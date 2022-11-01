Wawanesa car insurance is only available in California and Oregon, but its average premium of $65

per month falls below the national average. The company, based in Canada, keeps rates low by selling auto insurance coverage only to safe drivers—those with no more than one at-fault accident or traffic violation in the last three years.

