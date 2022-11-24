State Auto Car Insurance Reviews: Is it the best choice for you?

State Auto Car Insurance Quotes and Discounts

When shopping for auto insurance quotes, you can’t always take policy prices at face value. Several factors go into coverage rates, including your driving history, credit score, and of course, the discounts available to you.

While State Auto offers a vast array of discounts, it’s essential to compare quotes between companies before you make a purchase. Only then will you have the confidence that you’re truly getting the lowest price out there with a policy that’s customized to meet your specific needs.

Auto Insurance Quotes Comparison: State Auto vs. Competitors

To see how State Auto’s rates stacked up with those from its competitors, the data team at Insurify, a car insurance comparison site, compared its car insurance quotes to those from Progressive and GEICO. Below are the average quotes for drivers under 40 in California:

Insurance company Quote State Auto $75/month GEICO $94/month Progressive $64/month

These are the average quotes for California drivers with speeding tickets from State Auto, GEICO, and Progressive: **

Insurance company Quote State Auto $81/month GEICO $117/month Progressive $74/month

And these are the average quotes for California drivers with an at-fault accident record on their record **:

Insurance company Quote State Auto $133/month GEICO $166/month Progressive $95/month

You never know which insurance company could give you the best deal for the best price! This is why you should always compare car insurance quotes online by using comparison websites like Insurify.

Drivers Can SAVE with these Discounts from State Auto

Encouraging safe driving habits is purportedly a top priority at State Automobile Mutual Insurance Company, and its catalog of discounts makes every effort to reduce the amount you pay out of pocket. As the company offers a hefty array of policy types, you’re able to save in numerous ways.

State Auto offers discounts to drivers who have taken an accident prevention course, are in driver training, have an anti-theft device in their car, are good students, have multiple vehicles or multiple State Auto policies, or pay their policy in full. State Auto also offers programs like State Auto Start Up and Safety 360 that could result in a discount.