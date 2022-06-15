Top Car Insurance Companies: Find the Right One for You

What is the best car insurance company in Vermont? In Vermont, Nationwide, Safeco, Liberty Mutual, and Travelers all reliably pay claims, have high customer ratings, and offer good rates to drivers. Keep in mind that what you pay for car insurance will depend on your age, gender, driving record, credit score, and other factors in your unique driving profile.

An insurance provider’s Insurify Composite Score isn’t the only thing you should review when deciding where to purchase your auto insurance policy. Other factors, like the discounts they offer, overall monthly cost, coverage limits, and additional coverage offerings, should all be kept in mind.

Since Vermont drivers have many options to choose from, having a list of insurance companies to start with is a great way to ensure your shopping experience goes well. Here are six insurers that offer competitive auto insurance rates and several coverage options.

1 Nationwide Average Monthly Cost: $102 Insurify Composite Score: 89

Nationwide leads all other Vermont auto insurance providers with an ICS of 89. Not only does it offer cheap car insurance with an average monthly cost of $102, but it also provides drivers with a catalog of insurance products to choose from.

Depending on the coverage level a motorist wants, they can get plans ranging from minimum car insurance to a full-coverage policy. Nationwide also allows drivers to bundle multiple policies together to get better average rates on all their insurance policies.

On top of already affordable car insurance rates, Nationwide also offers several insurance discounts. Below are a few of the most popular discounts policyholders may qualify for:

Accident-free discount

Multi-policy discount

Safe driver discount

Discounts for installing anti-theft devices on your vehicle

Even with insurance premiums averaging just above $100 per month, other factors can affect your overall cost, including your driver category.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $196 Drivers Over 60 $90 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $108 Drivers With a Prior Accident $125 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $148 Drivers With Average Credit $112

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

2 Safeco Average Monthly Cost: $100 Insurify Composite Score: 86

Safeco is another auto insurance company in the state of Vermont that offers drivers competitive rates. For teen drivers and young drivers in general, few places can compete with Safeco’s insurance premiums.

Known for having some of the best rates in the industry, Safeco is also a great choice for drivers with a clean driving record. Good drivers are likely to receive special discounts that lower their overall insurance cost.

Along with safe driving, there are many discounts available to policyholders, including:

Low-mileage discount for vehicle owners who drive less than 8,000 miles a year

Multi-policy discount

Multi-vehicle discount

Homeowner discount

Even with the average Safeco auto insurance policy being $100 a month, belonging to any of the driver categories below could impact the rate you pay.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $176 Drivers Over 60 $139 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $101 Drivers With a Prior Accident $110 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $124 Drivers With Average Credit $112

3 Liberty Mutual Average Monthly Cost: $131 Insurify Composite Score: 82

As one of the largest auto insurance providers in the United States, Liberty Mutual offers a unique digital experience and competitive rates. The Liberty Mutual app and online website have been built with the customer in mind, providing an enjoyable user experience.

A car insurance policy through the company will generally cost drivers about $131, which is in line with the national average. Liberty Mutual provides an abundance of discount options to help compete with competitors who offer lower base rates.

Let’s look at some of the most popular discounts below:

Homeowner discount

Multi-vehicle discount

Good credit history discount

Safe driver discount

Hybrid or electric car discount

Good student discount

Discounts for active and retired military

Another critical component that will affect your overall quote is the driver category you fall into. As you will see below, some of these categories can significantly impact your rate.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $221 Drivers Over 60 $84 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $132 Drivers With a Prior Accident $134 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $147 Drivers With Average Credit $145

4 Travelers Average Monthly Cost: $94 Insurify Composite Score: 80

Drivers looking for a flexible auto insurance company with great rates will be hard-pressed to find a better option in Vermont than Travelers Insurance. The company offers competitive quotes for a range of coverages, including minimum liability and comprehensive coverage.

Along with standard coverages, there are several ways a policyholder can add other layers of protection. For example, Travelers Insurance has additional coverage for uninsured motorists, motorist property damage, and personal injury protection.

Even though the company is known for having cheap auto insurance, it still offers several discounts, including:

Student away at school discount

Multi-policy discount

Safe driver discount

Multi-vehicle discount

New car discount

The chart below also depicts the driver categories that Travelers Insurance could place you into. Each has a different impact on the overall rates you will pay for coverage.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $159 Drivers Over 60 $80 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $90 Drivers With a Prior Accident $110 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $121 Drivers With Average Credit $107

5 Midvale Home & Auto Average Monthly Cost: $126 Insurify Composite Score: N/A

Midvale Home & Auto is a solid option for many drivers. With flexible insurance policies and a monthly average cost of $126, the company has something for everyone. Along with traditional coverage, the company also offers gap insurance and roadside assistance.

As part of its promise to offer competitive pricing, several discounts are available for drivers like:

Good student discount

Multi-car discount

Multi-policy discount

Customer paid-in-full discount

One significant rate-determining factor is the driving category you are assigned. If you fall into one of the categories below, your price may be higher or lower than average.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $211 Drivers Over 60 $102 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $115 Drivers With a Prior Accident $174 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $168 Drivers With Average Credit $137

6 Dairyland Average Monthly Cost: $179 Insurify Composite Score: N/A

Dairyland has a slightly higher monthly cost than most of its competitors, but it is an excellent option for drivers who have a history of risky driving behavior. In addition to being more lenient on incidents such as speeding tickets and at-fault accidents, it also offers flexible payment plans.

To help drivers with the overall cost, Dairyland offers several discounts such as:

Multi-vehicle discount

Homeowners discount

Good driver discount

Another factor that could impact your average monthly cost is the driver category you belong to.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $241 Drivers Over 60 $141 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $169 Drivers With a Prior Accident $212 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $203 Drivers With Average Credit $172

