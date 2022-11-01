Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Oshkosh, WI, for 2022

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Car Insurance in Oshkosh, WI
Looking for a cheap car insurance policy in Oshkosh? We’ll help you compare car insurance quotes from the top car insurance companies in the area, with variations depending on your driving record, credit score, age, and other factors. Ready to save money? Let’s dive in.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Oshkosh is $106 per month or $1,272 annually.
Car insurance in Oshkosh is $59 less than the average cost of insurance in Wisconsin.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Oshkosh on average is Integrity, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Oshkosh, WI
What is the cheapest car insurance in Oshkosh?
Integrity is the cheapest car insurance option on average in Oshkosh, with rates starting at $54 per month. It’s still important to compare car insurance rates because everyone’s situation is unique.
Fishing for cheap auto insurance coverage in Oshkosh might be even easier than fishing in Lake Winnebago. The lowest average quote comes from Integrity, but there are a whole lot of insurance companies bidding under $100. Affordable car insurance rates should be attainable for any Oshkosh driver. The key is to find the best insurance agency for you specifically.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Integrity
|$54
|Kemper Preferred
|$67
|Novo
|$80
|Stillwater
|$81
|Clearcover
|$84
|Travelers
|$89
|National General
|$94
|MetLife
|$94
|Foremost GroupSelect
|$97
|Progressive
|$99
|Nationwide
|$107
|First Chicago
|$108
|Safeco
|$111
|Direct Auto
|$114
|Acuity
|$117
|The General
|$125
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$127
|Bristol West
|$134
|Liberty Mutual
|$137
|State Auto
|$145
|Dairyland
|$163
Best Car Insurance in Oshkosh, WI
Low car insurance quotes are enticing. But what does that premium buy you? The Insurify Composite Score (ICS) helps you find out. Use the ICS to estimate a company’s overall quality in terms of financial stability and customer service. Clearcover’s impeccable ICS of 97 pairs well with its super-low average quote of $84, though homeowners won’t be able to bundle.
|Best Companies
|ICSThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|Average Monthly Quote
|Clearcover
|97
|$84
|Safeco
|96
|$111
|Nationwide
|89
|$107
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$137
|Travelers
|80
|$89
|State Auto
|76
|$145
|MetLife
|72
|$94
|National General
|58
|$94
The Insurify Composite Score (ICS) is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.
Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Wisconsin
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Wisconsin roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Wisconsin[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Wisconsin is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$10,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$25,000 per person for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In Wisconsin, drivers are only required to purchase coverage for bodily injury.
Oshkosh Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
If you study at UW-Oshkosh, you are probably paying some of the highest car insurance rates in town. Young drivers, and especially teen drivers, have the toughest time finding cheap car insurance. This table shows the average rates that Wisconsin drivers in every age group pay for car insurance. Young drivers who can bundle with renters insurance might be able to save.
|Driver’s Age
|Average Monthly Cost
|Teens
|$275
|20s
|$183
|30s
|$145
|40s
|$142
|50s
|$127
|60s
|$104
|70s
|$104
|80+
|$115
Oshkosh Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Before they sell you auto insurance, insurance agencies want to know your driving history. They use violations and car accidents on your driving record to guess how likely you are to be in a car accident again. Luckily for drivers in Oshkosh, rates for drivers with speeding tickets or other violations aren’t as steep as in other places.
|Driver History
|Average Monthly Cost
|Clean Record
|$100
|Speeding Ticket
|$134
|At-Fault Accident
|$146
|DUI
|$199
Oshkosh Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Usually, drivers with high credit scores are considered financially dependable and offered cheaper premiums. While this is generally true, in Oshkosh, you don’t have to stress too much over your credit score. There’s limited variation in average car insurance rates, though drivers with the best credit do tend to get the most affordable premiums on average.
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$92
|Good
|$109
|Average
|$119
|Poor
|$184
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Oshkosh
If you’re a young driver or teen driver and in dire need of cheap car insurance coverage, consider ditching full coverage (comprehensive coverage and collision coverage)—but only if your car is old and cheap since you won’t be protected from theft, vandalism, or accidents that are your fault. An insurance agent can help you choose your limits and deductibles.
But no matter how old you are or what you drive, Insurify can help you be positive that you have the best car insurance policy on the market. Its car insurance comparison tool searches a huge network of auto insurance providers to present you with a full list of quotes ready for you to compare, click, and buy. It’s totally free—give it a shot!
Frequently Asked Questions
Cheap car insurance is abundant in Oshkosh, though Appleton is a bit cheaper. Multiple companies provide average quotes under $100 per month. So the best way to find the most affordable auto insurance for your credit score, driving record, car, and coverage needs is to compare auto insurance quotes from as many local providers as possible.
On average, the cost of car insurance in Oshkosh is $106 per month. Ask anyone around the country—that’s pretty darn cheap. It’s not always the big names, like American Family, GEICO, and Allstate, that offer the cheapest premiums; look around! You can lower your rates by bundling with life insurance, home insurance, renters insurance, and even business insurance.
Having an expensive car and a full coverage policy makes for high car insurance rates. Young drivers and teen drivers also tend to get labeled high-risk. Car accidents and past violations on your driving record will also prompt auto insurance companies to raise their premiums. But you can still have cheap auto insurance—sometimes, it only takes a little more effort to find.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
