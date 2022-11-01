4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Wawanesa car insurance is only available in California and Oregon, but its average premium of $65
per month falls below the national average. The company, based in Canada, keeps rates low by selling auto insurance coverage only to safe drivers—those with no more than one at-fault accident or traffic violation in the last three years.
No matter your driving history, one of the best ways to save money on car insurance is to shop around and compare rates. Insurify makes it easy by giving you auto quotes from multiple companies at once.
Wawanesa in a Nutshell
The average cost of car insurance with Wawanesa is $66 per month.
Wawanesa is good for drivers in California and Oregon with clean driving records.
Wawanesa isn't the best option for people who’ve had multiple accidents or traffic violations in the last three years.
Wawanesa Industry Rankings and Scorecard
Wawanesa General Insurance company is a well-established company with strong financial stability. And while it has more complaints than other companies its size, for two years in a row, Wawanesa has ranked number one in J.D. Power’s customer satisfaction among auto insurers in California.
|Industry Ranking
|Wawanesa Rating
|J.D. Power
|Highest Customer Satisfaction in CA
|A.M. Best
|A+
|Better Business Bureau
|A+
|NAIC Complaint Index
|More than average
Wawanesa Car Insurance Quotes by Driver History
Only drivers who have had no more than one at-fault car accident or traffic violation in the last 36 months can buy Wawanesa auto insurance. This tight restriction is how the company keeps rates relatively low. And as with other companies, you can expect your Wawanesa premium to spike if you cause a wreck or get a ticket or DUI.
|Driver Profile
|Wawanesa Average Monthly Premium
|National Average
|Clean Record
|$50
|$77
|DUI
|$87
|$155
|At-Fault Accident
|$97
|$113
|Speeding Ticket
|$69
|$104
Wawanesa Car Insurance Quotes by State
The quotes below are averages. Your actual car insurance rate is determined not only by whether you purchase minimum or full coverage but also by a slew of other variables, including your age, driving history, location, and even marital status.
|State
|Wawanesa Average Monthly Premium
|California
|$56
|Oregon
|$76
Wawanesa Car Insurance Pros and Cons
Affordable rates are available for safe drivers in California and Oregon, but availability is limited otherwise. You can’t get an auto insurance policy from Wawanesa if you’ve had more than one accident or ticket in the last three years. Relatedly, you need to have been a licensed driver for at least three years.
Wawanesa doesn’t sell homeowners insurance or condo insurance in the U.S. at the moment, but renters insurance is available for Oregon policyholders who want to protect their personal property.
Good for
Cheap rates for safe drivers
Comprehensive coverage includes windshield repair
A+ rating from BBB
Not the best option for
Some customer complaints
Only available in California and Oregon
Limited insurance products
Wawanesa Car Insurance Discounts
You might be eligible to save money through one or more of the following auto insurance discounts. Available savings vary by state—there are more discounts available to Oregon drivers—so be sure to speak with an insurance agent about ways to lower your premium.
Driver-Based Discounts
Wawanesa offers discounts for drivers over the age of 55 who take a driving improvement course; in Oregon, drivers under 19 who take a driving course may also receive a discount.
Californians may additionally be eligible for a “good driver” discount.
Policy-Based Discounts
If you pay your full yearly insurance fee up front, you’ll save yourself the installment fee. Drivers in Oregon can also receive a discount for setting up autopay.
Bundling Discounts
You’ll get a lower rate if you insure multiple cars, have been with the company for more than a year, or bundle your auto insurance with your renters insurance (available in Oregon only). Home insurance isn’t available from Wawanesa at this time.
Wawanesa Car Insurance Coverage Options
In addition to the typical coverages available from car insurance companies—including liability/ property damage, collision, bodily injury, and medical payments or personal injury protection—Wawanesa offers the following optional coverages:
Roadside Assistance
The company will pay up to $100 twice each policy period to tow your car or get it back on the road (for example, replacing a tire or jumping your battery).
Rental Car Coverage
This will help cover the cost of a rental vehicle if your car is in the shop for a covered repair. Be sure to check the details of your plan—there are limits on how much the company will reimburse for your rental.
Uninsured Motorist Coverage
If you get hit by a driver who doesn’t have car insurance, an uninsured motorist collision waiver (sometimes called a collision deductible waiver) will spare you the deductible requirement. This optional coverage is only available to drivers in California.
Vehicle Manufacturer Replacement Parts Coverage
If your car is less than 11 years old, you can purchase this supplemental coverage to ensure that any repairs to your vehicle are made with parts from the original equipment manufacturer.
Wawanesa Car Insurance Reputation
Is Wawanesa car insurance good?
Wawanesa car insurance ranks generally well for claims and customer satisfaction, financial strength, and affordability. The average monthly cost for a policy with Wawanesa is $66.
The company is known for offering competitive rates by limiting its auto insurance to good drivers only. It has mostly positive rankings for customer experiences.
Wawanesa Customer Service
An A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau and two years running with the highest J.D. Power Satisfaction score in California suggest positive customer experiences with Wawanesa insurance, though at the same time, the company has a below-average score on the NAIC national complaint index.
Wawanesa Claims Filing Process
The company offers 24/7 claims service at 1 (888) WAWA-CLAIM (929-2252) or online, but there is no mobile app. You can choose reimbursement through direct deposit or check. You can also choose any repair shop, but repairs at Wawanesa-approved providers are guaranteed as long as you own the vehicle.
Wawanesa: Is it right for you?
Wawanesa insurance company offers car insurance in Oregon and California at below-average rates—if you’re a driver with a relatively clean record. Use the Insurify comparison tool to get multiple quotes at once and find the best option for your needs.
Frequently Asked Questions
The Canadian company is well-established, has strong financial ratings, and offers a mixed bag on customer satisfaction. Wawanesa is known for below-average rates—but it’s only available in two states and only to safe drivers.
The average monthly premium is $65, but your actual rate will depend on details about you, your vehicle, and your insurance needs.
Available discounts vary by state but may include savings for loyalty, multiple cars, safe driving, taking driving courses, using autopay, bundling with renters insurance, or serving in the military.
First things first: Always shop around and compare prices, which is easy to do with Insurify. Inquire about discounts, and keep a clean driving record. Keeping your credit score in good shape is always important, too.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.