, have been with the company for more than a year, or bundle your auto insurance with your renters insurance (available in Oregon only). Home insurance isn’t available from Wawanesa at this time.

See More: Cheap Car Insurance

Wawanesa Car Insurance Coverage Options

In addition to the typical coverages available from car insurance companies—including liability/ property damage, collision, bodily injury, and medical payments or personal injury protection—Wawanesa offers the following optional coverages:

Roadside Assistance

The company will pay up to $100 twice each policy period to tow your car or get it back on the road (for example, replacing a tire or jumping your battery).

Rental Car Coverage

This will help cover the cost of a rental vehicle if your car is in the shop for a covered repair. Be sure to check the details of your plan—there are limits on how much the company will reimburse for your rental.

Uninsured Motorist Coverage

If you get hit by a driver who doesn’t have car insurance, an uninsured motorist collision waiver (sometimes called a collision deductible waiver) will spare you the deductible requirement. This optional coverage is only available to drivers in California.

Vehicle Manufacturer Replacement Parts Coverage

If your car is less than 11 years old, you can purchase this supplemental coverage to ensure that any repairs to your vehicle are made with parts from the original equipment manufacturer.

See More: Compare Car Insurance

Wawanesa Car Insurance Reputation

Is Wawanesa car insurance good?

Wawanesa car insurance ranks generally well for claims and customer satisfaction, financial strength, and affordability. The average monthly cost for a policy with Wawanesa is $66.

The company is known for offering competitive rates by limiting its auto insurance to good drivers only. It has mostly positive rankings for customer experiences.

Wawanesa Customer Service

An A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau and two years running with the highest J.D. Power Satisfaction score in California suggest positive customer experiences with Wawanesa insurance, though at the same time, the company has a below-average score on the NAIC national complaint index.

Wawanesa Claims Filing Process

The company offers 24/7 claims service at 1 (888) WAWA-CLAIM (929-2252) or online, but there is no mobile app. You can choose reimbursement through direct deposit or check. You can also choose any repair shop, but repairs at Wawanesa-approved providers are guaranteed as long as you own the vehicle.

See More: Car Insurance Quotes

Wawanesa: Is it right for you?

Wawanesa insurance company offers car insurance in Oregon and California at below-average rates—if you’re a driver with a relatively clean record. Use the Insurify comparison tool to get multiple quotes at once and find the best option for your needs.

Frequently Asked Questions

  • The Canadian company is well-established, has strong financial ratings, and offers a mixed bag on customer satisfaction. Wawanesa is known for below-average rates—but it’s only available in two states and only to safe drivers.

  • The average monthly premium is $65, but your actual rate will depend on details about you, your vehicle, and your insurance needs.

  • Available discounts vary by state but may include savings for loyalty, multiple cars, safe driving, taking driving courses, using autopay, bundling with renters insurance, or serving in the military.

  • First things first: Always shop around and compare prices, which is easy to do with Insurify. Inquire about discounts, and keep a clean driving record. Keeping your credit score in good shape is always important, too.

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.

  • Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.

Mallory Profeta
Written by
Mallory Profeta

Insurance Writer

Mal Profeta is a writer, editor, educator, and public health advocate. They serve as the communications director of an NIH-funded clinical and translational science research center that focuses on addressing health disparities in Appalachia. A former Fulbright recipient, they hold a bachelor's degree from Transylvania University and a master's from New York University.

Learn More
Jackie Cohen
Edited by
Jackie Cohen
Linkedin

Editorial Manager

Photo of an Insurify author
Edited by
Jackie Cohen
Editorial Manager
Jackie Cohen is an editorial manager at Insurify specializing in property & casualty insurance educational content. She has years of experience analyzing insurance trends and helping consumers better understand their insurance coverage to make informed decisions about their finances.Jackie's work has been cited in USA Today, The Balance, and The Washington Times.
Car InsurancedelimiterCompaniesdelimiterWawanesa