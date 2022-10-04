SmartFinancial Insurance Reviews: Quotes, Ratings (2022)

How does SmartFinancial work?

SmartFinancial asks you to begin your search for a cheaper auto policy by putting in your ZIP code, like similar quote-comparison tools. You then build a driver profile by answering a series of questions, including what company you’re currently insured with, if you own your home, and if you’ve served in the military.

Many questions have yes or no answers, with some screens offering explanations that accompany the questions. For example, when asking about military service, the comment “some companies offer military discounts” serves to answer any question you may have had about being asked.

Though each page is formatted similarly, the question-and-answer process doesn’t drag on too long. Instead, the questions seem to zip by quickly as they slide from the right to the left side of the screen.

As with most other insurance comparison sites, there’s no anonymity here. You’ll have to submit your name, address, email, and phone number in a bid to finally view rates. Still, encouraged by the brevity and cleanliness of this calculator, users may choose to continue forward.

Instead of seeing any rates yet, the site returns just one insurer recommendation (Progressive) and an opportunity to have a licensed agent call you. Though the Progressive option offers another chance to view an actual quote, the View My Quote button redirects you to the Progressive site, where the quoting process picks up again and users have to answer a whole new slate of questions.

There is also an option to talk to an agent. However, who you talk to and what company they represent aren’t clear here. The vague language seems to be purposeful. Once you understand that you are the product (the lead), the tool seems much less helpful to the consumer than promised.

