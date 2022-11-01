4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Car Insurance in Gillette, WY
The average cost of Wyoming car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates in Gillette, WY to find you the cheapest quotes in the area.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Gillette is $190 per month, or $2280 annually.
Car insurance in Gillette is $35 more than the average cost of car insurance in Wyoming.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Gillette on average is Safeco, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Gillette, WY
The cost of car insurance can vary depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance provider values information like your driving history and your credit score a little bit differently. Although the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance premiums on average, it’s always important to compare quotes. Use Insurify to find your best rate today!
|Insurance Provider in Gillette
|Quotes The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify's proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify's data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Allstate
|$63 /mo
|The General
|$121 /mo
|American Family
|$267 /mo
Average Car Insurance Cost
|Wyoming Cities
|Cheyenne
|$93/mo
|Casper
|$150/mo
|Laramie
|$122/mo
|Rock Springs
|$124/mo
|Gillette
|$150/mo
|Wyoming
|$128/mo
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Wyoming
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Wyoming roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Wyoming[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Wyoming is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$20,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$25,000 per person for uninsured/underinsured motorists
$50,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorists
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In Wyoming, drivers are only required to purchase this coverage for bodily injury.
Find local Gillette agents
Scalzo Insurance Agency (FUSA)609 E 2Nd St,
Gillette, WY 82716-3909
The Craft Agency (FUSA)1001 S Douglas Hwy Ste 184,
Gillette, WY 82716-4958
Eric R. Scalzo Insurance Agency609 E 2nd Street,
Suite B, Gillette, WY 82716
Elizabeth Jones Agency1001 S. Douglas Hwy,
#184, Gillette, WY 82716
Tegeler & Associates1001 S. Douglas Highway,
#270, Gillette, WY 82716-4909
Wyoming Financial Insurance, Inc.542 Running W Dr,
Gillette, WY 82718
HUB International-Gillette601 4J Ct Unit A,
Gillette, WY 82716-4110
Dee Dee Lore: Allstate Insurance1001 S Douglas Hwy Ste 130,
Gillette, WY 82716
Farmers Insurance - Cindy Lovelace401 E 2nd St,
Gillette, WY 82716
Farmers Insurance - Tracy Norris1001 S Douglas Hwy Ste 240,
Gillette, WY 82716
FAQs - Gillette, WY Car Insurance
Insurance companies weigh multiple factors when calculating your car insurance rates, including your age, driving history, type of vehicle, and even your marital status. Not only do states have different laws and limits surrounding minimum liability coverage, but where you live within your state could also affect your driver risk profile. Insurance companies use your ZIP code to analyze your area’s weather patterns, rates of vehicle theft, likelihood of vandalism, average traffic congestion, and other factors that might lead you to file an insurance claim.
If you want to pay the lowest possible rate on your car insurance policy, opt for state minimum coverage. This is the cheapest level of car insurance coverage your state will allow. Comparing real, ready-to-purchase quotes on a car insurance comparison site like Insurify can find you the lowest rates for your area, risk profile, and financial needs.
Insurify Insights
How Gillette Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Gillette, Wyoming below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Gillette drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Wyoming in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Ford F-Series Pickup
Most Popular Car in Gillette
#4
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Wyoming
#5
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Wyoming
#3
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Wyoming
#3
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Wyoming
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Gillette drivers rank 5 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Wyoming.
- Rank within state: #5
- Percent of drivers in Gillette with an accident: 7.4%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Gillette drivers rank 3 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Wyoming.
- Rank within state: #3
- Percent of drivers in Gillette with a DUI: 4.1%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Wyoming, Gillette drivers rank 4 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #4
- Percent of drivers in Gillette with a reckless driving offense: 1.8%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Wyoming, Gillette drivers rank 4 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #4
- Percent of drivers in Gillette with a reckless driving violation: 2.6%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Wyoming, Gillette drivers rank 4 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #4
- Percent of drivers in Gillette with a speeding ticket: 11%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Gillette drivers rank 3 in clean driving records across all cities in Wyoming.
- Rank within state: #3
- Percent of drivers in Gillette with clean record: 73.6%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Gillette drivers rank 356 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Wyoming.
- Rank within state: #356
- Percent of drivers in Gillette with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 0%
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- Wyoming Department of Transportation. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022