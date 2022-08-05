Compare Erie vs. State Farm: Quotes, Discounts 2022

Compare Erie vs. State Farm: Which Is Cheaper?

Erie and State Farm are very close in price. While Erie is cheaper on average, State Farm is cheaper for certain types of drivers. For example, DUI drivers pay less on average at State Farm. For most other types of drivers, rates are comparable between the two companies, but we’ll cover the cost differences in detail throughout the page.

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Erie and State Farm are two of the cheapest auto insurance providers we reviewed. Erie offers monthly premiums that are $20 less than the national average, while State Farm offers monthly premiums that are $17 less than the industry average. Either company would be a great option that’s easy on your wallet.

Compare Erie vs. State Farm Car Insurance by Age

Since young drivers have the least experience on the road, they tend to pay the highest rates for car insurance. Research shows that teen drivers are more likely to be in a crash than any other age group, so it makes sense that car insurance for teens is costly. Drivers in their 50s and 60s, on the other hand, tend to pay the lowest rates.

Some car insurance companies offer discounts to help offset the high cost of insuring a young driver, such as a good student discount. And keep in mind that every insurer weighs age a little differently. Here’s what you can expect from Erie and State Farm based on your age group.

Age Group Erie State Farm Teen $85 $116 20s $49 $50 30s $43 $46 40s $38 $45 50s $36 $43 60s $39 $43 70s $45 $49 80+ $51 $55

Erie is cheaper than State Farm for all age groups, but especially for teens. Teens save $31 per month on average by choosing Erie instead of State Farm for car insurance coverage. For middle-aged drivers, rates are closer, but Erie still offers lower rates.

Compare Erie vs. State Farm Car Insurance by Gender

Most car insurance companies consider gender when establishing auto insurance rates, and women pay slightly less than men at any age, but especially when they’re young. That’s because teen males are more than twice as likely to be in a fatal crash as teen females. Here’s what you can expect from Erie and State Farm based on your gender.

Which is cheapest for men?

Erie is about $5 per month cheaper than State Farm for men. However, State Farm is still $27 less than the national average.

Gender Erie State Farm National Average Men $49 $54 $81

Which is cheapest for women?

Erie is cheaper on average for women than State Farm, but only by $1. Both companies beat the national average by at least $28. Given the minuscule price difference, women considering both companies should compare their individualized auto insurance quotes with Insurify before choosing the best option.

Gender Erie State Farm National Average Women $49 $50 $78

Compare Erie vs. State Farm Car Insurance by Mileage

When you apply for a car insurance policy, you’ll provide the company with your estimated mileage. This usually doesn’t affect premiums significantly, but some companies offer lower rates to low-mileage drivers. It’s possible to realize greater savings if you enroll in a usage-based program that tracks your mileage.

State Farm offers a discount for enrolling in its telematics program, while Erie only offers rewards based on your driving behavior. If you’re a low-mileage driver looking to save, State Farm might be a better option. Here’s how much these companies charge drivers on average based on their mileage.

Which is cheapest for drivers with high mileage?

For high-mileage drivers, Erie offers cheaper rates on average, but only by $1. Both companies offer lower rates than the national average premium by at least $28.

Annual Mileage Erie State Farm National Average 15,000-20,000 $49 $50 $78

Which is cheapest for drivers with low mileage?

Erie offers cheaper rates than State Farm for low-mileage drivers as well. Neither company offers lower average rates for low-mileage drivers, so Erie is still the cheapest option. Both companies beat the national average premium by at least $28.

Annual Mileage Erie State Farm National Average 5,000 $49 $51 $78 10,000 $49 $50 $78

Compare Erie vs. State Farm Car Insurance by Credit Score

Unless prohibited by law in your state, most car insurance companies will consider your credit-based insurance score when determining your premium. This score is based on information in your credit report, such as your payment history.

The reason for this isn’t that auto insurers are worried about your ability to pay. Rather, several studies show a link between poor credit and more frequent or costly claims. So if you have bad credit, your insurance company will view you as a greater risk to insure and charge you a higher rate. Drivers with excellent credit, on the other hand, pay the lowest rates.

Which is cheapest for good credit?

Erie and State Farm charge about the same for drivers with excellent credit, but Erie charges slightly less than State Farm for drivers in the good credit tier. Both companies are lower than the national average by at least $26. Given how close these rates are, it’s a good idea to get customized car insurance quotes from Insurify to compare your rate at each company.

Credit Tier Erie State Farm National Average Excellent $34 $34 $60 Good $42 $44 $71

Which is cheapest for bad credit?

State Farm hikes up rates for drivers with poor credit, charging $3 less than the national average, while Erie charges about $25 less than the national average. Erie is also cheaper than State Farm for drivers with average credit. If you have bad credit, you’ll likely find even lower rates at GEICO, USAA, or Allstate.

Credit Tier Erie State Farm National Average Poor $95 $117 $120 Average $48 $51 $78

Compare Erie vs. State Farm Car Insurance by Driving Record

Your driving history is one of the most important factors in determining your auto insurance rates because it illustrates the likelihood of filing a claim. If you have an infraction like a speeding ticket on your driving record, it may indicate to your insurer that you’re not taking the necessary safety precautions when driving.

Drivers with accidents and DUIs on their records will pay the highest car insurance rates, while drivers with a clean record will get the best deals. Some auto insurers offer discounts for certain driving courses that you can take if you have a violation on your record. Both State Farm and Erie also offer usage-based programs that can save you money for safe driving.

While these discounts can help offset the high cost of car insurance for policyholders with blemishes on their driving records, in most cases, you’ll still pay more for car insurance. Here’s what you can expect from Erie and State Farm based on your driving history.

Which is cheapest for good drivers?

Good drivers pay slightly less on average at Erie than they do at State Farm. Both companies beat the national average by at least $27. In fact, these companies are some of the cheapest in the industry—but it’s possible to get a lower rate at USAA or GEICO.

Driver Type Erie State Farm National Average Clean Record $48 $51 $78

Which is cheapest after a speeding ticket?

Erie is about $4 cheaper than State Farm on average for drivers who have a past speeding ticket. However, State Farm is still lower than the national average by $45.

Driver Type Erie State Farm National Average Speeding Ticket $55 $59 $104

Which is cheapest after an accident?

Erie and State Farm charge about the same rate to policyholders with an at-fault accident, with rates lower than the national average by $48. The only insurer to offer a lower rate to drivers with at-fault accidents on their records is USAA.

Driver Type Erie State Farm National Average At-Fault Accident $65 $65 $113

Which is cheapest after a DUI?

State Farm offers very generous rates to DUI drivers, in comparison to other insurance providers. State Farm premiums for DUI drivers are $11 cheaper than Erie premiums on average and cost $80 less than the industry average rate. State Farm offers cheaper rates for DUI drivers than any other insurer we reviewed.

Driver Type Erie State Farm National Average DUI $86 $75 $155

