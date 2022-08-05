Compare American Family vs. State Farm: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

Compare American Family Insurance vs. State Farm: Which Is Cheaper?

State Farm typically offers car insurance premiums that are about 10 to 30 percent cheaper than American Family. Young drivers and those with infractions on their records, in particular, should consider State Farm, which offers much lower rates. But if you have a lower credit score, American Family will likely be more affordable since State Farm charges high rates to drivers with poor credit.

You’ll also want to consider the discounts you’re eligible for. American Family offers many more discounts to young drivers, including a good student discount and a young volunteer discount. It also offers payment discounts not available at State Farm.

The Cheapest Car Insurance Companies in 2022

Neither State Farm nor American Family made the list of the cheapest car insurance companies for 2021. However, State Farm offers the cheapest rates for drivers in a few categories. On average, drivers in their 70s and 80s pay the cheapest premiums at State Farm. It’s also the cheapest company for DUI drivers and those with excellent credit.

Remember that car insurance rates are set based on a variety of factors, so the best way to find the cheapest company for you is to use Insurify to compare customized quotes across multiple insurance providers.

Compare American Family Insurance vs. State Farm Insurance by Age

Young drivers have less experience, so they typically pay higher car insurance rates. Teen drivers pay the most because they’re more likely to crash than any other age group. Premiums tend to decrease with age, with drivers in their 50s and 60s paying the lowest rates. Here’s what drivers pay on average at each company in each age group.

Age Group American Family Average Monthly Cost State Farm Average Monthly Cost Industry Average Teens $156 $116 $189 20s $57 $50 $68 30s $59 $46 $70 40s $54 $45 $61 50s $50 $43 $56 60s $50 $42 $59 70s $66 $49 $71 80s $75 $55 $78

State Farm is cheaper than American Family for all age groups, but especially for younger and older drivers. Both companies are cheaper than the industry average.

Compare American Family Insurance vs. State Farm Insurance by Gender

In most states, car insurance companies consider your gender when underwriting your insurance policy. Women tend to pay just slightly less than men over the course of their lives, with a larger gap existing between young drivers of different genders. Here’s what men and women pay on average at each auto insurance provider.

Insurance Company Avg. Monthly Car Insurance Quote for Women Average Quote for Men American Family $56 $62 State Farm $50 $54

State Farm is slightly cheaper than American Family for both men and women, on average.

Which is cheapest for men?

Both State Farm and American Family offer cheaper rates for men compared to the national average. However, State Farm is significantly cheaper for men, offering policies that are $8 cheaper on average.

Gender State Farm American Family National Average Men $54 $62 $69

Which is cheapest for women?

State Farm offers women cheaper policies than American Family, with a difference of about $6. Both insurance providers provide cheaper policies than the national average, which stands at $68 a month.

Gender State Farm American Family National Average Women $50 $56 $68

Compare American Family Insurance vs. State Farm Insurance by Mileage

When setting your insurance premiums, car insurance companies consider your estimated annual mileage. Some companies also offer discounts based on your actual mileage by asking you to install telematics devices in your car. Low-mileage policyholders tend to pay less for car insurance than high-mileage drivers, but it depends on a variety of factors. Here’s what you can expect from each company.

Which is cheapest for drivers with high mileage?

State Farm is slightly cheaper than American Family for high-mileage drivers, but both insurers beat the industry average.

Annual Mileage American Family State Farm Industry Average 20,000- 15,000 miles $56 $50 $69

Which is cheapest for drivers with low mileage?

State Farm is slightly cheaper than American Family for low-mileage drivers, but both companies are cheaper than the industry average. Keep in mind that both companies also offer a discount to policyholders who drive less than 7,500 miles per year.

Annual Mileage American Family State Farm Industry Average 5,000-10,000 $57 $51 $68

Compare American Family Insurance vs. State Farm Insurance by Credit Score

In most states, car insurance companies consider your credit-based insurance score when setting the rates for your auto policy. That’s because there’s a correlation between lower credit scores and high claims filing. People with excellent credit tend to pay less for car insurance than those in other credit tiers. Here’s what to expect from each provider.

Which is cheapest for good credit?

State Farm is cheaper than American Family for drivers who have good or excellent credit, and both companies are cheaper than the industry average.

Credit Tier American Family State Farm Industry Average Excellent $45 $36 $52 Good $52 $43 $66

Which is cheapest for bad credit?

State Farm charges especially high rates to drivers with poor credit. In fact, State Farm’s premiums for drivers with lower credit are higher than the industry average. American Family is cheaper for drivers who have bad credit, while drivers with average credit may find cheaper rates from State Farm.

Credit Tier American Family State Farm Industry Average Poor $86 $117 $102 Average $57 $51 $67

Compare American Family Insurance vs. State Farm Insurance by Driving Record

If you have violations on your record, auto insurers will view you as a greater risk to insure. For example, infractions like speeding tickets and DUIs show that you’re not taking every safety precaution on the road. That means you’ll pay higher insurance rates than drivers who have a clean record.

Both American Family and State Farm offer safe driver discounts based on your driving habits, which can help offset the high cost of car insurance if you have tickets on your record. In some states, you may also be able to take a defensive driver course to earn a discount. Here’s which company is cheaper for drivers with each infraction.

Which is cheapest for good drivers?

State Farm is slightly cheaper than AmFam for drivers without violations, but both companies are cheaper than average. Ask your insurance agent about discounts that could lower your premium further.

Driver Type American Family State Farm Industry Average Drivers with a Clean Record $57 $51 $67

Which is cheapest after a speeding ticket?

State Farm offers generous rates to drivers with speeding tickets and is cheaper than American Family. Both companies charge less than the industry average.

Driver Type American Family State Farm Industry Average Drivers with a Speeding Ticket $77 $59 $88

Which is cheapest after an accident?

State Farm is easy on drivers who have been in accidents, offering much cheaper rates than American Family.

Driver Type American Family State Farm Industry Average Drivers with an At-Fault Accident $94 $64 $99

Which is cheapest after a DUI?

State Farm offers surprisingly low rates to DUI drivers, charging less than both American Family and the industry average.

Driver Type American Family State Farm Industry Average Drivers with a DUI $94 $75 $113

