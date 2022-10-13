Way.com Insurance Reviews: Quotes, Ratings (2022)
Updated October 13, 2022
It used to be that car insurance was something you shopped for one agent at a time. But now, thanks to online offerings and data-crunching algorithms, drivers can easily compare car insurance and buy a policy online within minutes.
However, while many sites claim you can skip the tedious conversations and get right to the good stuff (the actual quotes) in minutes, the result isn’t always what you expect.
What is Way.com?
Way.com bills itself as a fast, seamless platform for booking parking, dining, movie tickets, events, and activities. This all-in-one car services marketplace also delivers discounts on car washes and car insurance.
How does Way.com work?
The Way.com app can be used on the desktop or downloaded to your mobile device. For an insurance quote, click Insurance and enter your ZIP code or address. Next, let Way.com know if you currently have insurance and enter your name and phone number. Way.com then sends a four-digit code to your phone number for verification, which you’ll enter on their site.
Once you add your vehicle information, be ready to enter information about yourself. This includes date of birth, marital status, gender, driver’s license, and address. After completing the details, a “Discounts Summary” page appears, explaining all the discounts you may be eligible for:
Be sure to click View Additional Discounts Options and answer information about your work, your education, and whether you’ve taken a defensive driving course. These answers may unlock more discounts. Finally, Way.com displays generalized pricing based on three coverage levels (liability, full coverage, or full coverage with roadside assistance).
With more than 74,000 reviews, Way.com scores a 4.5 on TrustPilot. This is for all of its offerings, not just its insurance service. But it’s good to know that the company is well-liked. According to TrustPilot, the company has responded to 88 percent of their negative reviews, which means they care about the impression they give.
Again, it’s difficult to find reviews for Way.com’s insurance services, but we did find this one negative review on the App Store (which rates the Way.com app a 4.9 out of 5):
As many of its app users have remarked, Way.com has a friendly user interface. It doesn’t take much time to arrive at insurance pricing, and the information you need to navigate the site smoothly is right at your fingertips. It’s handy that Way.com saves your information should you step away from the app and revisit it (as does Insurify).
What’s lacking in Way.com, Insurify is an expert at—and that’s the ability to deliver real-time quotes from individual insurance providers in minutes. By helping each user build a rich driver profile and letting them switch out information seamlessly (including coverage amounts), Insurify gives users the power to manage the insurance-buying process themselves.
Unlike Way.com, Gabi encourages users to link their current insurance account to the platform or upload a PDF manually. While this gives the company a better understanding of the driver and helps increase the accuracy of quotes, this data takes time to review. Gabi customers may have to wait up to 48 hours for a staff member to review their policy manually.
Instead of making people wait days for insurance pricing, Insurify returns reliable quotes in minutes. The company builds rich driver profiles, understanding that the more truthful the user is in answering the questions, the more accurate a quote can be. And Insurify educates users along the way, putting the user in control of the insurance shopping process.
Like Way.com, Jerry leverages artificial intelligence to match users with car insurance quotes based on driver profiles. And it uses brokers as a last step to completing the insurance purchase. However, Jerry returns multiple, insurer-specific quotes, while Way.com provides sample pricing based on three different coverage amounts.
While both Way.com and Jerry are good options, if you want the most autonomous and complete experience, Insurify is your best bet. You can get quotes on different coverage options without starting over. And, when you’re ready to buy, you can do business on the site or talk to an agent who already knows you well. How? Because of your intelligently built driver profile.
By far, the best way to save on car insurance is to use online tools like Insurify to find your best rates and unlock discounts. But there are other things you can do to make your insurance premiums more manageable:
Put products together. If you’re considering adding another insurance product to your policy like life, homeowners, or renters insurance, buying it all from the same place or bundling it can help you save big. If your current car insurance company doesn’t offer other products, you may want to sample bundled insurance rates from one that does.
Get defensive. Many states offer defensive driving courses that can remove points from your record. Points make your premium rise. Even if you have a perfect driving record, many insurance companies recognize defensive driving courses and offer discounts for taking them.
Always ask about discounts. You may already have a few discounts, but never feel bad about asking for more. Insurance comparison sites like Insurify are built to find you the most discounts for your lifestyle. And when life sends you changes (getting married soon?), talk to your insurance company to see if these changes trigger further discounts.
Way.com is a financial platform that allows users to find, book, and pay for quality car services all in one app. Its insurance tool purportedly enables users to get lightning-fast quotes in less than 30 seconds. The company is privately held and was founded in 2013.
Way.com has been in business since 2013 and has a hefty amount of positive reviews online. According to its website, all data is fully secured and encrypted. Unlike some insurance shopping sites, Way.com doesn’t sell your information.
Way.com offers insurance for cars, motorcycles, commercial vehicles, recreational vehicles (boats and jet skis), and oversized vehicles (RVs, pickup trucks, etc.).
Though the purpose of both is to match users with their best insurance, Way.com is a broker, and Insurify is not. This means that with Way.com, you’ll be working with their brokers to select an insurer and complete any paperwork. Insurify gives you all the information you need up front to make your best insurance choice privately, without adding more people to the equation.
Additionally, Insurify builds a much more thorough driver profile, asking you as many questions as it can ahead of time. This way, you get the discounts you deserve and don’t wind up answering the same questions over and over again.
Insurify is the #1 highest-ranked auto insurance quotes comparison platform in America—linking its users with their cheapest car insurance quotes in minutes. Insurify lets you find and buy your policy 100 percent online, without anyone in the middle to make things messy.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.