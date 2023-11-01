Cost of Jeep Grand Cherokee Insurance (2023)

A licensed insurance professional, Courtney Levin has been a personal finance writer since 2016. She graduated from Sonoma State University with a degree in communications and has been creating content for Insurify for more than two years. She specializes in auto insurance and personal finance and strives to help customers understand the ins and outs of their insurance policies.
Insurance for the Jeep Grand Cherokee costs $98 per month for liability insurance and $196 per month for full coverage, which is similar to the national average cost of car insurance. The Jeep Grand Cherokee has a long-standing reputation as a quality midsize SUV. But other vehicles in the same class, like the Hyundai Santa Fe and Honda Passport, may be a better fit if you’re on a budget and don’t plan to take your SUV off-road.
Quick Facts
USAA, State Farm, and GEICO are the cheapest auto insurers for the 2021 to 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee model years.
Kelley Blue Book ranked several Jeep Grand Cherokee models as No. 10, 11, and 12 for best midsize SUV.[1]
Full-coverage insurance for the Jeep Grand Cherokee is about double the cost of liability insurance.
Cost of Jeep Grand Cherokee insurance
If you drive a Jeep Grand Cherokee, the average cost of insurance is $196 per month for a full-coverage insurance policy and $98 per month for liability only. By comparison, the national average cost of insurance is $207 per month for full coverage and $103 for liability only. But Jeep Grand Cherokee auto insurance rates could be as low as $39 for drivers who qualify for USAA insurance.
2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee insurance
The starting MSRP for a 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee is $40,030.
Here are the average quotes for Jeep Grand Cherokee insurance from different car insurance companies.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee insurance
The 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee has a starting MSRP of $37,785 on Kelley Blue Book.
The table below shows average Jeep Grand Cherokee insurance quotes for model year 2022.
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee insurance
The MSRP of the 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee was $37,330. Today’s average dealership price is about $26,000.
The table below shows the average cost of 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee insurance coverage among different auto insurers.
2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee insurance
The original starting MSRP of the 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee was $35,390. Today, you can expect to pay about $23,000.
The table below shows the average price of insuring a 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee.
2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee insurance
A 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee had a starting MSRP of $35,040. Today, it costs about $22,100.
You can use the following table to compare 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee insurance coverage options.
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee insurance
A used 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee costs about $19,800 at a dealership, while a new model had a starting MSRP of $33,990 back in 2018.
Here’s how much car insurance companies quote, on average, for 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee insurance.
2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee insurance
Originally priced with an MSRP of $33,790, a used 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee is about $17,700 at a dealership today. The table below shows the average cost of 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee car insurance from different auto insurers.
2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee insurance
A used 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee will cost you about $16,000, but its original MSRP was $33,290. You can use the following table to compare 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee insurance quotes.
2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee insurance
Originally given an MSRP of $32,990, a used 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee now costs only about $13,200. Here’s how much various car insurance companies quote, on average, for Jeep Grand Cherokee insurance for a 2015 model.
2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee insurance
In 2014, a Jeep Grand Cherokee had a starting MSRP of $32,090. Today, you can expect to pay about $11,600 for a used model. The table below shows the Jeep Grand Cherokee’s average car insurance quotes from different insurers.
2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee insurance
The starting MSRP for a 2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee was $30,690. A used model will cost about $10,200 at a dealer today. The table below shows average Jeep Grand Cherokee insurance quotes for the 2013 model year.
2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee insurance
The 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee had an original MSRP of $30,160. Today, you can expect to pay about $8,300 for a used model. You can use the following table to compare 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee insurance quotes.
Jeep Grand Cherokee car insurance coverages
Jeep Grand Cherokee owners can choose from various insurance coverage options and products, such as full-coverage insurance or liability-only coverage. If you’re financing or leasing your Jeep, your lender or lessor will likely require you to purchase full-coverage insurance. But you can also consider some extra options:
Collision coverage
If you have damage resulting from a collision with another vehicle or object, collision coverage can pay for your car repairs, even if you’re at fault.
Comprehensive coverage
Comprehensive coverage can kick in to cover repair or replacement costs if you have vehicle damage resulting from non-collision incidents, like theft, weather, or vandalism.
Medical payments (MedPay) coverage
If you live in a qualifying state, you may be able to buy medical payments insurance to cover the cost of medical bills, treatment, and funeral expenses for you and your passengers following an accident.
Personal injury protection (PIP) coverage
PIP insurance can cover the costs of medical and non-medical expenses related to injuries suffered in a car accident, like lost wages, child care costs, and funeral expenses if you live in a state where PIP is available.
Jeep Grand Cherokee insurance FAQs
Shopping around for car insurance quotes for your Jeep Grand Cherokee is a smart way to help you find the best car insurance companies. The information below should help answer any of your remaining questions about insuring your Jeep.
Who has the cheapest Jeep Grand Cherokee insurance?
Jeep Grand Cherokee insurance rates can fluctuate, but USAA, State Farm, and GEICO have some of the cheapest insurance rates for Grand Cherokee drivers. Teens, younger drivers, and people who need high-risk insurance may have to pay higher rates but can still find competitive rates from different companies if they shop around.
Are Jeep Grand Cherokees expensive to insure?
At $196 per month for full coverage and $98 for liability coverage, Jeep Grand Cherokees aren’t especially expensive to insure. This is similar to the national average rate of $207 per month for full coverage and $103 for liability insurance.
How much does it cost to insure a Jeep Grand Cherokee?
The average cost to insure a Jeep Grand Cherokee is $196 per month for full coverage and $98 per month for liability only. But car insurance rates for Jeep Grand Cherokee owners ultimately depend on various factors, including safety ratings, trim levels, ZIP code, location, age, credit history, driving record, and more.[2]
How much is insurance on a 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee?
Insurance on a 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee ranges from $60 per month for liability-only coverage up to $328 per month for full coverage. Insurance premiums can vary depending on the Jeep Cherokee trim level, the insurance company you choose, the level of coverage, and other factors, like your driving history, age, where you live, and more.[2]
Sarah Archambault enjoys helping people figure out smarter ways to use their money. She covers auto financing, banking, credit cards, credit health, insurance, and personal loans. She’s created and edited content for Credit Karma, Experian and Sound Dollar, along with banks, financial institutions, and insurance companies.
