Way.com Insurance Reviews: Quotes, Ratings (2022)

It used to be that car insurance was something you shopped for one agent at a time. But now, thanks to online offerings and data-crunching algorithms, drivers can easily compare car insurance and buy a policy online within minutes.

However, while many sites claim you can skip the tedious conversations and get right to the good stuff (the actual quotes) in minutes, the result isn’t always what you expect.

What is Way.com?

Way.com bills itself as a fast, seamless platform for booking parking, dining, movie tickets, events, and activities. This all-in-one car services marketplace also delivers discounts on car washes and car insurance.

How does Way.com work?

The Way.com app can be used on the desktop or downloaded to your mobile device. For an insurance quote, click Insurance and enter your ZIP code or address. Next, let Way.com know if you currently have insurance and enter your name and phone number. Way.com then sends a four-digit code to your phone number for verification, which you’ll enter on their site.

Once you add your vehicle information, be ready to enter information about yourself. This includes date of birth, marital status, gender, driver’s license, and address. After completing the details, a “Discounts Summary” page appears, explaining all the discounts you may be eligible for:

Be sure to click View Additional Discounts Options and answer information about your work, your education, and whether you’ve taken a defensive driving course. These answers may unlock more discounts. Finally, Way.com displays generalized pricing based on three coverage levels (liability, full coverage, or full coverage with roadside assistance).

