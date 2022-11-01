4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Why you can trust Insurify
Updated November 1, 2022
Car Insurance in Spanish Fork, UT
The average cost of Utah car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates in Spanish Fork, UT to find you the cheapest quotes in the area.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Spanish Fork is $171 per month, or $2052 annually.
Car insurance in Spanish Fork is $2 less than the average cost of car insurance in Utah.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Spanish Fork on average is Kemper Preferred, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
See More:
Cheapest Car Insurance in Spanish Fork, UT
The cost of car insurance can vary depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance provider values information like your driving history and your credit score a little bit differently. Although the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance premiums on average, it’s always important to compare quotes. Use Insurify to find your best rate today!
|Insurance Provider in Spanish Fork
|Quotes The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Progressive
|$40 /mo
|Allstate
|$86 /mo
|State Farm
|$119 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|$152 /mo
|The General
|$167 /mo
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Average Car Insurance Cost
|Utah Cities
|Salt Lake City
|$132/mo
|Provo
|$119/mo
|West Jordan
|$125/mo
|Orem
|$130/mo
|Spanish Fork
|$113/mo
|Utah
|$124/mo
Click here to learn about car insurance quotes and save on your current policy.
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Utah
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Utah roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Utah[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$65,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Utah is a no-fault state, meaning both parties’ insurance providers will pay for expenses, regardless of which party caused the accident.
$15,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$3,000 per accident for PIP
Personal injury protection coverage, also referred to as PIP coverage, will cover the policyholder for medical payments they incur in the event of an accident. Depending on your plan, you may also receive non-medical benefits, compensating you for lost wages, household expenses, and even funeral costs.
Find local Spanish Fork agents
Leavitt Insurance & Central Bond Services, Inc.199 N Main St,
Spanish Fork, UT 84660-1724
High West Insurance Agency, LLC265 N Main Street Ste 206,
Spanish Fork, UT 84660
Western States Insurance Agency87 E Center Street,
Spanish Fork, UT 84660
Security Insurance Agency, Inc.290 N Main St,
Spanish Fork, UT 84660-1727
Mark Peterson- Peterson Agency Inc.185 N Main St,
Spanish Fork, UT 84660
John Smiley - State Farm Insurance Agent391 N Main St,
Spanish Fork, UT 84660
Farmers Insurance - Erika Davis295 N Main St,
Spanish Fork, UT 84660
Crowther and Larson Agency: Allstate Insurance1125 Expressway Ln,
Spanish Fork, UT 84660
Prideland Insurance31 E 1600 N St,
Spanish Fork, UT 84660
DCPRO Insurance - Seguros en Utah265 N Main St \#104,
Spanish Fork, UT 84660
For more detailed Utah city level guides, check out these below.
FAQs - Spanish Fork, UT Car Insurance
Insurance companies weigh multiple factors when calculating your car insurance rates, including your age, driving history, type of vehicle, and even your marital status. Not only do states have different laws and limits surrounding minimum liability coverage, but where you live within your state could also affect your driver risk profile. Insurance companies use your ZIP code to analyze your area’s weather patterns, rates of vehicle theft, likelihood of vandalism, average traffic congestion, and other factors that might lead you to file an insurance claim.
If you want to pay the lowest possible rate on your car insurance policy, opt for state minimum coverage. This is the cheapest level of car insurance coverage your state will allow. Comparing real, ready-to-purchase quotes on a car insurance comparison site like Insurify can find you the lowest rates for your area, risk profile, and financial needs.
Car insurance rates vary by state, driver, and company. Click here to find the cheapest car insurance quotes and companies in your area. If you’re looking for rates tailored to you, use Insurify to compare up to 10+ real quotes for your specific driver profile and unlock savings and discounts.
Insurify Insights
How Spanish Fork Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Spanish Fork, Utah below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Spanish Fork drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Utah in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Ford F-Series Pickup
Most Popular Car in Spanish Fork
#21
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Utah
#12
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Utah
#5
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Utah
#1
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Utah
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Spanish Fork drivers rank 19 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Utah.
- Rank within state: #19
- Percent of drivers in Spanish Fork with an accident: 10.3%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Spanish Fork drivers rank 5 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Utah.
- Rank within state: #5
- Percent of drivers in Spanish Fork with a DUI: 3.2%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Utah, Spanish Fork drivers rank 19 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #19
- Percent of drivers in Spanish Fork with a reckless driving offense: 1.3%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Utah, Spanish Fork drivers rank 18 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #18
- Percent of drivers in Spanish Fork with a reckless driving violation: 1.8%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Utah, Spanish Fork drivers rank 21 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #21
- Percent of drivers in Spanish Fork with a speeding ticket: 11.6%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Spanish Fork drivers rank 26 in clean driving records across all cities in Utah.
- Rank within state: #26
- Percent of drivers in Spanish Fork with clean record: 74.7%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Spanish Fork drivers rank 2 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Utah.
- Rank within state: #2
- Percent of drivers in Spanish Fork with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 1.92%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- Utah Department of Motor Vehicles. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022