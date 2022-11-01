4.8out of 3,000+ reviews

Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Rutland, VT (2022)

Updated November 1, 2022

Anyone looking to live in a quiet New England town would be excited to call Rutland home. Roughly 17,000 people live in this small city situated north of the Green Mountain National Forest. Rutland features two main highways that traverse the area, with surface streets arranged in an easy-to-navigate pattern. Drivers here would be wise to carry a robust auto insurance policy, as driving in winter weather can be difficult.

Car Insurance in Rutland, VT

The average cost of Vermont car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates in Rutland, VT to find you the cheapest quotes in the area.

Quick Facts

  • The average cost of car insurance in Rutland is $109 per month, or $1308 annually.

  • Car insurance in Rutland is $26 less than the average cost of car insurance in Vermont.

  • The cheapest car insurance provider in Rutland on average is Kemper Preferred, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.

Quotes by Top Companies

Allstate
$47
GEICO
$54
State Farm
$76
Travelers
$105
Liberty Mutual
$129

Cheapest Car Insurance in Rutland, VT

The cost of car insurance can vary depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance provider values information like your driving history and your credit score a little bit differently. Although the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance premiums on average, it’s always important to compare quotes. Use Insurify to find your best rate today!

Insurance Provider in Rutland
Allstate$47 /mo
GEICO$54 /mo
State Farm$76 /mo
Travelers$105 /mo
Liberty Mutual$129 /mo

Average Car Insurance Cost

Vermont Cities
Burlington$119/mo
South Burlington$115/mo
Colchester$104/mo
Essex Junction$95/mo
Rutland$95/mo
Vermont$106/mo
Essex Junction
$95
Rutland
$95
Colchester
$104
Average for VT
$106
South Burlington
$115
Burlington
$119

Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Vermont

All motor vehicles operated or parked on Vermont roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:

  • Requested by law enforcement

  • Renewing vehicle registration

  • The vehicle is involved in a car accident

The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Vermont[1] are:

  • $25,000 per person for bodily injury

  • $50,000 per accident for bodily injury

As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Vermont is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.

  • $10,000 per accident for property damage

If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.

  • $50,000 per person for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury

  • $100,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury

  • $10,000 per accdient for uninsured/underinsued motorist property damage

Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In Vermont, this coverage is required for both bodily injury and property damage.

Rutland Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age

Young adults in their 20s will find it tough to pay the rent and squeak out a car insurance payment at $286 per month. In the Green Mountain State, more experience behind the wheel means paying less for car insurance. For this reason, twentysomethings will feel a bit better when their price drops in their 30s by over $60 per month, or $720 per year. Entering middle age, the rates jump up because people in their 40s buy larger vehicles to accommodate growing families. In Rutland, it’s hard to get close to the state average of $142.

Driver's Age
teensN/A
20s$132
30s$84
40s$84
50sN/A
60sN/A
70sN/A
80sN/A

Rutland Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History

Vermont’s drivers know that safe driving brings multiple rewards. Residents ride with peace of mind and a sense of security on the road. And insurance companies reward responsible motorists with “good driver” and “accident-free” discounts. Speeding past one stop sign or red light could easily make the deals disappear, shooting the bill up by over $45 per month, or $540 per year. The good news is violations and accidents stop affecting insurance rates after three years of careful driving.

Driving History
No Violation$84
Speeding TicketN/A
Number of QuotesN/A
At-Fault AccidentN/A
Number of QuotesN/A
Failure to Stop for Red Light / Stop Sign$132

Rutland Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier

Vermonters occasionally scratch their heads trying to figure out how their credit score plays into their ability to drive. The law says that insurance companies can assess credit when setting rates. Naturally, those with the best credit pay the least. So why do people with poor credit pay less than those with average credit? Those with better credit may finance costlier cars and need more coverage to protect their assets. But the difference between the two was only $8 per month.

Credit Tier
ExcellentN/A
GoodN/A
Average$96
Poor$84

See More: Bad Credit Car Insurance Vermont

Find local Rutland agents

  • Smith Insurance Agency

    128 Merchants Row,
    Rutland, VT 05701-5911

  • Wehse & Kinney Insurance, Inc.

    1085 Rt 4 E,
    Rutland, VT 05701

  • Ross Insurance & Company

    455 West St.,
    Rutland, VT 05702-0140

  • Hull Maynard Hersey Insurance Services

    105 Center St,
    Rutland, VT 05701-4020

  • NFP

    54 Woodstock Ave,
    Rutland, VT 05701

  • 'People''s United Insurance Agnecy '

    87 West St.,
    2nd Fl, Rutland, VT 05701

  • Kinney Pike Insurance, Inc.

    98 Merchants Row,
    Rutland, VT 05701-5903

  • The Richards Group

    92 Center St,
    Rutland, VT 05701

  • Cavalieri Insurance Agency

    51 Merchants Row,
    Rutland, VT 05701

  • The Rabideau Agency, Inc.

    144 Woodstock Ave,
    Rutland, VT 05701
Rutland, VT DMV Information

Only one DMV office serves the residents of Rutland, with hours from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. It’s located north of the city, and while it may be difficult for those with full-time jobs to visit during business hours, most residents note that the staff is extremely helpful. Anyone who needs to access DMV services likely won’t experience a very long wait time at this location.

Public Transportation in Rutland, VT

Getting around Rutland without a vehicle isn’t impossible, although, for such a small city, it’s only natural to expect that public transportation won’t be robust. There are fixed bus routes that serve a portion of the area, and rideshare services like Uber or Lyft are nearly always available. During nice weather, some individuals may decide to travel via bicycle or on foot, although the feasibility of this will depend on where you need to go.

For more detailed Vermont city level guides, check out these below.

How to get the best and cheapest car insurance in Rutland, VT

Rutland is a beautiful city that offers a small-town feel, one that translates onto the road nearly every time you get behind the wheel. Rarely will you have to deal with traffic jams, although during inclement weather, you could experience your fair share of stressful driving. It’s important to have proper auto coverage here, as accidents due to snow or ice can happen easily.

Drivers in Rutland don’t have to pay more for car insurance when they use Insurify. After answering a few simple questions, you can determine which policy will best meet your driving and budgetary needs and then enroll with ease. Insurify can help you save time and money.

FAQs - Rutland, VT Car Insurance

  • Drivers in Rutland can typically expect to pay a bit less than the national average for car insurance, as this small city doesn’t experience enough collisions to dramatically raise rates for everyone. Keep in mind that your policy pricing will be determined on your own driving history along with other factors.

  • Unlike other states, Vermont doesn’t require drivers to enroll in collision coverage before they hit the road. Instead, Rutland residents will need bodily injury, property damage, and uninsured motorist protection.

  • Residents here are always on the hunt for a great deal, and with Insurify, you can easily save money on your auto policy. Visit Insurify today to compare quotes and enroll in a policy quickly and easily.

  Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page.

Sources

  1. The Vermont Assembly. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022
