Safety Car Insurance Coverage Options

Safety Insurance offers many coverage options that can meet the needs of most drivers. What makes Safety Insurance different is how it arranges its options. Customers can choose between two packages. The first option is called Safety Shield, which covers towing, seat belt coverage, emergency travel, and airbag mechanical failure. Plus, there’s a vanishing collision deductible.

The second option, Safety Shield Plus, offers additional benefits for an additional cost. How much more will depend on your driving history, location, vehicle(s), and other factors. Both options are affordable compared to similar coverage at other insurance providers. Keep in mind that you’ll need to speak with a local agent to get a quote for either package.

Safety Insurance Guaranteed Replacement Cost

This option allows you to replace your car in the event of a total loss. Safety Insurance will replace your vehicle even when a replacement costs more than the vehicle was worth. It is available as part of both car insurance packages. This is a must if you own a car you recently purchased. It is common for a car to depreciate faster than the balance on your car loan.

Rental Vehicle Loss of Income Coverage

When your car is out of commission, you could be too. Especially if you live in an area without adequate public transportation. This coverage option, available on either package, will cover the cost of a rental vehicle up to coverage limits. You’ll also receive compensation for lost income suffered as a result of a covered event—also up to coverage limits.

Pet Coverage

If your pet is injured in a car accident, Safety Insurance will cover veterinary bills when you purchase this coverage option. It is only available with the Safety Shield Plus package. If you drive with your dog often, this is a very useful service that can pay back its cost easily in the event of a claim. And though pet car insurance is becoming more common, it’s still hard to find.

Accident Forgiveness

This one is also only available with Safety Shield Plus. Accident forgiveness is a program that keeps your car insurance rates unaffected by a single accident. It needs to be your first accident or your first accident in a set number of years, depending on the rules in your area. This can save you hundreds, even thousands of dollars, in the event you need to use it.

