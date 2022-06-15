4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Why you can trust Insurify
Updated June 15, 2022
In Vermont, drivers are required by law to carry at least the state minimum coverage for their vehicles. Most motorists often opt for more protection and purchase car insurance policies that include collision coverage, comprehensive coverage, and medical payments coverage.
Having a robust plan with additional coverages can provide a more comprehensive insurance package. However, it may come at a higher cost. It is essential to shop and compare car insurance rates from multiple insurance providers to avoid paying too much for coverage.
Having a robust plan with additional coverages can provide a more comprehensive insurance package. However, it may come at a higher cost. It is essential to shop and compare car insurance rates from multiple insurance providers to avoid paying too much for coverage.
Quick Facts
Insurify’s best-rated insurance provider in Vermont is Nationwide.
Travelers is the cheapest insurer on average in Vermont, with average rates of $94 per month.
The best-rated car insurance provider might not be the best for every unique driver profile, so it’s important for drivers to compare quotes from multiple insurers before buying a policy.
Best Car Insurance Companies 2022
Since it can be difficult to tell which auto insurance providers offer the best value to drivers, Insurify created a unique ranking system to help customers select an insurance provider to work with. The ICS, or Insurify Composite Score, uses reliability, quality, and overall company health to develop a score.
Below are the top-ranking Vermont car insurance providers and their associated ICS:
|Rank
|Company Name
|Average Cost Per Month in Vermont
|Insurify Composite ScoreThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|1
|Nationwide
|$102
|89
|2
|Safeco
|$100
|86
|3
|Liberty Mutual
|$131
|82
|4
|Travelers
|$94
|80
|5
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$126
|Not Rated
|6
|Dairyland
|$179
|Not Rated
Insurify Composite Score Methodology
The Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.
Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
Top Car Insurance Companies: Find the Right One for You
What is the best car insurance company in Vermont?
In Vermont, Nationwide, Safeco, Liberty Mutual, and Travelers all reliably pay claims, have high customer ratings, and offer good rates to drivers. Keep in mind that what you pay for car insurance will depend on your age, gender, driving record, credit score, and other factors in your unique driving profile.
An insurance provider’s Insurify Composite Score isn’t the only thing you should review when deciding where to purchase your auto insurance policy. Other factors, like the discounts they offer, overall monthly cost, coverage limits, and additional coverage offerings, should all be kept in mind.
Since Vermont drivers have many options to choose from, having a list of insurance companies to start with is a great way to ensure your shopping experience goes well. Here are six insurers that offer competitive auto insurance rates and several coverage options.
Nationwide
Nationwide leads all other Vermont auto insurance providers with an ICS of 89. Not only does it offer cheap car insurance with an average monthly cost of $102, but it also provides drivers with a catalog of insurance products to choose from.
Depending on the coverage level a motorist wants, they can get plans ranging from minimum car insurance to a full-coverage policy. Nationwide also allows drivers to bundle multiple policies together to get better average rates on all their insurance policies.
On top of already affordable car insurance rates, Nationwide also offers several insurance discounts. Below are a few of the most popular discounts policyholders may qualify for:
Accident-free discount
Multi-policy discount
Safe driver discount
Discounts for installing anti-theft devices on your vehicle
Even with insurance premiums averaging just above $100 per month, other factors can affect your overall cost, including your driver category.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$196
|Drivers Over 60
|$90
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$108
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$125
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$148
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$112
Safeco
Safeco is another auto insurance company in the state of Vermont that offers drivers competitive rates. For teen drivers and young drivers in general, few places can compete with Safeco’s insurance premiums.
Known for having some of the best rates in the industry, Safeco is also a great choice for drivers with a clean driving record. Good drivers are likely to receive special discounts that lower their overall insurance cost.
Along with safe driving, there are many discounts available to policyholders, including:
Low-mileage discount for vehicle owners who drive less than 8,000 miles a year
Multi-policy discount
Multi-vehicle discount
Homeowner discount
Even with the average Safeco auto insurance policy being $100 a month, belonging to any of the driver categories below could impact the rate you pay.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$176
|Drivers Over 60
|$139
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$101
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$110
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$124
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$112
Liberty Mutual
As one of the largest auto insurance providers in the United States, Liberty Mutual offers a unique digital experience and competitive rates. The Liberty Mutual app and online website have been built with the customer in mind, providing an enjoyable user experience.
A car insurance policy through the company will generally cost drivers about $131, which is in line with the national average. Liberty Mutual provides an abundance of discount options to help compete with competitors who offer lower base rates.
Let’s look at some of the most popular discounts below:
Homeowner discount
Multi-vehicle discount
Good credit history discount
Safe driver discount
Hybrid or electric car discount
Good student discount
Discounts for active and retired military
Another critical component that will affect your overall quote is the driver category you fall into. As you will see below, some of these categories can significantly impact your rate.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$221
|Drivers Over 60
|$84
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$132
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$134
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$147
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$145
Travelers
Drivers looking for a flexible auto insurance company with great rates will be hard-pressed to find a better option in Vermont than Travelers Insurance. The company offers competitive quotes for a range of coverages, including minimum liability and comprehensive coverage.
Along with standard coverages, there are several ways a policyholder can add other layers of protection. For example, Travelers Insurance has additional coverage for uninsured motorists, motorist property damage, and personal injury protection.
Even though the company is known for having cheap auto insurance, it still offers several discounts, including:
Student away at school discount
Multi-policy discount
Safe driver discount
Multi-vehicle discount
New car discount
The chart below also depicts the driver categories that Travelers Insurance could place you into. Each has a different impact on the overall rates you will pay for coverage.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$159
|Drivers Over 60
|$80
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$90
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$110
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$121
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$107
Midvale Home & Auto
Midvale Home & Auto is a solid option for many drivers. With flexible insurance policies and a monthly average cost of $126, the company has something for everyone. Along with traditional coverage, the company also offers gap insurance and roadside assistance.
As part of its promise to offer competitive pricing, several discounts are available for drivers like:
Good student discount
Multi-car discount
Multi-policy discount
Customer paid-in-full discount
One significant rate-determining factor is the driving category you are assigned. If you fall into one of the categories below, your price may be higher or lower than average.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$211
|Drivers Over 60
|$102
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$115
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$174
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$168
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$137
Dairyland
Dairyland has a slightly higher monthly cost than most of its competitors, but it is an excellent option for drivers who have a history of risky driving behavior. In addition to being more lenient on incidents such as speeding tickets and at-fault accidents, it also offers flexible payment plans.
To help drivers with the overall cost, Dairyland offers several discounts such as:
Multi-vehicle discount
Homeowners discount
Good driver discount
Another factor that could impact your average monthly cost is the driver category you belong to.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$241
|Drivers Over 60
|$141
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$169
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$212
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$203
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$172
Average Monthly Cost of Car Insurance in Vermont
While shopping around for the best auto insurance is a great strategy, it is important to remember that location can also play a factor in your rates. For instance, rates could be different in Burlington compared to Montpelier or Stowe. This is even true for well-known insurance companies like GEICO, Allstate, State Farm, and USAA.
|City
|Average Monthly Cost
|Brattleboro
|$129
|Burlington
|$153
|Middlebury
|$126
|Montpelier
|$130
|Stowe
|$153
|Rutland
|$125
|Woodstock
|$241
How to Determine the Best Car Insurance Company for Yourself
When determining the best car insurance company in Vermont to purchase a policy through, there are many factors to consider. While the ICS is a great place to start, it is important to consider other elements such as:
Coverage options
Policy limits
Location
Discounts
Driver category groups
One of the best ways to quickly compare different insurers based on the criteria above is to use a platform like Insurify,
Insurify helps make shopping for an auto insurance policy simple.
Frequently Asked Questions
Vermont drivers have several quality insurance providers they can choose to purchase their auto insurance through. Based on ICS rankings alone, the best overall option is Nationwide insurance. It is known for competitive rates, discounts, and good overall customer experience.
If you are looking for the cheapest car insurance available in Vermont, you will want to start with Travelers Insurance. It is the only provider on the list with a monthly premium below $100. Generally, drivers will pay an average monthly cost of $94.
No two drivers are the same, which is why it is important to compare all of your options before deciding on the type of policy you want. In some scenarios where you don’t use your vehicle as much, it might have just liability insurance. In other circumstances, a full-coverage policy may be best.
Finding the lowest possible auto insurance rate for yourself can be quite tricky. The Insurify platform allows you to view a list of qualifying quotes in one location, making it easier to compare insurance providers quickly.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.