Accidental Death and Dismemberment Insurance

What is AD&D insurance?

Accidental death and dismemberment is an insurance plan that covers you if you’re in an accident. Unlike most traditional life insurance policies, an AD&D plan will pay out even when the accident does not result in death.

As mentioned previously, it is more common for AD&D insurance to be added to a policy in the form of a rider. A rider is an additional coverage that increases the benefits of your base policy. There are limitations, so it is essential to know what accidents are covered before you make a decision. AD&D does not replace life insurance but has benefits that can protect you financially if you or a loved one survives an accident.

Accidental Death

AD&D, also referred to as double indemnity, provides financial security if you’re in a fatal accident or an accident resulting in severe injury. As a stand-alone policy, the benefits are not as permanent and secure as a term or whole life policy. If you’re paying for the policy and live a long and healthy life and die of old age, your beneficiaries will not receive a payout.

Adding AD&D as a rider is more beneficial. The coverage amount of your life insurance policy is doubled if you have the AD&D rider. Under some circumstances, if your death or injury happens while on public transportation, the insurance company will pay double or triple the original death benefit amount. This increase is not guaranteed and often varies depending on who your insurance carrier is. You’ll want to carefully read your policy to see if it applies.

Having a clear understanding of your policy is critical. You want to avoid paying into a policy that doesn’t provide the benefits you need.

Dismemberment

Traditional life insurance coverage is not focused on injuries caused by accidents. While these policies will likely pay out in the event of death by accident, if the policyholder survives the accident, life insurance alone won’t help financially.

Although dismemberment coverage and disability insurance both supplement income, dismemberment is uniquely designed to pay a set amount if you or a family member has loss of sight, hearing, speech, or limb. Each insurer determines what a covered accident is, so make sure you choose your policy wisely.

The amount of coverage you receive in an accident depends on the nature of the accident or the injuries the policyholder sustains. For example, the insurer will pay 100 percent of the benefit if the policyholder dies or loses multiple limbs but will only pay half if the policyholder loses one hand or foot.

Supplemental AD&D

Supplemental AD&D is usually cheaper and offered by certain employers. It can be purchased both as a stand-alone policy and as an add-on to your term life insurance policy. The latter scenario is usually more common.

It’s usually helpful to add supplemental AD&D to a term policy because term policies generally have fewer benefits than whole life policies do. By adding a supplemental AD&D rider, you can have more robust coverage with a term life policy. This coverage does not require a medical exam, and your insurer will supplement expenses from ambulance transportation, surgery, or emergency room visits.

Supplemental AD&D is also available on health insurance policies. It picks up costs that your healthcare provider will not cover. That is important to know if you want to combine your health and life insurance plans with the same company.

Eligibility

The eligibility requirements for getting AD&D insurance are simple. Since most AD&D policies are offered to employees by employers, there is no medical exam or health questions to consider.