Top Car Insurance Companies: Find the Right One for You

What is the best car insurance company in New Mexico? In New Mexico, Nationwide, Safeco, Liberty Mutual, and Travelers all reliably pay claims, have high customer ratings, and offer good rates to drivers. Keep in mind that what you pay for car insurance will depend on your age, gender, driving record, credit score, and other factors in your unique driving profile.

There are many New Mexico auto insurance companies on the market that can cover drivers in every phase of life, and all of them can meet the state minimum insurance requirements. Popular insurers in the state include Allstate, GEICO, State Farm, USAA and Progressive. But when our data scientists compared insurance companies, a select few emerged as especially good choices thanks to a combination of the best average rates and high ratings for financial strength, customer satisfaction, and other factors. Here are our picks for the top insurance providers in New Mexico.

1 Nationwide Average Monthly Cost: $179 Insurify Composite Score: 89

Nationwide sits at the top of many of our state rankings of insurance companies, and New Mexico is no exception. This top-rated insurance provider has fewer complaints than we expected for an insurer of its large size, and it also beats the national average for customer satisfaction in J.D. Power studies. Nationwide can provide everything you need, including meeting New Mexico’s standards for minimum liability coverage. And it has lots of additional coverage options to help you create the policy that best fits your life.

One of Nationwide’s most popular supplemental policies is its Vanishing Deductible. This policy lets you lower your deductible by up to $500 over a few years by driving safely and not getting in car accidents. Its insurance agents will also give you a free assessment every year to see if you qualify for discounts or need to change your policy.

Top discounts that the company offers include:

Bundling multiple policies

Installing anti-theft devices

Using automatic payment for your bills

Remaining accident-free

Being a good student

Taking a defensive driving course

Your car insurance premiums may be higher or lower depending on your age, driving history, and other factors. For instance, young drivers tend to pay more because they take more risks on the road and haven’t been driving for as long. Older policyholders with a history of safe driving will pay less than teen drivers.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $291 Drivers Over 60 $143 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $171 Drivers With a Prior Accident $263 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $263 Drivers With Average Credit $198

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

2 Safeco Average Monthly Cost: $152 Insurify Composite Score: 86

Safeco is known for fairly affordable rates, and the company is also a favorite of consumers, as it received fewer customer complaints than expected relative to its size. Its parent company is Liberty Mutual, the sixth-largest car insurance provider in the U.S.

Safeco can deliver policies ranging from the minimum allowable limits - including the minimum amount of bodily injury liability and property damage liability insurance - to a full-coverage policy that includes collision coverage. Collision insurance is not typically included in the cheapest auto insurance that only meets the minimum standards. You can also choose to supplement your policy with endorsements such as first-aid reimbursement, accident forgiveness, and diminishing deductible, where Safeco reduces your collision deductible by up to $500 if you don’t file claims.

Top discounts that the company offers include:

Having multiple policies (bundling)

Insuring multiple cars

Being a safe driver

Taking an accident prevention course

Driving fewer miles annually

Adding anti-theft devices or using anti-lock brakes

Homeowners discount

Safeco’s best rates for you will vary depending on your individual risk profile, which includes your age, driving record, and more.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $247 Drivers Over 60 $124 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $142 Drivers With a Prior Accident $210 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $199 Drivers With Average Credit $154

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

3 Liberty Mutual Average Monthly Cost: $188 Insurify Composite Score: 82

Liberty Mutual is the sixth-largest auto insurer in the nation based on the number of premiums written. The company offers the minimum coverage limits needed to comply with New Mexico state law and also offers several add-ons that can be a great option, such as a deductible fund, where Liberty Mutual contributes $70 to lower your collision deductible every year, while you contribute $30.

Top discounts that the company offers include:

Homeowners discount

Being a member of the U.S. military

Driving a hybrid or electric car

Installing certain safety features

Avoiding accidents and traffic violations

Bundling multiple policies or insuring multiple cars

Paying your full annual premium upfront

Buying a policy online or receiving paperwork electronically

Being a new customer

Your rates from Liberty Mutual will vary depending on your age, safety profile, and other risk factors.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $329 Drivers Over 60 $115 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $177 Drivers With a Prior Accident $256 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $225 Drivers With Average Credit $196

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

4 Travelers Average Monthly Cost: $121 Insurify Composite Score: 80

Travelers is a big name in car insurance - in fact, it’s one of the largest car insurance providers in the U.S. It has many discounts and coverage options so you can create a policy that fits your unique situation. It also has fewer complaints to state regulators than we expected for a company of its size.

One handy thing about Travelers is its robust website and mobile app that lets you pay bills, file claims, and call for assistance from your phone or computer.

Top discounts that the company offers include:

Buying multiple policies

Owning a home

Being a safe driver

Not having gaps in coverage

Owning or leasing a hybrid car

Buying a new car

Paying electronically, upfront, or on time

Getting a quote before your policy expires

Maintaining at least a B average while in high school or college

Taking driver training

You may be quoted a different premium depending on how old you are and your driving history.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $166 Drivers Over 60 $102 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $115 Drivers With a Prior Accident $146 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $160 Drivers With Average Credit $128

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.