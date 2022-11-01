4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Car Insurance in New Brunswick, NJ
The average cost of New Jersey car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates in New Brunswick, NJ to find you the cheapest quotes in the area.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in New Brunswick is $263 per month, or $3156 annually.
Car insurance in New Brunswick is $23 more than the average cost of car insurance in New Jersey.
The cheapest car insurance provider in New Brunswick on average is Plymouth Rock, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in New Brunswick, NJ
The cost of car insurance can vary depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance provider values information like your driving history and your credit score a little bit differently. Although the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance premiums on average, it’s always important to compare quotes. Use Insurify to find your best rate today!
|Insurance Provider in New Brunswick
|Quotes The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Liberty Mutual
|$195 /mo
|Travelers
|$210 /mo
|State Farm
|$305 /mo
|American Family
|$324 /mo
Average Car Insurance Cost
|New Jersey Cities
|Newark
|$317/mo
|Jersey City
|$303/mo
|Paterson
|$304/mo
|Elizabeth
|$294/mo
|New Brunswick
|$259/mo
|New Jersey
|$295/mo
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in New Jersey
All motor vehicles operated or parked on New Jersey roadways are required to be insured with either a basic or standard insurance plan. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
Where the basic plan only requires $5,000 per accident of property damage liability insurance, the minimum liability insurance requirements for a standard plan in New Jersey[1] are:
$15,000 per person for bodily injury
$30,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. New Jersey is a no-fault state, meaning both parties’ insurance providers will pay for expenses, regardless of which party caused the accident.
$5,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$15,000per person for uninsured underinsured motorist bodily injury
$30,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury
$5,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist property damage
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In Massachusetts, drivers are required to purchase this coverage for bodily injuries.
Find local New Brunswick agents
J. Joseph Connor Agency46 Bayard St,
New Brunswick, NJ 08901
Lacerda Insurance Agency173 Livingston Ave,
New Brunswick, NJ 08901
S. Lombardo Agency, Inc.1014 Livingston Ave Suite 102,
North Brunswick Township, NJ 08902
Yeni Mendez Romero - State Farm Insurance Agent142 Livingston Ave,
New Brunswick, NJ 08901
Robby West - State Farm Insurance Agent405,
6 NJ-18 S Ste, East Brunswick, NJ 08816
Barrood Agency Inc.50 Paterson St,
New Brunswick, NJ 08901
Marmar Insurance Agency LLC226 George St,
New Brunswick, NJ 08901
Lacerda Insurance Agency173 Livingston Ave,
New Brunswick, NJ 08901
Plymouth Rock Assurance CorporationNew Brunswick,
NJ 08901
S. Lombardo Agency, Inc.1014 Livingston Ave Suite 102,
North Brunswick Township, NJ 08902
FAQs - New Brunswick, NJ Car Insurance
Insurance companies weigh multiple factors when calculating your car insurance rates, including your age, driving history, type of vehicle, and even your marital status. Not only do states have different laws and limits surrounding minimum liability coverage, but where you live within your state could also affect your driver risk profile. Insurance companies use your ZIP code to analyze your area’s weather patterns, rates of vehicle theft, likelihood of vandalism, average traffic congestion, and other factors that might lead you to file an insurance claim.
If you want to pay the lowest possible rate on your car insurance policy, opt for state minimum coverage. This is the cheapest level of car insurance coverage your state will allow. Comparing real, ready-to-purchase quotes on a car insurance comparison site like Insurify can find you the lowest rates for your area, risk profile, and financial needs.
Car insurance rates vary by state, driver, and company. Click here to find the cheapest car insurance quotes and companies in your area. If you’re looking for rates tailored to you, use Insurify to compare up to 10+ real quotes for your specific driver profile and unlock savings and discounts.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
