Updated November 1, 2022
Safety Insurance is a regional car insurance company that operates in New England—specifically Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine. The company is known for its low auto insurance rates and for personalized, local service. But it’s not well-known for staying ahead of the technological curve or for consistent customer service across its offices.
Safety in a Nutshell
The average cost of car insurance with Safety is $104 per month.
Safety is good for families with young drivers and people whose top priority is to save money.
Safety isn't the best option for people who want to manage most of their car insurance policy needs online or through a mobile app
Safety Industry Rankings and Scorecard
Overall, Safety Insurance is ranked slightly below the national average—despite the fact that the company often offers lower car insurance rates than most of its competitors. We should note that it’s more difficult to put a firm ranking on Safety Insurance. It operates through local offices, and many policyholders have a great experience with their local office.
|Industry Ranking
|Safety Rating
|J.D. Power Claims Satisfaction
|787 out of 1,000
|A.M. Best
|A
|Better Business Bureau
|A+
|NAIC Complaint Index
|Fewer than average
Safety Car Insurance Quotes by Driver History
Your driving record has one of the biggest impacts on your car insurance premium. People with clean driving records pay less than drivers without one. The more serious the incident, or the more frequent, the higher the cost of the policy. One speeding ticket has a smaller effect than several speeding tickets. DUI, reckless driving, and accidents cost policyholders the most.
|Driver Profile
|Safety Average Monthly Premium
|National Average
|Clean Record
|$138
|$77
|DUI
|$210
|$155
|At-Fault Accident
|$190
|$113
|Speeding Ticket
|$197
|$104
Safety Car Insurance Quotes by State
Where you live has a huge effect on what you pay for car insurance. Even though Safety Insurance only operates in New England, costs can change a lot depending on your ZIP code’s population density, traffic patterns, claim rates, crime rates, weather patterns, and road conditions. Below are the average monthly premiums for Safety Insurance by state.
|State
|Safety Average Monthly Premium
|Maine
|$138
|Massachusetts
|$135
|New Hampshire
|$142
Safety Car Insurance Pros and Cons
As with any car insurance company, there are advantages and disadvantages to working with Safety Insurance. It’s up to you to decide if the advantages are worth the disadvantages. Of course, if any of the cons are a dealbreaker, you should move on to another company. If nothing is a dealbreaker, be sure to add Safety Insurance to your list of prospective companies.
Pros
Affordable policies that are often much cheaper than local averages
Many coverage options
Cons
Only available in three states
Insurance offerings often sold a la carte
Variable customer service outcomes depending on the quality of your local office and agent
Safety Car Insurance Discounts
There are many car insurance discounts when you choose to work with Safety Insurance, including discounts for car safety features. Discounts can be combined to give you the lowest possible price. Keep in mind that discount opportunities, eligibility, and values (i.e., percentage off) differ by state, so always discuss your options with your local insurance agent.
Driver-Based Discounts
If you plan to have kids on your car insurance policy, Safety Insurance may be the right choice. You can get a discount for an insured student away at school or get a good student discount for students with a GPA of 3.0 or higher. The loyalty discount is 4 percent off for every year you get your car insurance from Safety, and there’s a discount for finishing driver safety training.
Policy-Based Discounts
When you sign up for electronic policy issuance and automatic bill pay, you can get up to 3 percent off if your account has additional processing fees called “account credits.” If you don’t have to deal with account credits, the e-customer discount is just 1 percent off. More policy-based discounts could be available, just speak with your local agent about your options.
Bundling Discounts
Bundling is great with Safety auto insurance. You can bundle your auto insurance policy with several insurance products, including home insurance, dwelling fire insurance, renters insurance, life insurance, and personal and commercial umbrella insurance. Safety home insurance is well-reviewed by its customers. The more you bundle, the more you save!
Safety Car Insurance Coverage Options
Safety Insurance offers many coverage options that can meet the needs of most drivers. What makes Safety Insurance different is how it arranges its options. Customers can choose between two packages. The first option is called Safety Shield, which covers towing, seat belt coverage, emergency travel, and airbag mechanical failure. Plus, there’s a vanishing collision deductible.
The second option, Safety Shield Plus, offers additional benefits for an additional cost. How much more will depend on your driving history, location, vehicle(s), and other factors. Both options are affordable compared to similar coverage at other insurance providers. Keep in mind that you’ll need to speak with a local agent to get a quote for either package.
Safety Insurance Guaranteed Replacement Cost
This option allows you to replace your car in the event of a total loss. Safety Insurance will replace your vehicle even when a replacement costs more than the vehicle was worth. It is available as part of both car insurance packages. This is a must if you own a car you recently purchased. It is common for a car to depreciate faster than the balance on your car loan.
Rental Vehicle Loss of Income Coverage
When your car is out of commission, you could be too. Especially if you live in an area without adequate public transportation. This coverage option, available on either package, will cover the cost of a rental vehicle up to coverage limits. You’ll also receive compensation for lost income suffered as a result of a covered event—also up to coverage limits.
Pet Coverage
If your pet is injured in a car accident, Safety Insurance will cover veterinary bills when you purchase this coverage option. It is only available with the Safety Shield Plus package. If you drive with your dog often, this is a very useful service that can pay back its cost easily in the event of a claim. And though pet car insurance is becoming more common, it’s still hard to find.
Accident Forgiveness
This one is also only available with Safety Shield Plus. Accident forgiveness is a program that keeps your car insurance rates unaffected by a single accident. It needs to be your first accident or your first accident in a set number of years, depending on the rules in your area. This can save you hundreds, even thousands of dollars, in the event you need to use it.
Safety Car Insurance Reputation
Safety Insurance is well-known for being a cheap car insurance company. It only operates in three states where it offers drivers a car insurance policy at a significant discount compared to large insurers. It offers a variety of insurance products to select New Englanders, such as homeowners insurance and business owners insurance, so you can bundle easily here.
Due to the business’s structure—where service is primarily managed through local agencies—there is variability in quality of service and ease of use. The website is functional, and it is easy to make a claim. Customer satisfaction is relatively low, and customer complaints are slightly higher than average. You should look at reviews of your local office before deciding.
Safety Customer Service
Safety Insurance doesn’t have a centralized customer service center—unlike its claims service center. Instead, you work with a local agent, and Safety Insurance provides an Agent Finder to make things easier. For most customers, this means a high degree of personal care. But customer service varies widely depending on your agent and your local office.
Safety Claims Filing Process
Claims can be filed in two ways. First, you can file online by logging in to your account. And you can call a claims agent 24/7 at 1 (800) 951-2100. Your claims agent will arrange for an adjuster to visit you and make an estimate of repair costs. Then, Safety will send a payout based on that estimate. You can track the process easily with your online account.
Safety: Is it right for you?
Knowing if any company is right for you begins with understanding your needs. Making a prioritized list of what you must have and what you’d like to have from your insurance company is a great way to weed through your possibilities. You can also search and compare real car insurance quotes from top insurers in your area quickly and for free by using Insurify.
Frequently Asked Questions
Safety Insurance is a financially stable auto insurer in the Northeast region. It offers a robust menu of car insurance options and valuable discounts. But the company struggles with customer service. While we think the company is worth most drivers’ consideration (complaints are low after all), if customer care is your top priority, another company may fit better.
Safety Insurance costs the average good driver $104 per month. But that cost can be higher or lower depending on your driving history, location, and type of vehicle. Safety Insurance also offers many discount opportunities, so policyholders can lower rates even more.
If you’re accident-free for the last six years, you can get the Excellent Driver Plus Discount at a 24 percent off cost (10 percent off for five years). Plus, there are discounts for good students, bundling home insurance (and more) with auto, and completing the Control’s Crash Prevention Training. There’s also a loyalty discount at 4 percent per year and eCustomer discounts for electronic payment.
You can get cheaper car insurance no matter your driving profile. You need to have a clear picture of three things: the type of coverage and limits you need and the discounts you may be eligible for. With that information in mind, you should compare quotes using a tool like Insurify. Fill out one form with us and confidentially compare rates from top companies.
