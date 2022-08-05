Compare Allstate vs. Nationwide: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

Compare Allstate vs. Nationwide: Which Is Cheaper?

Overall, Allstate offers cheaper car insurance rates than Nationwide. For example, a young driver in their 20s can expect to pay $56 per month with Allstate and $97 per month with Nationwide, $41 more. Similarly, a driver with a poor credit score will pay $66 per month with Allstate and $124 per month with Nationwide on average, $58 more.

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Young drivers in their 20s may benefit from a car insurance policy with Allstate because even though its average quote is $124 for teen drivers, it goes all the way to just $56 per month for drivers in their 20s.

Compare Allstate vs. Nationwide Car Insurance by Age

Teen drivers and young drivers may find it challenging to find affordable car insurance because many providers see them as high-risk since they don’t have a lot of driving experience. However, Allstate offers quite low rates to teen drivers, at $124 per month. To compare, an average monthly quote for a teen driver with Nationwide is $277 per month, $153 higher.

The difference between average Allstate and Nationwide car insurance rates grows smaller for more mature drivers, amounting to just $25 per month for drivers in their 50s. If you are in this age group, you can expect to pay $50 per month with Allstate and $75 per month with Nationwide.

Age Group Allstate Nationwide Teen $124 $277 20s $56 $97 30s $56 $107 40s $53 $83 50s $50 $75 60s $52 $77 70s $58 $90 80s $69 $100

Compare Allstate vs. Nationwide Car Insurance by Gender

Some auto insurance companies believe that men are more prone to risky driving behaviors, such as speeding, and are more likely to damage their vehicle and file a claim. As a result, certain auto insurance providers offer higher rates to men than they do to women.

However, according to Insurify data, the impact of your gender on your auto insurance rates is likely to be insignificant with most car insurance companies. On average, men pay only $3 more per month than women. California, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Maine, Michigan, Montana, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania do not allow providers to take your gender into account.

Which is cheapest for men?

According to Insurify data, men can expect to pay $104 per month for a policy with Nationwide and $59 per month for insurance coverage with Allstate, $45 lower. However, keep in mind that these average quotes are just estimates based on statistics, and factors such as whether you want just basic liability coverage or full coverage can influence your premiums.

Gender Allstate Nationwide National Average Men $59 $104 $81

Which is cheapest for women?

On average, women pay $41 more per month for an insurance policy with Nationwide than they do for a policy with Allstate. This monthly difference amounts to a whopping $492 per year. Overall, men and women can expect comparable rates with both Allstate and Nationwide, with the average difference being $3 to $7 per month, or $36 to $84 per year.

Gender Allstate Nationwide National Average Women $56 $97 $78

Compare Allstate vs. Nationwide Car Insurance by Mileage

Your annual mileage—how many miles you drive per year—can impact your car insurance rates, and drivers with high mileage may get a higher quote with certain providers. This is because some auto insurance companies assume that if you drive a lot, you are more likely to get in an accident and file a claim.

You can expect your car insurance rates with both Allstate and Nationwide to stay pretty consistent regardless of your annual mileage. An average quote with Allstate is $56 for all annual mileage groups, and your premium with Nationwide can vary by approximately $4 per month, or $48 per year, depending on your annual mileage.

Which is cheapest for drivers with high mileage?

You can expect to pay $56 per month with Allstate and $97 per month with Nationwide if you drive between 15,000 and 20,000 miles annually. The monthly $41 difference between Allstate and Nationwide amounts to $492 per year. Your rate can be different depending on your age and driving history, so use Insurify to get an exact quote from both providers today.

Annual Mileage Allstate Nationwide National Average 15,000-20,000 miles $56 $97 $78

Which is cheapest for drivers with low mileage?

Overall, you can expect to pay less for a policy with Allstate. Surprisingly, with Nationwide, an average quote for drivers with 5,000 annual mileage is $4 higher than a quote for drivers with 10,000 annual mileage. Regardless, an Allstate policy will cost you over $40 less per month on average.

Annual Mileage Allstate Nationwide National Average 5,000 miles $56 $101 $78 10,000 miles $56 $97 $78

Compare Allstate vs. Nationwide Car Insurance by Credit Score

Your credit score can play a significant role in how much you pay for car insurance in some states. California, Hawaii, Massachusetts, and Michigan ban insurance providers from using your credit history to determine your car insurance rate, but in other states, your insurance agent may look at it to assess if you are more likely to have risky driving habits.

According to Insurify data, drivers with a poor credit score spend $612 more per year on average on car insurance than drivers with an excellent credit score. Drivers with a poor credit score can expect to pay $528 more per year than drivers with an excellent credit score with Nationwide and $216 more per year with Allstate.

Which is cheapest for good credit?

Overall, Allstate offers more attractive rates than Nationwide to drivers with a good credit history. On average, you can expect to pay $48 per month with Allstate and $80 per month with Nationwide if you have an excellent credit score. Similarly, you can expect to pay $53 per month with Allstate and $91 per month with Nationwide with a good credit score.

Credit Tier Allstate Nationwide National Average Excellent credit $48 $80 $60 Good credit $53 $91 $71

Which is cheapest for bad credit?

Even though drivers with a bad credit history pay higher rates with both Allstate and Nationwide, Allstate still offers significantly cheaper quotes. On average, drivers with an average credit score spend $102 per month on a policy with Nationwide and $54 per month on a policy with Allstate, $48 less. Similarly, drivers with a poor credit score pay $58 more per month with Nationwide.

Credit Tier Allstate Nationwide National Average Average credit $54 $102 $78 Poor credit $66 $124 $120

Compare Allstate vs. Nationwide Car Insurance by Driving Record

Your driving record is arguably the most important factor when it comes to your car insurance quote. Safe driving habits show insurance providers that you are less likely to file a claim than drivers whose records show that they are prone to high-risk driving behaviors, such as speeding and driving under the influence.

For example, a driver with a clean driving record can expect an average quote of $54 per month with Allstate and $102 per month with Nationwide. A speeding ticket on your record is going to increase your average quote to $70 per month with Allstate and $131 per month with Nationwide. A DUI on your driving history has the most significant impact on your quote.

Which is cheapest for good drivers?

If you have a clean driving record free of speeding tickets, accidents, and DUIs, you can expect to pay $102 per month for a policy with Nationwide and $54 per month for a policy with Allstate, $48 less. Depending on whether you’re looking for the basic personal injury liability and property damage liability policy or full coverage with add-ons, your real quote may be higher or lower.

Driver Type Allstate Nationwide National Average Drivers with Clean Record $54 $102 $78

Which is cheapest after a speeding ticket?

With a speeding ticket on your record, you can expect to pay $70 per month for a car insurance policy with Allstate and $131 per month for insurance coverage with Nationwide. The difference between these average rates is $61 per month, or $732 per year. However, these rates are just estimates. Use Insurify to find out your real quote with both Allstate and Nationwide in minutes.

Driver Type Allstate Nationwide National Average Drivers with Speeding Ticket $70 $131 $104

Which is cheapest after an accident?

On average, you will pay $71 more per month with Nationwide than with Allstate. An accident on your driving record will raise your car insurance quote to $82 per month with Allstate and $153 per month with Nationwide. Choosing Allstate over Nationwide can help you save $852 per year on average.

Driver Type Allstate Nationwide National Average Drivers with Accident $82 $153 $113

Which is cheapest after a DUI?

A DUI on your driving record significantly increases your quote with both Allstate and Nationwide, but you can still expect lower rates with Allstate. On average, you will pay $102 per month with Allstate and $182 per month with Nationwide, which adds up to a $960 annual difference.

Driver Type Allstate Nationwide National Average Drivers with DUI $102 $182 $155

